High school sports highlights: DeForest's Brody Hartig hits late 3-pointer to hand Caledonia (Minn.) its first loss

DeForest's Josh Jansen shoots against Waunakee's Joey Fuhremann (5) and Andrew Keller (33) during the first half at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Josh Jansen, DeForest boys basketball: Jansen scored a career-high 24 points and Brody Hartig hit the game-winning 3-pointer with less than a second remaining in a 60-57 win over Caledonia, a previously undefeated team in Minnesota. Eli King made two free throws with 27 seconds to go to tie the game at 57.

Evan Miles, Oregon boys basketball: Miles scored 18 points, with 13 coming in the second half, in the Panthers’ 76-67 win over Edgerton. Ryne Panzer (15), Deakan Busch (13) and Jack Rulesh (11) all scored in double figures for Oregon.

Davis Hamilton, Sun Prairie boys hockey: Hamilton recorded five points in the Cardinals’ 11-0 win over Madison La Follette/East. Hamilton had two goals and three assists. Evan Lunxford recorded four points for Sun Prairie.

