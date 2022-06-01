High school sports highlights: Edgewood's Steffen Mello holds Edgerton scoreless in regional baseball final

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Steffen Mello, Edgewood baseball: Mello allowed four hits and struck out two in a 4-0 win over Edgerton in a Division 2 regional final. Leadoff hitter Jackson Trudgeon led the Crusaders with two hits and two runs. The Crusaders will face No. 1 seed Jefferson in the sectional semifinals Tuesday.

Lincoln Hottmann, DeForest boys golf: The freshman shot a 1-under-par 71 to finish as the top individual among 48 players in the Division 1 Oregon sectional. His play helped the Norskies earn a state berth along with second-place Janesville Craig. Madison La Follette’s Will Arkin shot a 75 to place fifth and earn the final of three individual state berth for players not on the two qualifying teams.

Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial boys golf: Erlandson shot 1-over 73 to tie Verona’s Zack Zimmerman for low score at the Division 1 Onalaska sectional. Middleton won the sectional, defeating Memorial by one stroke. The top three individual scorers not on the two qualifying teams also moving onto state: Zimmerman, Brennan Dirks of Holmen and Max Brud of Waunakee.

From the box

Madison Edgewood boys golf qualified for state with its win at the Division 2 Aquinas sectional. The Crusaders defeated second-place Edgerton by 17 strokes. Edgewood's Zeke Boos and Alex Weiss both had top-four finishes. Boos was the top scorer as he shot 2-over-par.

Marshall baseball cleanup hitter Cooper Usgaard was 2-for-4 with four RBIs in an 11-9 win over Markesan in a Division 3 regional final.