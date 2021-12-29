 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Edgewood's Aidan Lenz records 3 points in matchup with Superior
High school sports highlights: Edgewood's Aidan Lenz records 3 points in matchup with Superior

Aidan Lenz and Caden Brandt

Madison Edgewood's Aidan Lenz (left) and Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston's Caden Brandt take a faceoff during Tuesday's game in Reedsburg.

 BROCK FRITZ/News Republic

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Audrey Deptula, Middleton girls basketball: A Loyola-Chicago commit, Deptula scored 19 points in Middleton’s 65-27 win over Chippewa Falls. She scored 11 of her 19 points in the second half. The junior also made three 3-pointers for the Cardinals (5-3, 4-2 Big Eight), who will play Arrowhead tomorrow in the Middleton tournament championship game.

Massi Malterer, Madison East boys basketball: Malterer led the Purgolders with 22 points in a 62-56 win over Madison Memorial (4-4, 2-4 Big Eight). Camron Henderson also scored in double digits, with 15 points. The Purgolders (6-2, 4-1) stay in third place in the conference behind Madison La Follette and Middleton.

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni scored 21 points in a 52-48 win over Madison Edgewood (6-3, 4-2 Badger West). It’s the sophomore’s eighth time scoring over 20 points this season. The Spartans (7-3, 5-2 Rock Valley) next game is at home Jan. 4 against Monroe.

Sydney Cherney and Mahra Wieman, Reedsburg girls basketball: Cherney and Wieman each scored 21 points in Reedsburg's 80-26 win over Rhinelander. Wieman continued to extend her school record in scoring, which now is 1,313 points. For Cherney, this is her fourth time scoring over 20 points in a game this season. The Beavers (10-0, 6-0 Badger West) will play Wednesday against Germantown.

Shea DuCharme, Waunakee boys basketball: DuCharme scored 17 points in Waunakee’s 56-53 win over Janesville Craig. The junior scored 11 points in the second half. DuCharme made four 3s and converted five of his six free-throw attempts. Drew Lavold and Aidan Driscoll each scored 11 points for the Warriors in the win. The Warriors (8-2) will play Wednesday in the Ab Nichols Classic championship game.

Anna Faulkner, Metro Lynx girls hockey: Faulkner recorded a hat trick in the Metro Lynx’s 7-0 win over Wisconsin Valley Lutheran. Faulkner scored once in each period. Ana Dalbroux also added two points in the win. The Lynx (9-0-0, 3-0-0 Badger) will play in the Culver’s Cup semifinal Wednesday against the Central Wisconsin Storm.

Aidan Lenz and JJ Wiebusch, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: Lenz and Wiebusch each recorded three points in Edgewood’s 3-1 win over Superior. Wiebusch scored the opening two goals, and Lenz scored the final goal. The Crusaders (7-1-0, 4-0-0 Badger West) are currently on a seven-game winning streak.

From the box

  • Sam Mickelson scored 22 points for Madison Memorial boys basketball in a 62-56 loss to Madison East. The only other scorer in double figures was Ian Wischoff, who scored 11 points.
  • Madison Edgewood girls basketball senior Abbey Grosse scored 17 points in the Crusaders 52-48 loss to McFarland. Junior Grace Nwankwo was the only other Crusader who scored in double figures with 10.
  • Marie Outlay scored 18 points for Sun Prairie girls basketball in a 72-47 loss to Milwaukee Academy of Science. The only player who scored more than Outlay was North Dakota State commit Nakiyah Hurst, who scored 24 for the Lady Novas.
  • Waunakee girls basketball’s Lauren Meudt scored nine points in the Warriors’ 52-36 loss to Prairie Du Chein.
