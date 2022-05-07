High school sports highlights: Edgewood baseball's Ryan Drumm hits for cycle in win over Platteville

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Ryan Drumm, Madison Edgewood baseball: The Butler University commit hit for the cycle and drove in three runs in a 13-1 win over Platteville in five innings. The junior also scored twice, and Luke Thompson drove in three runs on three hits. Joe Hartlieb was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Ryan Schiessl, Madison West baseball: He struck out six and allowed three hits, no walks and two unearned runs in a complete game to lead a 6-2 victory over Janesville Parker. He drew two walks, singled, scored and drove in a run; Aidan Baccus was 2-for-3 with an RBI; and Caleb Karll hit a solo homer. In the second game of the doubleheader, Tiago Sanchez struck out 10 with one hit and four walks over 5⅔ shutout innings. Simon Conkey hit an RBI triple and Karll had a double and RBI in West’s 3-0 win.

Maddy Fortune, McFarland softball: The senior was 4-for-5 with a double, stolen base and three runs in a 12-5 win over East Troy. Freshman Riley Bercier was 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, and Bailee Judd tripled and had three RBIs. Freshman Avery Feek had two RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases with a single and double in a game that saw McFarland get 18 hits.

Ryder Broadbridge, Verona boys tennis: Broadbridge won all three of his No. 1 singles matches to help Verona go 3-for-3 at its own quad. He beat McFarland’s David Templeton 6-0, 6-0 in a 7-0 win, won over Monroe’s Matthew Setterstrom 6-0, 6-0 in another 7-0 victory and beat Franklin’s Alex Dziubek 6-0, 6-2 in a 5-2 win. Templeton defeated Setterstrom 6-3, 7-5, but the Spartans fell 4-3 to the Cheesemakers.

Ethan Yu, Madison West boys tennis: Yu won all three of his matches at No. 1 singles in the Brookfield East Quad. He beat Oscar Corwin 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (11) in the 6-1 loss to Brookfield East, beat Lincoln Marshall 7-5, 6-2 in a 6-1 loss to Marquette and beat Brett Daniels 6-3, 6-1 in a 5-2 win over De Pere.

From the box

Monona Grove boys golf’s Jacob Frederickson shot a 78 to finish tied for sixth individually out of over 100 players at the John Ashenfelter Invitational in Janesville. He helped lead the Silver Eagles to a tie for the second-best team score out of 26 schools.

Middleton baseball’s J.T. Hockers struck out six over six innings with two hits, two walks and no earned runs (one unearned) in a 3-1 win over Madison Memorial. Matt Zimmerman went 3-for-3 with an RBI and run for the Cardinals. Peter Sellwood went 2-for-3 for the Spartans, who fell two games behind Middleton for third place in the Big Eight Conference.

Sun Prairie softball’s Chloe Knoernschild had the walk-off hit in a 7-6 win over Tomah, as each team scored three times in the seventh. She went 2-for-4 and Vanessa Veith went 3-for-4. The Cardinals also beat Oak Creek 3-1 behind a complete game from Tayler Baker. She struck out eight and allowed seven hits, one run and one walk.

Beaver Dam baseball’s Alex Soto went 2-for-3, including the go-ahead two-run single to complete a three-run sixth which provided a 3-2 win over Appleton East. Boston Damon pitched a scoreless seventh to close the game out on the heels of starter Eli Bryant striking out six over five innings with two hits, two walks and one unearned run. The Golden Beavers won the other game of the doubleheader 6-0 behind six scoreless innings from Damon, which included five strikeouts, three hits and one walk. Daelen Johnson drove in two runs with a double and single.

Beaver Dam softball’s Riley Czarnecki struck out eight over five shutout innings with two hits and three walks in a 2-0 win over Oconomowoc. Carlee Lapen hit a solo homer to extend the lead in the fifth, and Gabby Fakes hit a double and single.

Sun Prairie boys tennis’s Nikko Vilwock beat Mason DeBot in No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1 in the 4-3 loss to Stevens Point. In the Cardinals' other match against Beaver Dam, a 7-0 win, Vilwock teamed up with Jacob Baldwin to win at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-0 over Quentin Schroeder/Brandon Freber.

Waunakee boys tennis’s Tyler Nelson beat Chase Lindwall at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0 in a 6-1 win over Monona Grove. Waunakee’s George Zimbric/Jaxon Wipperfurth won at No. 1 doubles 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 over M.G.’s Carter Ryan/Joseph Binzley.

Monona Grove softball’s Bree Loushine was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three stolen bases in a 3-2 loss to Wilmot, the first of the season for the Silver Eagles. Karlie McKenzie struck out 11 with three walks, three hits and two earned runs in a complete game, and drove in a run. The Silver Eagles won their second game over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 9-3 thanks to home runs by Emma Lee and Harper Mayfield. Lee had two RBIs, and Dani Lucey had a triple, double and RBI for MG.

Stoughton baseball’s Casey Quam was 2-for-4 with a run in a 4-3 victory over Mount Horeb. Ethan Tranel tied it for Mount Horeb with an RBI double in the sixth, but Ethan Peterson drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh to put Stoughton back in front for good.