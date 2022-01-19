High school sports highlights: Edgewood's Matteo Jimenez scores 24 points against McFarland

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Matteo Jimenez, Madison Edgewood boys basketball: The junior scored 24 points in the Crusaders’ (0-6, 4-9) 64-58 win over McFarland (6-2, 8-3) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday afternoon, the home of the Milwaukee Bucks. The game was a part of the Bucks’ 2021-2022 Prep Series where Wisconsin high schools have the opportunity to play a game at the Fiserv Forum and then watch an NBA game after. Jimenez scored all 24 points by making eight 3-pointers against the Spartans. Clay Krants (11 points) was the only other Edgewood player to score in double figures. The Crusaders’ next game is on the road Saturday against Beaver Dam.
From the box
- Dadon Gillen and Aidan Chislom each scored 13 points in McFarland’s aforementioned loss. Junior Deven Kulp also scored 10 for the Spartans.
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;7-1;12-2
DeForest;6-1;11-3
Waunakee;6-2;11-5
Watertown;5-2;7-6
Beaver Dam;4-3;7-6
Fort Atkinson;3-4;6-6
Stoughton;3-4;5-6
Monona Grove;1-6;5-9
BADGER WEST
Monroe;7-0;13-1
Mount Horeb;4-2;7-4
Oregon;3-4;8-4
Sauk Prairie;3-4;7-6
Portage;3-5;6-7
Reedsburg;1-6;5-8
Baraboo;1-7;4-9
Edgewood;0-6;4-9
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;8-1;9-2
Middleton;8-1;9-3
Madison East;6-2;8-3
Sun Prairie;5-4;7-5
Verona;3-4;7-5
Janesville Craig;3-5;4-8
Janesville Parker;3-6;6-7
Madison West;3-6;4-7
Madison Memorial;2-7;5-7
Beloit Memorial;1-6;5-8
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;7-0;10-3
McFarland;6-2;8-3
East Troy;5-2;9-3
Turner;5-2;6-3
Big Foot;5-3;7-6
Evansville;4-4;7-6
Edgerton;4-4;5-8
Whitewater;2-6;2-9
Clinton;1-8;2-11
Jefferson;0-8;0-13
Wednesday's result
Edgewood 64, McFarland 58 (at Fiserv Forum)
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;7-1;9-5
Beaver Dam;7-1;15-2
Waunakee;6-2;10-5
Stoughton;5-3;8-7
DeForest;4-4;10-6
Watertown;3-4;11-5
Milton;2-6;8-9
Fort Atkinson;1-6;6-8
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;8-0;16-0
Oregon;6-2;9-6
Edgewood;6-2;9-5
Mount Horeb;3-5;5-8
Sauk Prairie;3-5;10-5
Baraboo;1-6;2-12
Portage;0-8;3-11
Monroe;0-7;0-12
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;7-1;11-2
Madison La Follette;7-2;9-2
Janesville Craig;6-2;8-5
Verona;6-2;9-3
Middleton;5-4;6-8
Madison Memorial;4-4;4-7
Beloit Memorial;3-5;4-7
Madison East;2-6;3-6
Janesville Parker;1-8;1-13
Madison West;0-7;1-8
Rock Valley
Brodhead;10-0;13-2
McFarland;8-2;11-3
Edgerton;7-2;11-2
Jefferson;7-3;8-5
Clinton;6-4;9-6
Evansville;4-6;5-10
East Troy;2-7;2-10
Turner;1-8;3-9
Big Foot;2-7;5-9
Whitewater;1-9;2-12
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;7-0-0;13-2-0
Beaver Dam;7-2-0;11-5-0
McFarland;5-2-0;7-7-0
DeForest;2-3-1;3-6-1
Monona Grove;3-5-0;6-10-0
Milton;3-5-1;7-7-1
Stoughton;0-10-0;1-14-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;5-0-0;10-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;5-3-0;13-6-0
Oregon;5-3-0;12-6-0
Sauk Prairie;3-2-0;12-2-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-5-0;3-14-0
Monroe;0-6-0;2-14-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;9-0-0;11-4-0
Janesville;7-3-0;10-6-0
Middleton;5-4-0;11-5-0
Madison Memorial;6-4-0;7-7-0
Sun Prairie;4-3-0;6-7-0
Madison West;4-6-0;5-11-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-7-0;2-10-0
Beloit Memorial;0-9-0;0-14-0
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;6-0-0;13-1-0
Viroqua;6-1-0;7-3-0
Cap City Cougars;5-3-0;8-9-0
Icebergs;5-4-0;7-6-0
Rock County;4-5-0;6-10-2
Badger Lightning;3-5-0;4-6-0
Beaver Dam;0-11-0;0-13-0
Boys wrestling
Wednesday's result
Middleton Triangular: Middleton, Madison East, Madison West.