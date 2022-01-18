High school sports highlights: DeForest's Tim Frederickson scores career-high 28 points against Stevens Point

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Evan Schmidt, Stoughton boys swimming: Schmidt won two individual events and contributed to two relay victories in Stoughton’s 121-46 win over the Jefferson/Cambridge co-op. He won the 100-yard backstroke (:57.28) plus the 100 breaststroke (1:10.23), and swam for the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:47.66) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.94).
Sam Schmitt, Oregon girls basketball: The sophomore scored a game-high 24 points in the Panthers’ 69-26 win over Portage. Delaney Nyenhuis was the only other Panthers player to score in double figures, with 12, but 10 Panthers scored in the game. Oregon (9-6, 6-2 Badger West) takes the floor again on the road Thursday against Baraboo.
Tim Frederickson, DeForest boys basketball: The senior guard scored a career-high 28 points in a 75-65 win over Stevens Point. Frederickson shot 10-for-13 from the field and made six of his seven 3-point attempts. Max Weisbrod was the Norskies’ second-leading scorer with 14, with 11 coming in the second half. Brody Hartig and Josh Jensen also scored in double figures, with 13 and 12, respectively, to help the Norskies rally from a 37-35 halftime deficit.
Ashley Sawicki, Waunakee girls basketball: The senior scored 22 points and helped the Warriors hand Monona Grove (9-5, 7-1 Badger East) its first conference loss of the season with a 61-52 win. Kylee Grabarski and Lauren Meudt each scored in double figures with 18 and 11, respectively. The Warriors’ next game is at home Thursday against Fort Atkinson.
Nick Mast, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: The senior scored four goals and added an assist in the Eagles’ 7-2 win over Sun Prairie. Mast scored three of his goals in the first period, completing the hat trick as the Eagles pulled out to an early 3-0 lead. He added his fourth 4:20 into the second period. He leads the Eagles, winners of nine straight, with 31 goals.
Darius Chestnut, Sun Prairie boys basketball: The junior scored a career-high 25 points in the Cardinals’ 61-50 win over Madison Memorial. The only other Cardinals player to score in double figures was Adison Ostrenga with 10. Sun Prairie (7-5, 5-4 Big Eight) is back in action at home Friday against Madison La Follette.
JJ Wiebusch, Edgewood boys hockey: The Crusaders center recorded a hat trick in their 4-2 win over Reedsburg. Wiebusch scored all of his goals in the second period. The senior now has 37 points this season. The Crusaders are back in action at home Saturday against Madison West.
From the box
- Mahra Wieman led all scorers with 22 points in Reedsburg's 79-37 win over Mount Horeb. Trenna Cherney and Sydney Cherney were the other Beavers players to score in double figures, with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Reedsburgs next game is at home Thursday against Monroe.
- Nicolar Rivera and John Harman both won their bouts in Stoughton’s 46-31 win over Watertown in boys wrestling. Rivera pinned Braydon Martino in 24 seconds. Harman pinned Tyler Haberstetzer in 40 seconds.
- Monona Grove’s Avery Poole scored 22 points in the Silver Eagles’ 61-52 loss to Waunakee. This was the fourth time this season the UW-Oshkosh commit scored more than 20 in a game.
- Madden Thorne scored 17 points for Mount Horeb boys basketball in its 67-65 loss to Lakeside Lutheran. Paul Matthews and Ray Woller also scored in double figures for the Vikings, with 14 and 10, respectively.
- Kylie Wittnebel scored 18 points in Beaver Dam’s 67-43 win over Stoughton. Gabby Wilke also scored 14 points for the Golden Beavers.
- Stoughton boys hockey’s Mason Pusateri recorded two points in the Vikings’ 5-2 loss to Milton. The senior scored a goal to open the second period.
- Aspin Kelliher scored 16 points, all in the second half, on four made 3s in DeForest’s 67-48 win over Milton. Maya Pickardt added 10 points for the Norskies.
- Monona Grove boys hockey’s Tyson Turner recorded three points in the Silver Eagles’ 5-2 win over Waupun. The winger now has eight points this season.
- Baraboo’s Gabe McReyonalds scored 15 points in the Thunderbirds’ 57-37 win over Westfield in boys basketball. Tobin Lefevre also scored in double figures with 13. The T-Birds’ next game is on the road Saturday against Stoughton.
- McFarland boys swimming's Lyon Hall won the 200-meter freestyle (2:03.71), the 100 backstroke (1:04.08) and swam in the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:53.87) in a 92-78 win at Oregon.
- Oregon boys swimming's Spencer Stluka won the 200-meter individual medley (2:24.07) plus the 100 freestyle (:57.34), and helped win the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.11) and the 200 medley relay (1:55.8), which set an Oregon school record, in a 92-78 loss to McFarland.
