High school sports highlights: Edgewood's Jackson Trudgeon leads potent air attack in shutout victory
High school sports highlights: Edgewood's Jackson Trudgeon leads potent air attack in shutout victory

Madison Edgewood's Jackson Trudgeon (4) runs for a touchdown in the first half of a game against Jefferson at Madison Edgewood in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Here are the highlights from Friday's night’s high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood: The receiver caught six passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in Edgewood’s 41-0 shutout of Evansville. He caught a 57-yard TD in the first quarter and a 34-yarder in the second. The effort brought Trudgeon, a preferred walk-on commit to the University of Wisconsin, to 22 touchdown catches on the season and over 1,400 receiving yards. His quarterback, Joe Hartlieb, completed 14 of 18 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns.

Darrick Hill, Stoughton: Hill rushed the ball 35 times for 188 yards and three touchdowns in Stoughton’s 21-0 win over Reedsburg. This win was Stoughton’s first conference win of the season. Hill also touched the ball on 37 of the Vikings' 61 plays that the Vikings ran in the win.

Alex Hernandez, Monroe: Monroe rushed 28 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns in Monroe’s 42-7 win over McFarland. Hernandez’s three touchdowns were also the Cheesemakers' first scores of the game, sending them to a 21-7 halftime lead.

Nico Castellanos, Madison La Follette: Castellanos took first place in the boys 5k cross country race with a time of 16:22.7 at the Madison City championships at Lunney Lake Farm Park. Castellanos finished 11 seconds faster than the second-place finisher, Madison Memorial’s Jake Zarov, and completed the race with a 5:16 mile pace. The Lancers finished in third place as a team in the boys division with 63 points.

Annika Cutforth, Madison Memorial: Cutforth won the Madison City girls 5k Cross Country event at Lunney Lake Farm Park, 25 seconds clear of runner-up Madison West’s Genevive Nashold. Cutforth finished with a mile pace of 6:07 as the Spartans took second place as a team with 45 points.

 

From the box

  • Lakeside Lutheran’s Kooper Minsa went 3 for 4 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors’ 41-16 win over Horicon/Hustisford. Minsa also ran the ball seven times for 47 yards. Both of Minsa’s passing touchdowns were over 50 yards to wide receiver Tyler Marty, who finished with those two touchdown catches for 107 yards.
  • Columbus running back Colton Brunell ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in a 55-6 victory over Beloit Turner. He surpassed 1,100 rushing yards on the season with that effort. Teammate Andrew Pfeffer ran for 78 yards on 10 carries plus a touchdown to help the Cardinals run for 237 yards total.
  • Sauk Prairie’s Damien Wright-Rodriguez caught four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in its 28-19 loss to Baraboo. Teammate Brenden Larson added two catches for 73 yards.
  • Madison West’s Quinn Weygandt was a winner in four different events in the Regents' 100-70 victory over Madison Memorial in girls swimming. Weygandt was an individual winner in the 200-yard individual medley, with a time of 2:16:56, and the 500 freestyle, with a time of 5:21:95. She was also a member of the 200 freestyle relay winning team with Bella Granetzke, Ellen Osthelder and Natalie Chandler. Weygandt also participated in the 400 freestyle winning team with Granetzke, Evy Laursen and Skylar Mirus.
