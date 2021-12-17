High school sports highlights: DeForest's Max Weisbrod scores 35 points in 608 tournament semifinal

Here are the highlights from Friday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: Weisbrod led DeForest with 35 points as the Norskies earned a trip to the 608 tournament finals Saturday against La Crosse Central. Weisbrod went 15-for-15 at the free throw line and also contributed nine assists. Tim Frederickson added 21 points to help push the Norskies past Yorkville Christian 94-85.
Arhman Lewis, Madison La Follette boys basketball: Lewis scored 17 points as La Follette lost to La Crosse Central 76-73 in double overtime at the 608 tournament. Lewis’ field goal at the end of regulation sent the Lancers to overtime. The junior followed it up with a 3-pointer with seconds left to tie it at 73 in the second overtime. Central's Nic Williams answered right back, hitting a 3-pointer as time expired. The loss knocked the Lancers (4-1) out of the 608 tournament in the semifinal round.
Mahra Wieman, Reedsburg girls basketball: Wieman scored 26 points to lead Reedsburg (9-0, 6-0 Badger) to a 90-27 victory over Baraboo (1-6, 0-5). She scored 19 points in the first half, propelling the Golden Beavers to a 51-12 halftime lead. Trenna Cherney added 21 points and Sydney Cherney had 17 for Reedsburg.
Emerson Myers, Madison Memorial girls basketball: Myers scored a career-high 22 points in Madison Memorial’s 80-57 win over Beloit Memorial (2-5, 2-4 Big Eight). Natalie Rauwolf, McClain Mahone, Lauren Sparks and Lexie also scored in double figures for the Spartans (4-4, 4-2).
Avery Poole, Monona Grove girls basketball: Poole scored 14 of her 19 total points in the second half as Monona Grove (5-0, 5-0 Badger) rolled to a 72-47 win over Stoughton (5-4, 4-2). Kassyn Nelson added 17 points for MG. Annie Tangeman led Stoughton with 16 points.
Nicolo Quartuccio and Tyler Genschaw, Monona Grove boys hockey: Quartuccio had two goals and Genschaw added a goal and two assists as the Silver Eagles (3-2-0) rolled to a 5-0 victory over Kenosha.
Will McDonald, Madison West boys hockey: McDonald recorded three points as Madison West (2-6-0, 2-3-0 Big Eight) posted a 3-1 win against Madison Memorial (2-5-0, 1-2-0. McDonald assisted the Regents' second goal, scored by Kai Gerouu, which put the Regents ahead 2-1.
From the box
- Reedsburg’s Brenna Lutter won the vault, floor exercise and balance beam events in taking the all-around title with 35.35 points as Reedsburg defeated Baraboo in girls gymnastics. Her best score came in the floor routine (9.35).
- Kylie Wittnebel and Annika Salettel each scored 10 points in Beaver Dam’s 59-49 basketball win over Waunakee. The Golden Beavers are on a three-game winning streak after losing back-to-back games to Reedsburg and Milwaukee Academy of Science.
- Sun Prairie's Ethan Bratz won the 200-yard freestyle (1:50.8) by 13 seconds and contributed to a 400 freestyle relay victory (3:30.28) in a 119-57 win over Madison East. Smith Connor won the 100 backstroke (:54.43) and the 500 freestyle (5:03.89) for East.
- Griffin Empey beat Caleb Peters in the 285-pound bout via technical fall (1:09) in Stoughton's 42-34 loss to Milton.
- Middleto's Nick Chirafisi won the 200-yard freestyle (1:45.14) and the 500 freestyle (4:47.67) in a dual meet against Madison West. Atticus Nordmeyer won the 100 breaststroke (:59.07) and the 100 butterfly (:53.81) for West.
