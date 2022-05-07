High school sports highlights: Edgewood baseball's Ryan Drumm hits for cycle in win over Platteville

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Ryan Drumm, Madison Edgewood baseball: The Butler University commit hit for the cycle and drove in three runs in a 13-1 win over Platteville in five innings. The junior also scored twice, and Luke Thompson drove in three runs on three hits. Joe Hartlieb was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Ryan Schiessl, Madison West baseball: He struck out six and allowed three hits, no walks and two unearned runs in a complete game to lead a 6-2 victory over Janesville Parker. He drew two walks, singled, scored and drove in a run; Aidan Baccus was 2-for-3 with an RBI; and Caleb Karll hit a solo homer. In the second game of the doubleheader, Tiago Sanchez struck out 10 with one hit and four walks over 5⅔ shutout innings. Simon Conkey hit an RBI triple and Karll had a double and RBI in West’s 3-0 win.
Maddy Fortune, McFarland softball: The senior was 4-for-5 with a double, stolen base and three runs in a 12-5 win over East Troy. Freshman Riley Bercier was 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, and Bailee Judd tripled and had three RBIs. Freshman Avery Feek had two RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases with a single and double in a game that saw McFarland get 18 hits.
Ryder Broadbridge, Verona boys tennis: Broadbridge won all three of his No. 1 singles matches to help Verona go 3-for-3 at its own quad. He beat McFarland’s David Templeton 6-0, 6-0 in a 7-0 win, won over Monroe’s Matthew Setterstrom 6-0, 6-0 in another 7-0 victory and beat Franklin’s Alex Dziubek 6-0, 6-2 in a 5-2 win. Templeton defeated Setterstrom 6-3, 7-5, but the Spartans fell 4-3 to the Cheesemakers.
Ethan Yu, Madison West boys tennis: Yu won all three of his matches at No. 1 singles in the Brookfield East Quad. He beat Oscar Corwin 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (11) in the 6-1 loss to Brookfield East, beat Lincoln Marshall 7-5, 6-2 in a 6-1 loss to Marquette and beat Brett Daniels 6-3, 6-1 in a 5-2 win over De Pere.
From the box
- Monona Grove boys golf’s Jacob Frederickson shot a 78 to finish tied for sixth individually out of over 100 players at the John Ashenfelter Invitational in Janesville. He helped lead the Silver Eagles to a tie for the second-best team score out of 26 schools.
- Middleton baseball’s J.T. Hockers struck out six over six innings with two hits, two walks and no earned runs (one unearned) in a 3-1 win over Madison Memorial. Matt Zimmerman went 3-for-3 with an RBI and run for the Cardinals. Peter Sellwood went 2-for-3 for the Spartans, who fell two games behind Middleton for third place in the Big Eight Conference.
- Sun Prairie softball’s Chloe Knoernschild had the walk-off hit in a 7-6 win over Tomah, as each team scored three times in the seventh. She went 2-for-4 and Vanessa Veith went 3-for-4. The Cardinals also beat Oak Creek 3-1 behind a complete game from Tayler Baker. She struck out eight and allowed seven hits, one run and one walk.
- Beaver Dam baseball’s Alex Soto went 2-for-3, including the go-ahead two-run single to complete a three-run sixth which provided a 3-2 win over Appleton East. Boston Damon pitched a scoreless seventh to close the game out on the heels of starter Eli Bryant striking out six over five innings with two hits, two walks and one unearned run. The Golden Beavers won the other game of the doubleheader 6-0 behind six scoreless innings from Damon, which included five strikeouts, three hits and one walk. Daelen Johnson drove in two runs with a double and single.
- Beaver Dam softball’s Riley Czarnecki struck out eight over five shutout innings with two hits and three walks in a 2-0 win over Oconomowoc. Carlee Lapen hit a solo homer to extend the lead in the fifth, and Gabby Fakes hit a double and single.
- Sun Prairie boys tennis’s Nikko Vilwock beat Mason DeBot in No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1 in the 4-3 loss to Stevens Point. In the Cardinals' other match against Beaver Dam, a 7-0 win, Vilwock teamed up with Jacob Baldwin to win at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-0 over Quentin Schroeder/Brandon Freber.
