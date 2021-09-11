 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Ellie Frisch, Naisha Nagpal highlight Saturday's busy high school sports action
PREP SPORTS

High school sports highlights: Ellie Frisch, Naisha Nagpal highlight Saturday's busy high school sports action

Verona's Aidan Manning won the boys 5k race at the Madison West Invitational on Saturday. 

 DAN LARSON, CAPITAL NEWSPAPERS

Saturday was a busy day for high school sports and featured many standout performances from a variety of teams across the Madison area. Check out some of the day's top performers. 

Stars of the night

Sam Drescher, Sauk Prairie: The senior midfielder scored two goals to power Sauk Prairie to a 4-2 victory over Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic. He now leads the team with seven goals on the season, and had his goals assisted by Lucas Been and Austin Keyser.

Bailey Ratzburg & Azia Lynn Koser, Milton: Ratzburg and Lynn-Koser each won two individual events and swam on two winning relay teams together to lead Milton to a first-place score of 528 at the Elkhorn Invite, which featured 10 teams. Koser won the 100-meter butterfly (1:08.63) and the 200 freestyle (2:18.71). Ratzburg won the 200 IM (2:28.23) and the 100 breaststroke (1:18.63).

Naisha Nagpal, Verona: Nagpal decisively won her No. 1 singles match over Waunakee’s Claire Jaeger 6-1, 6-0, to help Verona earn the victory 4-3 in the Waunakee Invitational. Then, she defeated Sauk Prairie’s Quinlyn Mack 6-1, 6-2 in No. 1 singles to lead Verona to a 5-2 win in that match. She also beat Stacey Cloute of West De Pere 6-1, 6-0 to help Verona win that match 6-1.

Ellie Frisch, Middleton: Frisch finished with a match-best score of 73 to help the Cardinals to a first place team finish at the Cardinal Invitational hosted at Pleasant View Golf Course. Frisch finished just one over par for the course and two strokes better than the second best individual score, which was recorded by her teammate Vivian Cressman.

Alex Rodriguez, Oregon: Rodriguez tallied two goals in Oregon’s 2-2 draw with Sun Prairie, one of them a penalty kick in the second half that stood as the match’s final goal. It helped Oregon extend its unbeaten streak to start the season to seven games, and this is its second straight tie.

From the box

  • Amy Yao of Madison Memorial girls tennis defeated Sauk Prairie’s Devin O’Connor 6-4, 6-1 in No. 2 singles to help them win the match 5-2. Sauk’s Quinlyn Mack won No. 1 singles over Sophia Jiang 6-2, 6-3. Later, Nikita Remesh and Jiang won the No. 1 doubles match against Kettle Moraine, 3-6, 6-3, 11-9, although Kettle would beat Memorial 5-2.
  • Jaxon Miller scored two goals and assisted on a third in Evansville’s 3-1 victory over Stoughton in boys soccer. Miller’s first goal was assisted by Drew Jarstad and Miller would return the favor a few minutes later when he assisted on Drew Jarstad’s only goal of the game.
  • Verona’s Aidan Manning finished with a time of 16:00.82 won the boys 5k race and helped the Wildcats take first overall as a team in boys cross country at the Madison West Invitational. Manning finished 25 seconds faster than the second place finisher and almost a minute faster than the third place finisher.
  • Madison West’s Genevieve Nashold took second place individually with a time of 19:23.85 to help the Regents take first overall as a team in girls cross country at the Madison West Invitational. Madison West finished with seven of the top 12 runners in the girls division.
  • Junior Morgan Heilman contributed to four winning relay teams to help Monona Grove girls swimming to a winning score of 248 at the Baraboo Relays. She was part of MG winning the 500-yard freestyle in 4:57.67, the 200 freestyle in 1:44.75, the 300 backstroke in 3:02.11 and the 400 freestyle in 3:46.91. Kelley Ryan, Tessa Gordon and Audrey Garrett were each on three winning teams for the Silver Eagles.
  • Riley Hoesly and Mazie Paradis each won two races for the Monroe/New Glarus girls swim co-op to lead it to a team score of 386, good for first place out of 7 teams at the Lodi/Wisconsin Heights Invitational. Hoesly won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:10.85, plus the 500 freestyle in 5:50.08. Paradis finished first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:14.5, and the 100 backstroke in :59.01. Each was part of the winning 400 freestyle relay team too, who won in 3:55.18.
  • Gabby Weis of Reedsburg girls tennis beat Olivia Blazek in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1 to help her team beat Sparta 6-1. She later beat Gracie Miller 6-0, 6-4 in Reedsburg’s 5-2 defeat of West Salem. Weis lost a match to Sydney Roswall 6-0, 6-0 in the team’s 5-2 win over La Crosse Logan.
Tags

