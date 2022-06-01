High school sports highlights: Edgewood's Steffen Mello holds Edgerton scoreless in regional baseball final

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Steffen Mello, Edgewood baseball: Mello allowed four hits and struck out two in a 4-0 win over Edgerton in a Division 2 regional final. Leadoff hitter Jackson Trudgeon led the Crusaders with two hits and two runs. The Crusaders will face No. 1 seed Jefferson in the sectional semifinals Tuesday.
Lincoln Hottmann, DeForest boys golf: The freshman shot a 1-under-par 71 to finish as the top individual among 48 players in the Division 1 Oregon sectional. His play helped the Norskies earn a state berth along with second-place Janesville Craig. Madison La Follette’s Will Arkin shot a 75 to place fifth and earn the final of three individual state berth for players not on the two qualifying teams.
Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial boys golf: Erlandson shot 1-over 73 to tie Verona’s Zack Zimmerman for low score at the Division 1 Onalaska sectional. Middleton won the sectional, defeating Memorial by one stroke. The top three individual scorers not on the two qualifying teams also moving onto state: Zimmerman, Brennan Dirks of Holmen and Max Brud of Waunakee.
From the box
- Madison Edgewood boys golf qualified for state with its win at the Division 2 Aquinas sectional. The Crusaders defeated second-place Edgerton by 17 strokes. Edgewood's Zeke Boos and Alex Weiss both had top-four finishes. Boos was the top scorer as he shot 2-over-par.
- Marshall baseball cleanup hitter Cooper Usgaard was 2-for-4 with four RBIs in an 11-9 win over Markesan in a Division 3 regional final.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Wednesday's action
Baseball
Wednesday's Regional results
Division 2
Dodgeville 3, Sauk Prairie 1
Edgewood 4, Edgerton 0
Baraboo 3, Reedsburg 2
Jefferson 2, Columbus 0
St. Thomas More 4, Racine Lutheran 0
Pewaukee 11, Catholic Memorial 5
Whitnall 2, New Berlin West 1
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 2, University School of Milwaukee 1
Osceola 3, St. Croix Central 0
Rice Lake 12, Bloomer 1
Shawano 3, Seymour 1
Notre Dame 5, Luxemburg-Casco 4
Division 3
Viroqua 4, Cashton 3
Marshall 11, Markesan 9
Cuba City 13, Mineral Point 3
Deerfield 4, Belleville 1
Lomira 4, St. Mary's Springs 1
Chilton 14, Howards Grove 2
Brookfield Academy 13, Lake County Lutheran 3
Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 13, Shoreland Lutheran 1
St. Croix Falls 10, Grantsburg 0
Chequamegon 9, Cameron 5
Elk Mound 4, Boyceville 3
Aquinas 8, Whitehall 0
Oconto 12, Coleman 9
Amherst 10, Shiocton 7
Kewaunee 12, Brillion 2
Boys golf
Wednesday's Sectional results
Division 1
Onalaska Sectional: Middleton 316, Madison Memorial 317, Verona 326, Holmen 328, Waunakee 331, Onalaska 342, Tomah 372, Baraboo 379.
Oregon Sectional: DeForest 308, Janesville Craig 310, Milton 313, Beloit Memorial 319, Sun Prairie 324, Monona Grove 333, Stoughton 337, Mukwonago 340.
Division 2
Aquinas Sectional: Edgewood 327, Edgerton 344, Lodi 349, Aquinas 360, Brodhead 361, Lake Country Lutheran 371, Columbus 380, Whitewater 389, Platteville 390, Richland Center 395, Cuba City 426.
Division 3
Abundant Life Christian Sectional: Cambridge 308, Kohler 327, Roncalli 327, Abundant Life Christian Co-op 340, Sheboygan Lutheran 346, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 347, St. Mary's Springs 348, St. Mary Catholic 361, Sheboygan Christian 362, The Prairie School 374, Williams Bay 375, Howards Grove 384.