- Waunakee boys tennis’s Tyler Nelson beat Chase Lindwall at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0 in a 6-1 win over Monona Grove. Waunakee’s George Zimbric/Jaxon Wipperfurth won at No. 1 doubles 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 over M.G.’s Carter Ryan/Joseph Binzley.
- Monona Grove softball’s Bree Loushine was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three stolen bases in a 3-2 loss to Wilmot, the first of the season for the Silver Eagles. Karlie McKenzie struck out 11 with three walks, three hits and two earned runs in a complete game, and drove in a run. The Silver Eagles won their second game over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 9-3 thanks to home runs by Emma Lee and Harper Mayfield. Lee had two RBIs, and Dani Lucey had a triple, double and RBI for MG.
- Stoughton baseball’s Casey Quam was 2-for-4 with a run in a 4-3 victory over Mount Horeb. Ethan Tranel tied it for Mount Horeb with an RBI double in the sixth, but Ethan Peterson drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh to put Stoughton back in front for good.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Saturday's action
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-2;6-4
DeForest;6-4;6-7
Watertown;6-5;8-5
Beaver Dam;4-5;7-5
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;6-3;6-6
Portage;2-4;3-4
Sauk Prairie;2-3;4-4
Reedsburg;1-5;4-5
Badger Southeast
Milton;9-0;12-1
Monona Grove;7-3;10-6
Fort Atkinson;2-6;2-11
Stoughton;2-8;2-10
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;8-1;10-2
Oregon;4-4;6-4
Mount Horeb;2-7;3-9
Monroe;2-7;2-8
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;10-1;11-2
Sun Prairie;8-2;10-3
Middleton;9-3;12-4
Madison Memorial;7-5;9-5
Madison West;7-5;7-7
Verona;6-5;8-7
Madison La Follette;3-7;4-7
Beloit Memorial;2-8;2-8
Madison East;2-8;2-10
Janesville Parker;1-11;1-11
Capitol North
Columbus;5-0;9-1
Lakeside Lutheran;4-2;7-6
Lake Mills;4-2,9-5
Lodi;2-4;6-7
Watertown Luther Prep;2-3;4-3
Poynette;0-6;2-8
Capitol South
New Glarus;2-0;4-2
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;3-3;4-6
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-2;1-2
Rock Valley
Edgerton;9-1;11-1
Turner;7-1;7-1
Jefferson;7-3;7-5
McFarland;6-5;7-6
Evansville;3-2;4-3
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
Big Foot;2-6;2-6
Brodhead/Juda;1-4;3-5
Clinton;1-5;1-5
East Troy;1-7;1-7
Saturday's results
Middleton 3, Madison Memorial 1
Stoughton 4, Mount Horeb 3
Lodi 12, DeForest 6
Madison West 6, Janesville Parker 2
Madison West 3, Janesville Parker 0
Madison Edgewood 13, Platteville 1 (F/5)
Beaver Dam 3, Appleton East 2
Beaver Dam 6, Appleton East 0
Marshall 8, Lake Mills 1
Marshall 4, Lake Mills 1
Evansville 7, Fort Atkinson 3
Union Grove 11, Lakeside Lutheran 0
Union Grove 17, Lakeside Lutheran 5
Brodhead/Juda 14, Monroe 4 (F/5)
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;11-1;14-2
Watertown;9-2;11-3
Waunakee;4-6;5-11
DeForest;1-10;1-14
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-4;6-6
Baraboo;6-5;7-9
Reedsburg;3-6;7-7
Portage;4-7;7-8
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;11-0;15-1
Milton;7-4;9-5
Fort Atkinson;4-6;4-8
Stoughton;1-9;1-13
Badger Southwest
Mount Horeb;7-2;7-3
Oregon;7-2;9-3
Monroe;3-8;7-13
Edgewood;1-9;1-10
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;13-0;18-1
Janesville Parker;5-2;6-2
Madison Memorial;8-2;8-3
Verona;8-3;9-3
Middleton;5-3;6-5
Beloit Memorial;3-3;3-3
