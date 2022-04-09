High school sports highlights: Dominant performance by Tyler Nelson leads Waunakee tennis to win

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Tyler Nelson, Waunakee boys tennis: Nelson won consecutive sets 6-0, as he went on to defeat New Berlin Eisenhower’s Sonu Beeram in the No. 1 singles match. The Warriors would go on to win the meet, 5-2.

Andrew Reginer, Waunakee boys track and field: At the Wisconsin Indoor Track and Field Championships held at UW-Whitewater, who finished third at state in the 400-meter dash last season (49.90), took first in the 400-meter (49.64). There were 47 athletes who qualified to compete in the 400-meter in the first Indoor Track and Field Championships since 2019. The Warriors boys finished fourth at the event (16). Kimberly placed first with 42.

Madeline Hogan, Monona Grove girls track and field: A seventh-place finisher in the 400-meter at state last year (1:00.58), Hogan placed first in the 400-meter at the Wisconsin Indoor Track and Field Championships Saturday morning (1:00.13). The Silver Eagles girls went on to finish tenth at the meet (16). Wisconsin Lutheran came in first with 29.5.

Samantha Von Ruden, Middleton girls soccer: The sophomore scored two goals in the Cardinals 3-0 win over Oshkosh West. Both occurred in the second half—the first off an own goal via the Oshkosh defense, 43 minutes into the action. Her second came two minutes later, off an assist from Marley Mladucky.

Owen Dziedzic and Carter Ryan, Monona Grove boys tennis: No. 2 Dziedzic and No. 3 Ryan each won consecutive 6-0 sets over Howards Grove’s Tyler Sorenson and Aiden Elias, respectively. No. 1 singles player Chase Lindwall also dominated, winning his match 6-1, 6-0. The Silver Eagles swept singles competition as they went on to win the meet 7-0. The matchup was the first of two meets for the Silver Eagles, as part of a quad meet. In the second match, the Silver Eagles defeated Oshkosh North 7-0, as Dziedzic earned his second 6-0 sweep of the day, defeating Brannick Larson.

Christian Oppor, Columbus baseball: The senior drove in three runs on four hits, two for doubles, and earned the win on the mound in a 13-1 victory over Laconia. He pitched two scoreless, hitless innings in which he walked two and struck out four to start the game. Teammate Brady Link also drove in three runs on four hits at the plate, with one double.

From the box

Verona baseball’s Mason Armstrong hit the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning of a 3-2 comeback win over Madison West. N.J. Elias was the only Wildcat with multiple hits, with a single, double and run. The Regents played nearly the whole game in front, thanks to Caleb Karll’s two-run homer in the first. But a run from Verona in the fifth and two in the seventh would be enough to rally, as its pitching led by Riley Peterson shut down West the last six innings.

Madison La Follette boys tennis’s No. 1 doubles pair of Glenn Conway/Colton Wilhite won all three of their matches at the Mukwonago Invitational. They won 6-1, 7-5 over Beaver Dam, 6-1, 6-0 over DeForest and 6-0, 6-0 over Muskego. As a team, the Lancers won those matches 6-1, 5-2 and 5-2, respectively. No. 3 singles player Kyle France and No. 4 singles player Jackson Andrews both won all three of their matches, with Andrews winning each one 6-0, 6-0.

Poynette softball’s Brooke Steinhorst tossed a complete game as the Pumas (3-0) defeated Saint Mary Spring Academy 7-2. The junior allowed seven hits, while striking out 8. Steinhorst also went 2-for-4 with an RBI at the plate. In the second game, Holly Lowenberg struck out 17 over a complete-game shutout with three hits and one walk allowed to lead Poynette to a 5-0 win. Morgan Grunderson drove in two runs with a double and triple.

DeForest baseball’s Logan Engeseth hit 3-for-4 with a triple and run scored in a 7-3 loss to Stevens Point. The Norskies allowed five runs in the first two innings, a deficit that proved too steep to come back from. Ryan Buschmann (RBI, run) and Josh Jansen (run) each added two hits for DeForest, with Buschmann hitting a double and Jansen a triple.

Sun Prairie boys tennis went 2-1 at its own quad, as No. 1 doubles pair Jacob Baldwin/Kyle Helmenstine won all three of their matches. They won 7-5, 4-6, 10-8 over Appleton North, 6-1, 6-3 over Kenosha Indian Trail and 6-0, 6-0 over Wauwatosa West. As a team, the Cardinals beat North and West-- each 4-3-- but lost 4-3 to Trail.

Madison West boys tennis won all three of its matches and swept No. 1 singles at the Mukwonago Invitational. West beat both Brookfield Academy and Germantown 6-1, and beat Mukwonago 4-3. Ethan Yu won at No. 1 singles 6-3, 3-0 (default) against Academy, and 6-0, 6-3 against Mukwonago. He sat out the Germantown match, but Everett Reid took his spot at No. 1 singles just fine, winning 6-1, 6-1.