Kohler won playoff hole to finish second place
Softball
Sectional matchups
Division 1
All matchups Tuesday, May 31
Marshfield Sectional
No. 5 Superior 5, No. 1 Chippewa Falls 2
No. 3 Stevens Point 7, No. 2 Marshfield 2
Pulaski Sectional
No. 1 Kaukauna 12, No. 5 Ashwaubenon 1 (F/5)
No. 2 Hortonville 7, No. 3 Green Bay Prebble 1
Sun Prairie Sectional
No. 1 Sun Prairie 10, No. 5 Madison Memorial 0 (F/6)
No. 2 Monona Grove 6, No. 6 Middleton 0
Oshkosh North Sectional
No. 4 Oshkosh West 2, No. 1 Beaver Dam 1
No. 7 Neenah 2, No. 6 Watertown 0
Oregon Sectional
No. 1 Burlington 1, No. 5 Janesville Parker 0
No. 3 Milton 1, No. 2 Kettle Moraine 0
Oconomowoc Sectional
No. 1 Arrowhead 16, No. 4 Waukesha North 0 (F/4)
No. 2 Hamilton 9, No. 3 Oconomowoc 7
Germantown Sectional
No. 1 Menomonee Falls 17, No. 4 Germantown 6 (F/5)
No. 2 Cedarburg 7, No. 3 Divine Savior Holy Angels 1
Kenosha Sectional
No. 1 Oak Creek 3, No. 5 Union Grove 0
No. 2 Kenosha Indian Trail 8, No. 6 Westosha Central 3
Division 2
Mosinee Sectional
No. 3 Altoona 3, No. 5 Ellsworth 0
No. 1 New London 2, No. 2 Medford 0
Seymour Sectional
No. 1 Winneconne 10, No. 2 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0 (F/6)
No. 1 Freedom 10, No. 2 Luxemburg-Casco 0
Big Foot Sectional
No. 1 Mount Horeb 8, No. 2 Reedsburg 2
No. 1 Jefferson 6, No. 2 Turner 2
Lake Mills Sectional
No. 4 Port Washington 5, No. 2 New Berlin West 3 (F/10)
No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran 8, No. 3 Martin Luther 3
Division 3
Cumberland Sectional
No. 1 Bloomer 4, No. 2 Northwestern 0
No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville 8, No. 1 Prescott 7
Gillett Sectional
No. 3 Amherst 2, No. 1 Peshtigo 1
No. 2 Wautoma 3, No. 4 Valders 0
Prairie du Chien Sectional
No. 4 Westby 7, No. 3 Prairie du Chien 2
No. 2 Poynette 1, No. 5 Cambridge 0 (F/9)
Fond du Lac Sectional
No. 2 New Holstein 7, No. 8 Laconia 0
No. 2 Racine Lutheran 8, No. 4 Dodgeland/Hustisford 0
Division 4
Shell Lake Sectional
No. 2 Grantsburg 11, No. 4 Northwood/Solon Springs 4
No. 1 Fall Creek 11, No. 3 Cadott 1 (F/5)
Sectional 2
No. 3 Iola-Scandinavia 4, No. 1 Bonduel 3 (F/9)
No. 2 Random Lake 5, No. 1 Mishicot 2
New Lisbon Sectional
No. 5 Luther 11, No. 7 Osseo-Fairchild 1 (F/5)
No. 1 Westfield 5, No. 7 Marathon 2
Horicon Sectional
No. 1 Boscobel 10, No. 3 Iowa-Grant 5
No. 2 Horicon 6, No. 5 Parkview 0
Division 5
Athens Sectional
No. 4 Thorp 12, No. 2 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3
No. 1 Drummond 5, No. 3 Mellen 0
Stevens Point Sectional
No. 1 Sevastopol 6, No. 2 Laona/Wabeno 5 (F/10)
No. 2 Edgar 7, No. 4 Newman Catholic 0
Almond Bancroft Sectional
No. 1 Blair-Taylor 10, No. 2 Hillsboro 6
No. 1 Assumption 4, No. 2 Almond-Bancroft 1
Belmont Sectional
No. 4 Pecatonica 3, No. 3 Belmont 2
No. 2 Barneveld 5, No. 1 Oakfield 3