Janesville Craig;3-7;4-8
Madison East;2-8;2-8
Madison West;1-10;1-10
Madison La Follette;0-10;0-10
Capitol North
Lake Mills;7-1;14-1
Poynette;7-1;10-2
Columbus;4-3;12-3
Lakeside Lutheran;3-4;9-5
Watertown Luther Prep;0-6;0-8
Lodi;0-6;2-10
Capitol South
Waterloo;5-0;8-2
Cambridge;4-2;7-3
Marshall;3-3;7-5
Wisconsin Heights;1-3;1-7
Belleville;0-5;1-8
Rock Valley
Brodhead;13-2;15-2
Jefferson;12-1;14-1
Turner;9-2;10-2
McFarland;7-4;9-7
Edgerton;5-5;5-8
Clinton;6-7;6-9
East Troy;5-10;5-10
Big Foot;2-9;3-9
Whitewater;2-13;3-13
Evansville;1-9;1-10
Saturday's results
McFarland 12, East Troy 5
Sun Prairie 3, Oak Creek 1
Sun Prairie 7, Tomah 6
Beaver Dam 2, Oconomowoc 0
Wilmot 3, Monona Grove 2
Monona Grove 9, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 3
Riverdale 12, Lodi 4
Racine Case 9, Marshall 3
Marshall 10, Racine Case 7
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Wisconsin Lutheran 2 (F/13)
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;5-0-0;9-0-1
Waunakee;3-1-0;6-1-2
Watertown;1-4-1;2-6-1
Beaver Dam;0-2-1;0-3-1
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;4-1-0;6-2-1
Baraboo;0-2-1;2-3-1
Reedsburg;2-3-0;4-4-1
Portage/Poynette;0-6-0;1-8-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;4-0-0;5-3-0
Milton;1-3-0;2-3-1
Fort Atkinson;0-1-0;1-3-0
Stoughton;0-5-0;2-7-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;8-0-0;11-0-0
Edgewood;5-1-0;9-2-0
Mount Horeb;3-4-0;4-5-0
Monroe;1-4-0;1-4-0
Big Eight
Madison West;0-1-0;3-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-1-0;2-3-0
Madison Memorial;3-0-0;6-0-2
Middleton;2-1-0;4-4-1
Verona;3-0-0;4-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-1-0;1-4-1
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-2-0
Madison East;0-1-0;0-6-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-4-0
Capitol
Lodi;3-0-1;4-3-2
Sugar River;3-0-0;3-1-1
Columbus;1-0-1;3-2-3
Lake Mills;1-1-0;5-1-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-2-0;3-3-1
Watertown Luther Prep;1-2-0;2-4-2
Lakeside Lutheran;0-2-0;1-4-0
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-3-0;0-4-1
Rock Valley
McFarland;3-0-0;7-0-1
Evansville;2-0-0;5-0-0
Big Foot/Williams Bay;1-0-1;1-0-3
Edgerton;1-1-0;2-1-0
East Troy;0-1-1;2-4-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;0-1-0;1-3-1
Clinton/Turner;0-1-0;0-2-0
Jefferson;0-3-0;0-6-0
Saturday's results
De Pere 1, Middleton 0
Friday's late result
McFarland 6, Belleville/New Glarus 1
Boys tennis
Saturday's results
Verona Quad: Verona 7, McFarland 0; Verona 7, Monroe 0; Verona 5, Franklin 2; Monroe 4, McFarland 3; Franklin 5, Monroe 2.
Brookfield East Quad: Brookfield East 6, Madison West 1; Marquette High 6, Madison West 1; Madison West 5, De Pere 2.
Waunakee 6, Monona Grove 1
Sun Prairie 7, Beaver Dam 0
Stevens Point 4, Sun Prairie 3
Lake Geneva Badger 7, Madison East 0
Waukesha South 7, Madison East 0
Boys golf
Saturday's result
John Ashenfelter Invitational at Janesville: Milwaukee Marquette 320, Hartland Arrowhead 328, Monona Grove 328, Janesville Craig 331, Edgerton 332, Franklin 332, Beloit Memorial 336, Oconomowoc 340, Oregon 340, Westosha Central 350, Fort Atkinson 356, Waukesha North 356, Janesville Craig B 358, Waterford 358, Hartford Union 364, Catholic Memorial 370, Janesville Parker 371, Madison La Follette 374, Grafton 375, The Prairie School 392, McFarland 408, Waukesha South 414, Parkview 419, Watertown 420, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 437, Clinton 506, Kettle Moraine inc.