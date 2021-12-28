High school sports highlights: Edgewood's Aidan Lenz records three points in matchup with Superior

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Audrey Deptula, Middleton girls basketball: A Loyola-Chicago commit, Deptula scored 19 points in Middleton’s 65-27 win over Chippewa Falls. She scored 11 of her 19 points in the second half. The junior also made three 3-pointers for the Cardinals (5-3, 4-2 Big Eight), who will play Arrowhead tomorrow in the Middleton tournament championship game.
Massi Malterer, Madison East boys basketball: Malterer led the Purgolders with 22 points in a 62-56 win over Madison Memorial (4-4, 2-4 Big Eight). Camron Henderson also scored in double digits, with 15 points. The Purgolders (6-2, 4-1) stay in third place in the conference behind Madison La Follette and Middleton.
Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni scored 21 points in a 52-48 win over Madison Edgewood (6-3, 4-2 Badger West). It’s the sophomore’s eighth time scoring over 20 points this season. The Spartans (7-3, 5-2 Rock Valley) next game is at home Jan. 4 against Monroe.
Sydney Cherney and Mahra Wieman, Reedsburg girls basketball: Cherney and Wieman each scored 21 points in Reedsburg's 80-26 win over Rhinelander. Wieman continued to extend her school record in scoring, which now is 1,313 points. For Cherney, this is her fourth time scoring over 20 points in a game this season. The Beavers (10-0, 6-0 Badger West) will play Wednesday against Germantown.
Shea DuCharme, Waunakee boys basketball: DuCharme scored 17 points in Waunakee’s 56-53 win over Janesville Craig. The junior scored 11 points in the second half. DuCharme made four 3s and converted five of his six free-throw attempts. Drew Lavold and Aidan Driscoll each scored 11 points for the Warriors in the win. The Warriors (8-2) will play Wednesday in the Ab Nichols Classic championship game.
Anna Faulkner, Metro Lynx girls hockey: Faulkner recorded a hat trick in the Metro Lynx’s 7-0 win over Wisconsin Valley Lutheran. Faulkner scored once in each period. Ana Dalbroux also added two points in the win. The Lynx (9-0-0, 3-0-0 Badger) will play in the Culver’s Cup semifinal Wednesday against the Central Wisconsin Storm.
Aidan Lenz and JJ Wiebusch, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: Lenz and Wiebusch each recorded three points in Edgewood’s 3-1 win over Superior. Wiebusch scored the opening two goals, and Lenz scored the final goal. The Crusaders (7-1-0, 4-0-0 Badger West) are currently on a seven-game winning streak.
From the box
- Sam Mickelson scored 22 points for Madison Memorial boys basketball in a 62-56 loss to Madison East. The only other scorer in double figures was Ian Wischoff, who scored 11 points.
- Madison Edgewood girls basketball senior Abbey Grosse scored 17 points in the Crusaders 52-48 loss to McFarland. Junior Grace Nwankwo was the only other Crusader who scored in double figures with 10.
- Marie Outlay scored 18 points for Sun Prairie girls basketball in a 72-47 loss to Milwaukee Academy of Science. The only player who scored more than Outlay was North Dakota State commit Nakiyah Hurst, who scored 24 for the Lady Novas.
- Waunakee girls basketball’s Lauren Meudt scored nine points in the Warriors’ 52-36 loss to Prairie Du Chein.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Tuesday's action
Boys Basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-0;8-2
DeForest;4-0;7-1
Beaver Dam;4-1;7-3
Milton;4-1;7-2
Watertown;3-2;3-4
Fort Atkinson;2-3;3-5
Stoughton;2-3;2-4
Monona Grove;1-4;4-6
BADGER WEST
Monroe;5-1;6-1
Mount Horeb;3-1;3-1
Oregon;2-3;5-3
Portage;1-3;3-5
Reedsburg;1-4;3-5
Sauk Prairie;1-4;2-5
Edgewood;0-5;2-6
Baraboo;0-5;1-7
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;6-0;6-0
Madison La Follette;4-0;5-1
Madison East;4-1;6-2
Janesville Craig;3-2;3-5
Janesville Parker;3-3;5-3
Verona;2-4;4-4
Madison Memorial;2-4;4-4
Madison West;2-4;3-4
Sun Prairie;1-3;2-3
Beloit Memorial;0-6;1-7
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;4-0;5-0
McFarland;4-1;6-1
Big Foot;4-1;5-2
East Troy;3-1;6-2
Turner;2-1;3-1
Edgerton;2-3;2-4
Evansville;2-3;3-4
Clinton;1-4;1-5
Whitewater;1-4;1-5
Jefferson;0-5;0-6
Tuesday's results
Madison East 62, Madison Memorial 56
Green Bay-Notre Dame 67, Beaver Dam 53
Reedsburg 49, Merrill 34 (Wisconsin Dells Tournament)
Wauwatosa West 90, DeForest 76
Monona Grove 77, Whitewater 55
Waunakee 56, Janesville Craig 53 (Waunakee's Ab Nicholas Classic)
McFarland 63, Sauk Prairie 58
Verona vs. Milwaukee Lutheran, canceled
Baraboo, Boscobel, Pectonia at Dodgeville, canceled (Dodgeville Tournament)
Edgerton at Mount Horeb, ppd.
