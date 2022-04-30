High school sports highlights: Edgewood's Zeke Boos battles rain to win at the MACC Invitational

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Zeke Boos, Edgewood boys golf: Boos (76) tied for the top score at the MACC Invitational at Erin Hills with Sheboygan North’s Mason Schmidtke — both shot 4-over-par. Boos won a scorecard tiebreaker. Edgewood's Al Deang (77) was third overall in the individual scoring. Edgewood's Alex Weiss (78) and Waunakee's K.C. Nickel (78) tied for fourth.

The Crusaders scored 323, good for first place in Division 2 and for the low team score of the day, with Lodi (360) earning second. Waunakee shot 328 and took home the trophy for first place in Division 1, according to Waunakee coach Betsy Zadra. The Warriors' total was 15 shots better than the next Division 1 team, Hartland Arrowhead (343). The Warriors were led by Nickel, Max Brud (82, eighth), August Johnson (84, tie for 12th) and Brady Piazza (84, tie for 12th).

The fundraising event was played in difficult conditions that included rain, sleet and high winds.

Carlee Lapen, Beaver Dam softball: Lapen hit a three-run homer, a single and drove in four runs in three at-bats in a 19-3 win over Stoughton in three innings. Riley Czarnecki drove in four runs with a double, single and stole two stolen bases.

From the box

Madison Memorial boys golf’s Isaac Schmidt shot a 76 to finish fourth at the MACC Fund Invitational at The Club at Lac La Belle. Memorial (338) finished sixth out of 12 teams. Monona Grove (345), led by Jacob Frederickson (79, ninth), was seventh. Memorial earlier in the week won the Morgan Stanley Shootout at University Ridge, shooting a 302 that Spartans coach Matt Hartmann said was the team's best score since 2016.

Waunakee softball’s Morgan Ripp (3), Rhya Thole and Zaria Hyman (2) each had multiple RBIs in the Warriors' 11-5 win over Monroe in the opener of a doubleheader. Thole went 3-for-4. In Game 2, Ripp had two hits — one a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth that tied the game 4-4. The Cheesemakers pulled ahead in the sixth when Karis Paulson stole home, and they held onto win 9-5.