- Daniel Shulla and Wyatt Ehrhardt scored goals for Middleton boys hockey in a 6-2 loss to Janesville.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Tuesday's action
Boys basketball
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;7-1;12-2
DeForest;6-1;11-3
Waunakee;6-2;11-5
Watertown;5-2;7-6
Beaver Dam;4-3;7-6
Fort Atkinson;3-4;6-6
Stoughton;3-4;5-6
Monona Grove;1-6;5-9
BADGER WEST
Monroe;7-0;13-1
Mount Horeb;4-2;7-4
Oregon;3-4;8-4
Sauk Prairie;3-4;7-6
Portage;3-5;6-7
Reedsburg;1-6;5-8
Baraboo;1-7;4-9
Edgewood;0-6;3-9
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;8-1;9-2
Middleton;8-1;9-3
Madison East;6-2;8-3
Sun Prairie;5-4;7-5
Verona;3-4;7-5
Janesville Craig;3-5;4-8
Janesville Parker;3-6;6-7
Madison West;3-6;4-7
Madison Memorial;2-7;5-7
Beloit Memorial;1-6;5-8
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;7-0;10-3
McFarland;6-2;8-2
East Troy;5-2;9-3
Turner;5-2;6-3
Big Foot;5-3;7-6
Evansville;4-4;7-6
Edgerton;4-4;5-8
Whitewater;2-6;2-9
Clinton;1-8;2-11
Jefferson;0-8;0-13
Tuesday's results
Waukesha South 78, Verona 58
Sun Prairie 62, Madison Memorial 50
Oregon 75, Greenfield 57
Baraboo 57, Westfield 37
Reedsburg 67, Mauston 55
Sauk Prairie 60, River Valley 30
DeForest 75, Stevens Point 65
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Mount Horeb 65
Girls basketball
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;7-1;9-5
Beaver Dam;7-1;15-2
Waunakee;6-2;10-5
Stoughton;5-3;8-7
DeForest;4-4;10-6
Watertown;3-4;11-5
Milton;2-6;8-9
Fort Atkinson;1-6;6-8
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;8-0;16-0
Oregon;6-2;9-6
Edgewood;6-2;9-5
Mount Horeb;3-5;5-8
Sauk Prairie;3-5;10-5
Baraboo;1-6;2-12
Portage;0-8;3-11
Monroe;0-7;0-12
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;7-1;11-2
Madison La Follette;7-2;9-2
Janesville Craig;6-2;8-5
Verona;6-2;9-3
Middleton;5-4;6-8
Madison Memorial;4-4;4-7
Beloit Memorial;3-5;4-7
Madison East;2-6;3-6
Janesville Parker;1-8;1-13
Madison West;0-7;1-8
Rock Valley
Brodhead;10-0;13-2
McFarland;8-2;11-3
Edgerton;7-2;11-2
Jefferson;7-3;8-5
Clinton;6-4;9-6
Evansville;4-6;5-10
East Troy;2-7;2-10
Turner;1-8;3-9
Big Foot;2-7;5-9
Whitewater;1-9;2-12
Tuesday's results
Reedsburg 79, Mount Horeb 37
Oregon 69, Portage 26
Madison Edgewood 47, Sauk Prairie 43
Waunakee 61, Monona Grove 52
Beaver Dam 67, Stoughton 43
DeForest 67, Milton 48
Baraboo at Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Boys hockey
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;7-0-0;13-2-0
Beaver Dam;7-2-0;11-5-0
McFarland;5-2-0;7-7-0
DeForest;2-3-1;3-6-1
Monona Grove;3-5-0;6-10-0
Milton;3-5-1;7-7-1
Stoughton;0-10-0;1-14-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;5-0-0;10-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;5-3-0;13-6-0
Oregon;5-3-0;12-6-0
Sauk Prairie;3-2-0;12-2-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-5-0;3-14-0
Monroe;0-6-0;2-14-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;9-0-0;11-4-0
Janesville;7-3-0;10-6-0
Middleton;5-4-0;11-5-0
Madison Memorial;6-4-0;7-7-0
Sun Prairie;4-3-0;6-7-0
Madison West;4-6-0;5-11-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-7-0;2-10-0
Beloit Memorial;0-9-0;0-14-0
Tuesday's result
Waunakee 5, Beaver Dam 2
Sauk Prairie 7 Sun Prairie 2
McFarland at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Milton 5, Stoughton 2
Baraboo/Portage 6, Viroqua 3
Monona Grove 5, Waupun 2
Janesville 6, Middleton 2
Madison Edgewood 4, Reedsburg/Wis. Dells/Mauston 2
Girls hockey
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;6-0-0;13-1-0
Viroqua;6-1-0;7-3-0
Cap City Cougars;5-3-0;8-9-0
Icebergs;5-4-0;7-6-0
Rock County;4-5-0;6-10-2
Badger Lightning;3-5-0;4-6-0
Beaver Dam;0-11-0;0-13-0
Tuesday's result
Metro Lynx 6, Cap City 0
Gymnastics
Gymnastics
Tuesday's results
Sauk Prairie 127.25, Monona Grove 123.75
Baraboo High School at Waunakee, 6:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Boys wrestling
Tuesday's results
Sun Prairie at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Verona, 5 p.m.
Mount Horeb at TBD, 5 p.m.
Stoughton 46, Watertown 31
Boys swimming
Boys swimming
Tuesday's results
McFarland 92, Oregon 78
Stoughton 121, Jefferson/Cambridge 46
Madison Edgewood at Sauk Prairie, 6 p.m.
Watertown at Monona Grove, 6 p.m.
DeForest at Fort Atkinson, 6 p.m.
Waunakee at Milton, 6 p.m.