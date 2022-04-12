High school sports highlights: Edgewood's Sonoma Bever records a hat trick against Fort Atkinson

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Sonoma Bever, Madison Edgewood girls soccer: In a 5-0 shutout against Fort Atkinson, Bever earned a hat trick — scoring two of the goals in the first half. The first came off assists from Madison Foley and Ellen Weinstock. Her second goal was off a penalty kick and her final goal was assisted by Foley and Lily Olson (50:50). Foley also scored two goals.

Liv DiStefano, Beaver Dam softball: The Golden Beavers sophomore recorded four hits, scored four runs and drove in a run in an 11-8 win over Reedsburg. Gabby Fakes, Ginny Bryant and Makenna Fitzsimmons also recorded multi-hit games. Beaver Dam has won its first four games.

Suzy Hinds Cruz, Madison West girls soccer: The sophomore scored two goals and recorded an assist in the Regents’ 8-0 win over Wauwatosa East. Freshman Adah Minikel-Kacoque also recorded two goals and an assist. The Regents play on the road Saturday against Monona Grove.

A.J. Uttech, Columbus baseball: Uttech went 4-for-4 with four RBIs as Columbus shutout Lodi 9-0. The junior also came in to relieve starter Christain Oppor, who pitched five scoreless innings, striking out 11. Uttech pitched the final two innings, allowing no hits while striking out two.

Glenn Conway/Charlie Haight, Madison La Follette boys tennis: The Lancers' No. 1 doubles pair won 6-4, 3-6, 12-10 to help the team beat Sun Prairie 4-3. In No. 1 singles, Sun Prairie’s Nikko Vilwock won 6-0, 6-0.

From the box

Waunakee boys tennis’ Tyler Nelson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles in a 7-0 victory over Baraboo. The No. 1 doubles pair of George Zimbric/Jaxon Wipperfurth won 6-4, 6-4.

Monona Grove softball’s Harper Mayfield recorded two hits, scored three runs and tallied an RBI in Silver Eagles’ 14-4 win over Edgewood. Lindsey Ritzema also recorded two hits and three RBIs.

Poynette softball’s Emma Gavinski drove in four by way of her three-hit performance as the Pumas defeated Lakeside Lutheran 12-1. The Pumas had 21 total hits.

Verona baseball’s NJ Elias doubled in the Wildcats’ 6-2 win over Sun Prairie.

Madison Memorial boys tennis’s No. 1 singles Gokul Kamath defeated Nolan Sullivan of Janesville Craig 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles pair Sam Weinbach and Sanjay Mathur earned a win for the Spartans, defeating Austin Kahl and Jacob Kranz as the Spartans won the meet 7-0.

Oregon baseball’s Tyler Soule was 1-for-3 with a three-run homer as the Panthers fell to Milton 6-4. Gavin Kilen, the No. 1 prospect in Wisconsin per Perfect Game, went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Red Hawks.

Monroe baseball’s Henry Brukwicki struck out 10 and allowed one walk, one earned run and three hits over a five-inning complete game, He also had two hits and scored twice in a 16-2 win over Stoughton. Other players with multiple hits for Monroe were Keatin Sweeney (4 RBIs, 2B, 3B) and Trevor Schmitt (RBI, 2 2B, 3 R). Chase Stoerp had a home run and two RBIs.

Portage softball’s Sydni Kratz took a no-hitter into the seventh inning with two outs in the Warriors’ 6-1 win over Waunakee. Kratz struck out 10 hitters and gave up one hit in the win.

Monroe softball’s Olivia Feller drove in two runs on four hits in a 14-8 win over Stoughton. Karis Paulson drove in three runs and Emma Tran drove in two to help Monroe rally from an 8-6 deficit after five innings. Riese Kaepke was 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two home runs for Stoughton.

Watertown softball’s Alyx Johnson pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and no earned runs allowed, and drove in three runs with a double and triple in a 6-2 win over Baraboo. She allowed only three hits and two walks pitching.

Sauk Prairie girls soccer’s McKayla Paukner scored a goal in the 42nd minute to extend the Eagles’ lead to two. Sauk Prairie went on to win 2-1 over Waunakee for its first conference victory of the season.

DeForest baseball’s Logan Engeseth hit a two-run homer in a 12-6 win over Sauk Prairie. Parker Nelson hit a two-run double and Nolan Hawk had a hit and two RBIs for the Norskies.

McFarland girls soccer’s Greta Blau recorded a goal and two assists in the Spartans’ 5-1 win over Sun Prairie. Senior Avery Pennekamp also recorded a goal and assist.

Beaver Dam baseball’s Nate Tisdale pitched five shutout innings with six strikeouts, four walks and two hits allowed. He also was 2-for-3 with an RBI in a 3-0 win over Reedsburg. Daelen Johnson also was 2-for-3 with an RBI and run for the Golden Beavers.

Sauk Prairie softball’s Jacie Jones hit a double, home run and drew two walks, plus pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts in a 7-4 win over DeForest. Gracie Hamele drove in two runs for the Norskies.

Madison West baseball’s Caleb Karll hit 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs in a 13-3 loss to Janesville Craig. Aiden Schenk and Jake Schaffner each drove in three runs for Craig.

