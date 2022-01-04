High school sports highlights: Elijah Elmer's double hat-trick leads Madison Memorial boys hockey to win

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Elijah Elmer, Madison Memorial boys hockey: Elmer scored six goals as Madison Memorial (5-6-0, 4-3-0 Big Eight) rolled to an 8-1 win over Beloit Memorial (0-12-0, 0-7-0 Big Eight). Elmer scored the first three goals of the game to record a first-period hat trick. Center Sammy Contrucci assisted on four of Elmer’s goals. The next game for the Spartans is Saturday against Middleton.
Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni led McFarland (8-3) with 21 points in a 71-25 win over Monroe. The sophomore is averaging 25.3 points per game through 11 games, putting her fourth in scoring in the state.
Dadon Gillen, McFarland boys basketball: The junior scored 20 points to help the Spartans build a 28-point halftime lead en route to an 85-49 win over Jefferson. Juniors Deven Kulp and Aidan Chislom added 15 and 10 points, respectively, as McFarland won its seventh straight game following an 0-2 start.
Cody Menzel, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: Menzel recorded three points in Madison Edgewood’s 4-2 non-conference win over Stevens Point. Menzel assisted on the first two goals of the game, each scored by Nathan Lenz. Menzel then scored the third goal of the game for the Crusaders’ (8-3-0), whose next game is Jan. 11 at Sauk Prairie.
Mac Reed, Waunakee boys hockey: Reed recorded a hat trick and four points as Waunakee (11-1-0, 6-0-0 Badger East) rolled to a 9-2 win over Monona Grove (4-8-0, 2-4-0 Badger East). After the Warriors trailed 1-0, Reed scored two goals within two minutes in the first period. The Warriors’ next game is Saturday at home against Janesville.
Brady Engelkes, Middleton boys hockey: Engelkes scored all four of Middleton’s goals to help the Cardinals (9-4-0) to a 4-3 overtime win over Hartland Arrowhead. Engelkes scored the winner 26 seconds into overtime. The sophomore now has 24 points this season. The Cardinals’ next game is Saturday on the road against Madison Memorial.
Ollie McCook and Nolan Wallace, Waunakee boys swimming: Each swimmer won two individual events and contributed to the winning 400-yard freestyle relay team (3:39.67) plus the first-place 200 medley relay (1:45.01) in a 117-50 victory over DeForest. McCook won the 200 freestyle (1:58.02) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.09). Wallace won the 200 individual medley (2:06.75) and the 100 freestyle (:50.88). For DeForest, Dylan King won the 50 freestyle (:25.49) and 100 butterfly (1:02.42), plus contributed to the winning 200 freestyle relay team (1:42.13).
From the box
- McFarland’s Lyon Hall won two individual events and was a part of two winning relay teams to help the Spartans post a 119-50 boys swimming dual-meet win over Baraboo. Hall won the 200 freestyle (1:50.43) by 14 seconds, and the 100 backstroke (56.31) by four seconds. Hall swam the first leg of the winning 200 freestyle relay team (1:36.66), setting the tone for Elias Landolt, Issac Levin and Shane TeBeest. Hall also anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay winning team (3:32.88), which included Levin, TeBeest and Luke Morrison.
- Verona boys basketball’s Jonah Anderson scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half, thanks to 7-for-8 free throw shooting, helping the Wildcats defeat Watertown 55-48. Drew Murphy added 14 points, all in the first half, and Kyle Krantz scored 13 points for Verona (6-4).
- Gavyn Hurley scored 17 points in Middleton’s 60-57 loss to Milton boys basketball. The Cardinals (7-2) trailed 31-22 at halftime and came up short in the closing minutes. Middleton's Logan Raffel added 13 points.
- Brody Hartig scored 13 points to lead the DeForest boys basketball team to a 76-44 win over Portage. Josh Jensen and Max Weisbrod each added 10 points.
- Emmett Toijala scored 10 points to lead the Monona Grove boys basketball team to a 53-27 non-conference win over Adams-Friendship.
- Ray Woller, Zach Peter, Madden Thome and Rocco Richie all scored in double figures in Mount Horeb's 70-58 boys basketball loss to Lodi. Woller led the Vikings in scoring with 13, Madden Thome finished with 12, Peter scored 11 and Richie tallied all 10 of his points in the first half.
- Ava Loftus scored 19 points to lead Stoughton to a 44-34 basketball win over Middleton. Loftus made three 3-pointers, and was the only Viking to score in double figures.
- Grace Vesperman scored 16 points to lead the Mount Horeb girls basketball team to a 47-36 win over non-conference foe Lodi. Emma Anderson added 11 points for the Vikings.
- Sauk Prairie girls basketball’s McKayla Paukner scored 16 points to help the Eagles beat Richland Center 51-36. Maggie Hartwig added 12 points for Sauk (7-4).
- Brady Ring scored 21 points in Lodi’s 70-58 win over Mount Horeb boys basketball (5-2, 3-1 Badger West). This was Ring’s fifth 20-point game of the season. Of his 21 points, 15 came in the second half along with all three of his 3-pointers. Erik Alsaker added 10 points, and Owen Wendt scored 12 to the Blue Devils win.
- Columbus boys basketball junior Aaron Uttech scored 20 points in an 83-51 victory over Laconia. He scored 12 of those points in the second half. Senior Brady Schroeder was the Cardinals’ next highest scorer with 15 points, helping the team win its fifth game in a row to improve to 6-2.