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;6-0;8-1
Beaver Dam;5-1;10-2
Stoughton;4-2;6-4
Waunakee;4-2;5-4
DeForest;3-3;6-4
Watertown;2-3;6-4
Milton;2-4;4-5
Fort Atkinson;1-5;3-5
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;6-0;10-0
Oregon;4-2;7-3
Edgewood;4-2;6-3
Mount Horeb;3-3;4-4
Sauk Prairie;2-4;6-4
Baraboo;1-5;2-8
Portage;0-5;3-6
Monroe;0-6;0-6
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;5-1;8-2
Janesville Craig;5-1;5-4
Verona;4-2;6-3
Madison La Follette;4-2;5-2
Middleton;4-2;5-3
Madison Memorial;4-2;4-4
Beloit Memorial;2-4;2-5
Madison East;0-5;1-5
Janesville Parker;1-5;1-7
Madison West;0-6;1-7
Rock Valley
Brodhead;6-0;9-0
Jefferson;6-0;6-1
Edgerton;5-1;7-1
McFarland;5-2;7-3
Clinton;2-4;3-5
East Troy;2-4;2-5
Evansville;1-4;2-5
Turner;1-5;3-6
Big Foot;1-5;3-7
Whitewater;1-5;1-7
Tuesday's results
Reedsburg 80, Rhinelander 26 (Watertown Holiday Shootout)
Middleton 65, Chippewa Falls 27 (Middleton Tournament)
McFarland 52, Madison Edgewood 48
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln at Verona, canceled (Sentry Classic at UW-Stevens Point)
Prairie du Chien 52, Waunakee 36 (Waunakee Tournament)
Milwaukee Academy of Science 72, Sun Prairie 47
Monona Grove 57, Eau Claire Memorial 47 (Waunakee Tournament)
Madison East at Sauk Prairie, postponed
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;5-0-0;8-1-0
Beaver Dam;5-1-0;7-2-0
McFarland;3-3-0;4-6-0
Monona Grove;2-3-0;3-5-0
Milton;1-3-1;3-5-1
DeForest;1-3-1;2-4-1
Stoughton;0-5-0;0-7-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;4-0-0;7-1-0
Oregon;3-2-0;7-5-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;3-2-0;6-5-0
Sauk Prairie;3-2-0;6-3-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-2-0;2-6-0
Monroe;0-5-0;1-10-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;6-0-0;8-1-0
Janesville;4-1-0;5-2-0
Middleton;4-3-0;7-4-0
Sun Prairie;3-3-0;3-4-0
Madison Memorial;3-3-0;4-6-0
Madison West;2-4-0;2-8-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-5-0;2-7-0
Beloit Memorial;0-4-0;0-7-0
Tuesday's results
Verona vs. Eau Claire Memorial, at Cornerstone Community Center, no report
Onalaska/La Crosse 6, McFarland 0
Middleton 8, DC Everest 2
Waunakee 5, Amery 1
Waukesha 9, Oregon 4
Beaver Dam at West Bend West, no report
Madison Edgewood 3, Superior 1
River Falls vs. Reedsburg/Wis. Dells/Mauston, at Dells Ice Arena, no report
Sun Prairie vs. KMMO, at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena, no report
Culver’s Cup
Sauk Prairie 10, Oshkosh 4
Marquette University wins via forfeit vs. Madison Memorial
Marshfield 6, Madison West 1
Ashland vs. Monona Grove, at Hartmeyer Ice Arena, no report
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;3-0-0;9-0-0
Icebergs;4-1-0;6-3-0
Viroqua;3-1-0;4-3-0
Cap City Cougars;3-2-0;6-5-0
Badger Lightning;3-4-0;4-4-0
Rock County;2-3-0;4-5-2
Beaver Dam;0-7-0;0-8-0
Tuesday's results
Northland Pines at Icebergs, canceled
Culver's Cup
Central Wisconsin 6, Superior Spartans 0
Metro Lynx 7, Wisconsin Valley Union 0
Cap City Cougars wins via forfeit vs. Lakeshore Lightning
St. Croix Valley 3, Brookfield 0
Boys swimming
Tuesday's results
Hartford, Muskego, Watertown, Stevens Point, Brookfield Academy, Fond du Lac, Waukesha West, Cedarburg, Greenfield, Madison La Follette, Shorewood, Marquette, Lake Forest, Arrowhead at Homestead, 10 a.m.
Madison Edgewood, Fort Atkinson, McFarland, Milton, Monona Grove, Verona, Waukesha North, Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, canceled
Sauk Prairie Invitational: 1, Monona Grove 463; 2, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 349; 3, McFarland 319.50; 4, Waunakee 301; 5, Milton 247.50; 6, Waukesha North Co-op 241; 7, Edgewood 204.