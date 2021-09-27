 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Edgerton's Shannon Rusch leads Crimson Tide to victory over Clinton
PREP SPORTS

High school sports highlights: Edgerton's Shannon Rusch leads Crimson Tide to victory over Clinton

Hunter Collins

Portage/Poynette junior Hunter Collins tries to drive past Monroe's Alex Torres during the first half of Tuesday night's non-conference season opener at Poynette High School.

 Sean Davis

Here are the highlights from Monday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Shannon Rusch, Edgerton: Rusch led her team with 12 kills, a block, and seven aces to help lead the Crimson Tide to a 3-0 win over Clinton in girls volleyball. 

From the box

  • McFarland’s Laura Maudlin defeated Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s Sierra Jelenik 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match. The duo of Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn was victorious in the No. 1 doubles match to guide the Spartans to a 7-0 win in girls tennis.
  • Edgerton’s Kate Gunderson had 25 digs to lead the Crimson Tide to a 3-0 win over Clinton in girls volleyball. Gunderson also added six service aces.
  • Monroe’s Alex Torres scored two goals in the Cheesemakers' 2-2 tie with Monona Grove in boys soccer. The soccer game was called with 10 minutes left due to a lack of light at Monroe’s field.
  • Evansville’s Drew Jarstad had two goals and an assist in the Blue Devils' 5-1 win over River Valley in boys soccer. Jarstad’s first goal was unassisted at the 22:13 mark. He followed that up with his assist to Gavin Jarstad at the 25:03 mark. His second goal came in the second half off an assist by Wesley LeRoy.
  • Monroe’s Luis Suarez scored two goals in their 2-2 tie with Deerfield/Cambridge United.