- Baraboo girls basketball’s Jayden Ross scored 13 points in the Thunderbirds’ 52-51 loss to Poynette. Taylor Pfaff scored 11 points and was the only other Thunderbird in double digits.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Tuesday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-0;9-2
DeForest;4-0;7-2
Beaver Dam;4-1;7-4
Milton;4-1;9-2
Watertown;3-2;3-6
Fort Atkinson;2-3;5-5
Stoughton;2-3;3-4
Monona Grove;1-4;5-6
BADGER WEST
Monroe;5-0;9-1
Mount Horeb;3-1;5-2
Oregon;2-3;5-3
Portage;1-3;3-6
Reedsburg;1-4;4-5
Sauk Prairie;1-4;3-6
Edgewood;0-4;2-6
Baraboo;0-5;2-7
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;6-0;7-2
Madison La Follette;5-0;6-1
Madison East;4-2;6-3
Janesville Craig;3-3;4-6
Janesville Parker;3-3;6-3
Sun Prairie;2-3;4-3
Madison Memorial;2-4;5-4
Madison West;2-4;3-4
Verona;2-4;6-4
Beloit Memorial;0-6;3-8
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;4-0;6-3
McFarland;5-1;7-2
Big Foot;4-1;5-3
East Troy;3-1;6-2
Turner;2-1;3-2
Edgerton;2-3;3-6
Evansville;2-3;4-5
Clinton;1-4;2-7
Whitewater;1-4;1-7
Jefferson;0-6;0-10
Tuesday's results
Lodi 70, Mount Horeb 58
Sauk Prairie 55, Wisconsin Dells 48
McFarland 85, Jefferson 49
Milton 60, Middleton 57
Verona 55, Watertown 48
Monona Grove 53, Adams-Friendship 27
DeForest 76 at Portage 44
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;6-0;8-2
Beaver Dam;5-1;12-2
Waunakee;4-2;6-4
Stoughton;4-2;7-4
DeForest;3-3;7-5
Watertown;2-3;9-4
Milton;2-4;6-6
Fort Atkinson;1-5;4-6
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;6-0;12-0
Oregon;4-2;7-5
Edgewood;4-2;7-3
Mount Horeb;3-3;5-4
Sauk Prairie;2-4;7-4
Baraboo;1-5;2-10
Portage;0-5;3-7
Monroe;0-6;0-10
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;5-1;7-4
Sun Prairie;5-1;8-2
Verona;4-2;7-3
Madison La Follette;4-2;5-2
Middleton;4-2;5-5
Madison Memorial;4-2;4-5
Beloit Memorial;2-4;3-6
Janesville Parker;1-5;1-10
Madison East;1-5;2-5
Madison West;0-6;1-7
Rock Valley
Brodhead;6-0;10-2
Edgerton;6-1;10-1
Jefferson;6-1;7-3
McFarland;5-2;8-3
Clinton;3-4;5-6
Evansville;2-4;3-7
East Troy;2-4;2-5
Turner;1-5;3-6
Big Foot;1-5;3-8
Whitewater;1-6;1-8
Tuesday's results
Poynette 52, Baraboo 51
Mount Horeb 47, Lodi 36
Reedsburg 69, Wisconsin Rapids 32
McFarland 71, Monroe 25
Stoughton 44, Middleton 34
Sauk Prairie 51, Richland Center 36
Lakeside Lutheran at DeForest, 7:30 p.m. no report
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;6-0-0;11-1-0
Beaver Dam;5-1-0;8-3-0
McFarland;3-2-0;5-7-0
Milton;2-3-1;5-5-1
Monona Grove;2-4-0;4-8-0
DeForest;1-3-1;2-4-1
Stoughton;0-6-0;1-9-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;4-0-0;8-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;3-2-0;10-5-0
Oregon;3-2-0;9-5-0
Sauk Prairie;2-2-0;8-2-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-2-0;2-9-0
Monroe;0-5-0;1-12-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;7-0-0;9-3-0
Janesville;5-2-0;8-4-0
Middleton;4-3-0;9-4-0
Madison Memorial;4-3-0;5-6-0
Sun Prairie;3-3-0;5-5-0
Madison West;3-4-0;4-9-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-5-0;2-8-0
Beloit Memorial;0-7-0;0-12-0
Tuesday's results
Middleton 4, Arrowhead 3
Reedsburg/Wis. Dells/Mauston 6, Waupaca 0
Madison West at Sun Prairie ppd
Verona 6, Janesville 2
Milton at McFarland, 7 p.m. no report
Black River Falls at Baraboo/Portage, 7 p.m. no report
Beaver Dam at Monroe, 7 p.m. no report
Madison Memorial 8, Beloit Memorial 1
Madison Edgewood 4, Stevens Point 2
Waunakee 9, Monona Grove 2
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Icebergs;4-1-0;6-3-0
Metro Lynx;3-0-0;10-1-0
Viroqua;3-1-0;4-3-0
Cap City Cougars;3-2-0;7-7-0
Badger Lightning;3-4-0;4-5-0
Rock County;2-3-0;4-7-2
Beaver Dam;0-7-0;0-8-0
Tuesday's results
Onalaska 7, Lightning 0
Metro Lynx 0, Beaver Dam 0
Sun Prairie at Stoughton, 7:15 p.m. no report
Boys wrestling
Tuesday's results
Middleton at Janesville Craig, 7 p.m. ppd
Milton 63, Monona Grove/McFarland 13
Boys swimming
Tuesday's results
McFarland 119, Baraboo 51
Waunakee 117, DeForest 50
Stoughton at Milton 6 p.m. no report
Sauk Prairie 103, Oregon 67
Sun Prairie Triple-Dual
Madison Memorial 86, Sun Prairie 84
Sun Prairie 132, Madison La Follette 26
Madison Memorial 132, Madison La Follette 26
Gymnastics
Tuesday's result
Reedsburg at Waunakee, 6:30 p.m. no report