High school sports highlights: DeForest football, multiple area boys soccer teams finish the night with impressive victories

A very busy night of prep action produced some big performances around the area. Here are some of the top performers from Thursday’s action.
Stars of the night
Noah Hook, Verona: Hook scored a hat trick and recorded two assists in Verona’s 10-0 win against Monona Grove in boys soccer. Hook had an assist in the first half, then added three goals and an assist in the second.
Gabe Voung, Sun Prairie: Voung scored a hat trick in Sun Prairie’s 5-0 win over Sauk Prairie in boys soccer. His first goal came in the third minute from open play along with his second goal in the 19th minute. His final goal to seal his hat trick came in the 73rd minute from a penalty kick.
Luke Wilson, Portage/Poynette: Wilson scored three second-half goals in the Portage/Poynette boys soccer team's 10-0 win over Nekoosa.
- Archer Chaudhary, Lakeside Lutheran: Chaudhary scored in the sixth, 36th and 55th minutes to lead the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team to a 7-1 win over Jefferson.
From the box
Cale Drinka had 13 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown as the DeForest football team posted a 36-7 win over Oregon.
Waunakee’s Claire Jaeger defeated Stoughton’s Malia Rippe 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 match to lead Waunakee to a 7-0 win in girls tennis.
Grace Qian won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to spark Madison West to a girls tennis sweep against Beloit Memorial.
Eliza Martin posted a sweep at No. 1 singles to lead the Monona Grove girls tennis team to a 6-1 triumph against DeForest.
Eddie Alonso scored two goals to help Reedsburg defeat Richland Center 4-0 in boys soccer.
Ava Perkins recorded a match-high 26 assists as Stoughton defeated Deerfield 25-10, 25-15, 25-10 in girls volleyball.
Kyle Main scored two goals and assisted on two more in Lakeside Lutheran’s 7-1 win over Jefferson in boys soccer.
Quinlyn Mack posted a sweep at No. 1 singles to spark Sauk Prairie to a 7-0 victory over Portage in girls tennis.
Evelyn Seignarack recorded 15 digs for Waunakee in a 25-23, 25-9, 25-19 victory over Milton in girls volleyball.
Lilly Olson won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1 as Madison Edgewood swept Oregon in girls tennis.
Mitchell Butson had two goals and two assists in Portage/Poynette's 10-0 over Nekoosa in boys soccer.
Watertown’s Danielle Krakow defeated Beaver Dam’s Emily Biel 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles as Watertown won 5-2 in girls tennis.
McFarland’s Laura Maudlin defeated Edgerton’s Zoe Lein 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, leading McFarland to a 7-0 win in girls tennis.
Mckenna Oetzman had 21 assists in Reedsburg’s 3-0 win over Mauston in girls volleyball.
Brendon Spurgin had two goals in Watertown Luther Prep’s 5-0 win over Richland Center in boys soccer.