- Cooper Roberts scored 17 points to lead Portage (2-4) over Poynette (0-7) by a score of 83-47 in boys basketball. The senior guard scored nine of those points in the first half to push the Warriors to a 38-24 halftime lead. The next highest scorers for Portage were Erik Brouette and Kaden Hooker with 13 each. Brock Chadwick led Poynette with 14 points.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Friday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
DeForest;4-0;5-0
Beaver Dam;4-0;7-1
Waunakee;3-0;4-1
Milton;3-1;5-2
Watertown;2-1;2-3
Monona Grove;2-2;4-2
Fort Atkinson;1-2;2-3
Stoughton;1-2;2-2
BADGER WEST
Monroe;3-1;4-1
Mount Horeb;3-1;3-1
Oregon;2-2;5-2
Reedsburg;1-2;2-2
Baraboo;0-3;1-4
Portage;0-3;2-4
Edgewood;0-3;2-6
Sauk Prairie;0-4;1-5
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;6-0;6-0
Madison La Follette;4-0;4-1
Janesville Craig;3-1;3-2
Madison East;2-1;3-2
Madison West;2-3;2-3
Verona;2-4;4-4
Janesville Parker;2-3;3-3
Sun Prairie;1-3;1-3
Madison Memorial;1-3;3-3
Beloit Memorial;0-5;1-6
ROCK VALLEY
Big Foot;4-0;5-1
Brodhead;3-0;4-0
Turner;1-0;2-0
Edgerton;2-1;2-2
McFarland;2-1;2-1
East Troy;2-1;4-1
Clinton;1-3;1-3
Evansville;1-2;2-3
Whitewater;1-4;1-5
Jefferson;0-5;0-6
Friday's results
La Crosse Central 76, Madison La Follette 73 (2 OT)
Portage 83, Poynette 47
DeForest 94, Yorkville Christian (IL) 85
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;5-0;5-0
Beaver Dam;5-1;9-2
Stoughton;4-2;5-4
Waunakee;4-2;5-3
DeForest;3-3;5-4
Watertown;2-3;6-4
Milton;2-4;4-5
Fort Atkinson;1-4;3-4
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;6-0;9-0
Oregon;4-2;7-3
Edgewood;4-2;6-2
Mount Horeb;2-3;2-4
Sauk Prairie;1-4;4-4
Portage;0-3;3-4
Baraboo;0-5;1-6
Monroe;0-5;0-5
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;5-1;5-3
Madison La Follette;4-2;5-2
Sun Prairie;4-1;6-1
Middleton;4-2;4-3
Verona;4-2;6-3
Madison Memorial;4-2;4-4
Beloit Memorial;2-4;2-5
Janesville Parker;1-4;1-6
Madison East;1-5;1-5
Madison West;0-6;1-6
Rock Valley
Brodhead;5-0;8-0
Jefferson;5-0;5-1
Edgerton;4-1;6-1
McFarland;4-2;5-2
Clinton;2-4;3-5
East Troy;1-3;1-4
Big Foot;1-3;3-4
Turner;1-3;3-4
Whitewater;1-4;1-6
Evansville;0-4;1-5
Friday's results
Janesville Craig 59, Middleton 42
Sun Prairie 80, Janesville Parker 18
Madison Memorial 80, Beloit Memorial 57
Verona 53, Madison la Follette 44
Reedsburg 90, Baraboo 27
Watertown 57, DeForest 47
Beaver Dam 59, Waunakee 48
Oregon 68, Madison Edgewood 58
Monona Grove 72, Stoughton 47
Madison East 46, Madison West 21
Gymnastics
Friday's results
Reedsburg 132.05, Baraboo High School 126.60
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Waunakee;5-0-0;7-1-0
Beaver Dam;4-1-0;5-2-0
McFarland;3-3-0;4-5-0
Monona Grove;2-2-0;3-2-0
DeForest;1-2-1;2-2-1
Milton;1-3-1;2-5-1
Stoughton;0-5-0;0-7-1
BADGER WEST
Edgewood;4-0-0;6-1-0
Oregon;3-1-0;7-2-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;3-2-0;5-5-0
Sauk Prairie;1-2-0;3-2-0
Baraboo/Portage;0-2-0;1-6-0
Monroe;0-4-0;1-9-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;5-0-0;6-1-0
Janesville;4-0-0;5-1-0
Sun Prairie;2-2-0;2-2-0
Middleton;2-3-0;4-4-0
Madison West;2-3-0;2-6-0
Madison Memorial;1-2-0;2-5-0
Beloit Memorial;0-3-0;0-6-0
Madison La Follette/East;0-3-0;1-4-0
Friday's results
Verona 14, Madison La Follette/East 0
Madison West 3, Madison Memorial 1
Reedsburg/Wis. Dells/Mauston 2, Sauk Prairie 1
Waunakee 9, McFarland 4
Monona Grove 5, Kenosha Bradford 0
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Metro Lynx;3-0-0;7-0-0
Icebergs;3-1-0;4-2-0
Viroqua;3-1-0;4-3-0
Cap City Cougars;2-2-0;5-2-0
Rock County;2-3-0;4-5-1
Badger Lightning;2-3-0;3-3-0
Beaver Dam;0-5-0;0-7-0
Friday's results
Viroqua 7, Cap City Cougars 1
Badger 9, Baraboo 0
Boys swimming
Friday's result
Sun Prairie, 119, Madison West 57
Badger, DeForest, Delavan-Darien, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker,
Mllton, Platteville, Rockford (Auburn), Verona, Waukesha South at Beloit Memorial, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Friday's Results
Sun Prairie 72, Beloit Memorial 10
Milton 42, Stoughton 34