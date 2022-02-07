High school sports highlights: DeForest's Brody Hartig hits late 3-pointer to hand Caledonia (Minn.) its first loss

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Josh Jansen, DeForest boys basketball: Jansen scored a career-high 24 points and Brody Hartig hit the game-winning 3-pointer with less than a second remaining in a 60-57 win over Caledonia, a previously undefeated team in Minnesota. Eli King made two free throws with 27 seconds to go to tie the game at 57.

Evan Miles, Oregon boys basketball: Miles scored 18 points, with 13 coming in the second half, in the Panthers’ 76-67 win over Edgerton. Ryne Panzer (15), Deakan Busch (13) and Jack Rulesh (11) all scored in double figures for Oregon.

Davis Hamilton, Sun Prairie boys hockey: Hamilton recorded five points in the Cardinals’ 11-0 win over Madison La Follette/East. Hamilton had two goals and three assists. Evan Lunxford recorded four points for Sun Prairie.