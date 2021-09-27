High school sports highlights: Edgerton's Shannon Rusch leads Crimson Tide to victory over Clinton

Here are the highlights from Monday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Shannon Rusch, Edgerton: Rusch led her team with 12 kills, a block, and seven aces to help lead the Crimson Tide to a 3-0 win over Clinton in girls volleyball.
From the box
- McFarland’s Laura Maudlin defeated Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s Sierra Jelenik 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match. The duo of Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn was victorious in the No. 1 doubles match to guide the Spartans to a 7-0 win in girls tennis.
- Edgerton’s Kate Gunderson had 25 digs to lead the Crimson Tide to a 3-0 win over Clinton in girls volleyball. Gunderson also added six service aces.
- Monroe’s Alex Torres scored two goals in the Cheesemakers' 2-2 tie with Monona Grove in boys soccer. The soccer game was called with 10 minutes left due to a lack of light at Monroe’s field.
- Evansville’s Drew Jarstad had two goals and an assist in the Blue Devils' 5-1 win over River Valley in boys soccer. Jarstad’s first goal was unassisted at the 22:13 mark. He followed that up with his assist to Gavin Jarstad at the 25:03 mark. His second goal came in the second half off an assist by Wesley LeRoy.
- Monroe’s Luis Suarez scored two goals in their 2-2 tie with Deerfield/Cambridge United.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Monday's action
Boys soccer
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;8-4-2;3-1-1;7
Sauk Prairie;5-7-1;2-1-0;4
Reedsburg;4-9-0;1-3-1;3
Portage/Poynette;5-6-2;0-3-1;1
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;10-0-2;2-0-1;7
Mount Horeb;7-1-3;2-0-1;7
Madison Edgewood;7-3-1;3-2-0;6
Monroe;0-6-3;0-3-1;1
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;10-1-4;4-0-0;8
DeForest;8-1-2;4-0-0;8
Watertown;4-5-1;0-3-1;1
Beaver Dam;1-8-1;0-4-1;1
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Fort Atkinson;5-2-1;4-1-0;8
Monona Grove;3-7-2;3-1-1;7
Milton;3-7-0;1-3-0;2
Stoughton;0-9-2;0-3-1;1
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Middleton;6-2-2;4-0-0;12
Verona;6-1-1;2-0-1;7
Madison West;5-4-1;2-1-1;7
Madison Memorial;6-4-1;2-1-0;6
Beloit Memorial;5-5-1;2-1-0;6
Sun Prairie;6-1-4;2-1-0;6
Madison La Follette;1-5-1;0-3-0;0
Madison East;0-6-0;0-2-0;0
Janesville Craig;2-7-1;0-3-0;0
Janesville Parker;0-8-0;0-3-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
McFarland;5-4-2;3-0-1;10
Evansville;10-0-3;2-0-1;7
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-1;1-1-1;4
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-4-1;1-1-0;3
Edgerton;2-4-3;0-1-2;2
Jefferson;0-8-1;0-2-1;1
Whitewater;1-5-0;0-2-0;0
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;7-1-2;4-0-0;12
Wisconsin Dells;7-0-0;4-0-0;12
Watertown Luther Prep;5-5-0;3-2-0;9
Lodi;3-5-2;2-3-1;7
Lake Mills;10-1-1;2-1-0;6
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-5-0;1-2-0;3
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-5-2;0-1-1;1
Lakeside Lutheran;6-2-1;0-2-0;0
Columbus;2-8-0;0-8-0;0
Monday's results
McFarland 1, East Troy 1
Wisconsin Dells 6, Columbus 0
Evansville 5, River Valley 1
Monroe 2 , Cambridge/Deerfield 2
Girls volleyball
Girls volleyball
Monday's results
Edgerton 3, Clinton 0 (25-6, 25-7, 25-16)
Girls tennis
Girls Tennis
Monday's results
McFarland 7, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 0