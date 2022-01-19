 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Edgewood's Matteo Jimenez scores 24 points against McFarland
Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Matteo Jimenez, Madison Edgewood boys basketball: The junior scored 24 points in the Crusaders’ (0-6, 4-9) 64-58 win over McFarland (6-2, 8-3) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday afternoon, the home of the Milwaukee Bucks. The game was a part of the Bucks’ 2021-2022 Prep Series where Wisconsin high schools have the opportunity to play a game at the Fiserv Forum and then watch an NBA game after. Jimenez scored all 24 points by making eight 3-pointers against the Spartans. Clay Krants (11 points) was the only other Edgewood player to score in double figures. The Crusaders’ next game is on the road Saturday against Beaver Dam.

From the box

  • Dadon Gillen and Aidan Chislom each scored 13 points in McFarland’s aforementioned loss. Junior Deven Kulp also scored 10 for the Spartans.
