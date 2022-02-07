High school sports highlights: DeForest's Josh Jansen hits late 3-pointer to hand Caledonia (Minn.) its first loss

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Josh Jansen, DeForest boys basketball: Jansen scored a career-high 24 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer with less than a second remaining in a 60-57 win over Caledonia, a previously undefeated team in Minnesota. Eli King made two free throws with 27 seconds to go to tie the game at 57.
Evan Miles, Oregon boys basketball: Miles scored 18 points, with 13 coming in the second half, in the Panthers’ 76-67 win over Edgerton. Ryne Panzer (15), Deakan Busch (13) and Jack Rulesh (11) all scored in double figures for Oregon.
Davis Hamilton, Sun Prairie boys hockey: Hamilton recorded five points in the Cardinals’ 11-0 win over Madison La Follette/East. Hamilton had two goals and three assists. Evan Lunxford recorded four points for Sun Prairie.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Monday's action
Boys basketball
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;9-1;16-2
Waunakee;9-2;15-5
DeForest;8-2;15-4
Beaver Dam;6-4;9-9
Watertown;6-5;8-11
Fort Atkinson;4-6;10-8
Stoughton;4-6;8-9
Monona Grove;1-9;5-13
BADGER WEST
Monroe;10-0;16-2
Mount Horeb;6-4;9-9
Oregon;6-4;15-4
Sauk Prairie;4-6;9-9
Edgewood;4-6;10-9
Portage;3-8;7-11
Reedsburg;1-9;6-12
Baraboo;1-10;4-14
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;12-2;13-3
Middleton;10-3;12-6
Sun Prairie;9-5;12-6
Madison East;9-5;11-6
Verona;5-7;10-8
Janesville Parker;6-9;9-10
Madison Memorial;5-8;9-8
Janesville Craig;5-8;7-11
Madison West;5-9;6-10
Beloit Memorial;1-11;5-13
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;10-2;13-5
East Troy;10-2;14-3
McFarland;9-3;11-6
Turner;8-3;10-5
Big Foot;8-5;11-8
Evansville;7-6;10-8
Edgerton;7-7;8-12
Whitewater;2-10;3-14
Clinton;2-12;4-15
Jefferson;0-13;0-18
Monday's result
Oregon 76, Edgerton 67
DeForest 60, Caledonia 57 (MN)
Madison Edgewood 60, Mount Horeb 40
Boys hockey
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;11-0-0;19-3-0
Beaver Dam;10-2-0;15-7-0
McFarland;8-4-0;13-9-0
Monona Grove;5-7-0;8-14-0
DeForest;4-6-1;5-10-1
Milton;3-9-1;8-12-1
Stoughton;0-13-0;1-19-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;9-0-0;18-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;7-3-0;17-6-0
Sauk Prairie;5-3-0;15-3-0
Oregon;5-5-0;14-9-0
Baraboo/Portage;2-8-0;4-18-0
Monroe;0-9-0;2-19-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;14-0-0;16-5-1
Middleton;9-5-0;15-7-0
Madison Memorial;9-5-0;12-10-0
Janesville;8-5-0;12-9-0
Sun Prairie;6-6-0;11-11-0
Madison West;4-8-0;5-15-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-12-0;3-16-0
Beloit Memorial;1-11-0;3-16-0
Monday's result
Sun Prairie 11, Madison La Follette/East 0
Boys wrestlng
Monday's results
Belleville, Berlin, Cambria-Friesland, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Fort Atkinson, Hartford, Horicon, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Lomira, Madison East, Middleton, Pardeeville, Poynette, Verona, Waterloo at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;11-1;19-2
Waunakee;9-3;15-6
Monona Grove;9-3;12-7
Watertown;8-4;16-5
DeForest;6-6;12-9
Stoughton;6-6;9-12
Milton;2-10;8-13
Fort Atkinson;1-11;7-13
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;12-0;21-0
Edgewood;9-3;14-6
Oregon;8-4;11-9
Sauk Prairie;6-6;14-7
Mount Horeb;5-7;7-11
Baraboo;3-9;5-15
Monroe;1-11;1-18
Portage;0-12;3-18
Big Eight
Verona;12-2;16-3
Sun Prairie;11-2;16-3
Janesville Craig;11-3;14-6
Madison Memorial;9-5;9-9
Madison La Follette;8-5;9-6
Middleton;7-7;8-12
Beloit Memorial;5-9;6-11
Madison East;4-10;5-11
Madison West;1-13;2-15
Janesville Parker;1-13;1-19
Rock Valley
Brodhead;14-0;18-2
Edgerton;11-2;17-2
Jefferson;11-3;14-6
McFarland;9-5;14-6
Clinton;8-6;12-8
Evansville;5-9;7-13
Whitewater;4-10;5-15
East Troy;3-11;3-16
Turner;2-11;7-12
Big Foot;2-12;5-14
Girls hockey
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;10-0-0;18-3-0
Cap City Cougars;8-3-0;11-10-0
Viroqua;7-4-0;9-8-0
Icebergs;6-5-0;8-11-0
Rock County;5-6-0;7-13-2
Badger Lightning;5-9-0;8-12-0
Beaver Dam;0-14-0;0-18-0