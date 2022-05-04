High school sports highlights: DeForest's Josh Jansen's grand slam leads Norskies past Stoughton

Here's who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Josh Jansen, DeForest baseball: Jansen emptied the bases with his second-inning grand slam in the Norskies’ 15-5 win over Stoughton. The blast broke open what was a 3-2 game. Jansen finished 1-for-2 with five RBIs and two walks.

Riley Czarnecki, Beaver Dam softball: The junior threw five no-hit innings with eight strikeouts in the Golden Beavers’ 10-0 win over Watertown in the second game of a doubleheader. Cznarnecki also went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Ginny Bryant recorded two RBIs for the Golden Beavers. Watertown won the first game 1-0 in eight innings.

Karlie McKenzie, Monona Grove softball: McKenzie pitched a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts and four walks in a 12-0 win over Watertown. She also went 1-for-2 with an RBI, and teammate Dani Lucey drove in four runs on a double and triple. Paige Hanson hit three doubles and drove in two runs.

McKenna Gross, Sun Prairie softball: Gross pitched a complete game in the Cardinals' 14-1 win over Madison East. She struck out seven, surrendering five hits and one unearned run. She went 2-for-5 and tied for the team lead with three RBIs. Kennedy Schaefer, the Cardinals second baseman, drove in three RBIs.

Maxwell Brud and August Johnson, Waunakee boys golf: The two Warriors both shot even-par 70 to finish in a three-way tie for first with Milton’s Brett Wieland at the Badger East Mini-Meet. Johnson was leading at 2 under through the 15th hole. The Warriors beat Milton 294-297.

Jocelyn Pickhardt, DeForest track and field: Pickhardt won the girls 100-meter dash (:13.02), 200 (:26.51) and 400 (:59.86) at the Badger Northeast Conference Quad. Pickhardt earned 18 points. DeForest placed first in both the boys (118) and girls (121) team scores.

Elise Boyd, Oregon girls soccer: The junior recorded a hat trick in Oregon’s 8-0 conference win over Madison Edgewood. All three of her goals came within 40 minutes. The Panthers handed the Crusaders their first conference loss of the season and extended their own lead in the Badger Southwest pod.

From the box

Madison Memorial’s Andrea Jaskowiak pitched a complete game in the Spartans' 13-5 win over Middleton. The junior went 3-for-5 with two doubles and struck out eight. Teammate Grace Capuano had three hits, including the team's only home run, as she drove in three.

Madison Memorial’s boys 400-meter (44.35) and 800 (1:33.42) relay teams placed first at the Madison City Championships. The Spartans' 400 (:51.34), 800 (1:52.45) and 1,600 girls relays also won (4:19.47).

Bradyn Taylor won the long jump (20 feet, 5 inches) and triple jump (41-8) for the Spartans. The Spartans won both the boys (125) and girls (190) team scores.

Verona boys tennis’ Justin Hutchcoft No. 2 singles player defeated Madison East’s No. 2 singles player Béla Braddock in consecutive 6-0 sets. The Wildcats won the meet 7-0.

Monona Grove baseball’s Jackson Hewitt went 1-for-1 with two walks and an RBI in Silver Eagles’ 5-4 win over Watertown.

Verona baseball’s NJ Elias went 2-for-5 with three RBIs in the Wildcats’ 13-6 win over Madison La Follette. Garrett Hoppe went 2-for-2 with two RBIs in the win.

Madison Memorial baseball’s Tyler Schmitt struck out six over two innings in the Spartans' 11-1 win over Beloit Memorial. Schmitt went 2-for-3 with a team-high four RBIs.

Waunakee softball's Zaria Hyman hit a three-run homer to give the Warriors a 6-2 lead over Stoughton in the sixth in an eventual 6-4 win. Reese Koepke hit a triple and single, and Emma Chase drove in three runs for the Vikings.

Marshall softball’s Halle Weisensel went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-4 loss to Waterloo. Allie Rateike, Kate Luzenski and Josi Mender each also had multiple hits. Katrina Freund was 3-for-4 for Waterloo.

Gwen Baker struck out 14 and allowed three hits in a complete-game shutout in a 4-0 win over Madison Edgewood. Kylie Reed hit a two-run double for the Red Hawks.

Portage baseball’s Andrew Kopfhamer drove in four runs on two doubles and a single in a 14-3 win over Monroe. Teammate Griffin Garrigan was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, and pitched a scoreless final inning with a strikeout.