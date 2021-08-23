High school sports highlights: Defending state champion Middleton wins in girls golf

The fall high school girls tennis and golf seasons continued with a handful of matches in each sport Monday night. Defending alternate fall state champion Middleton was in action on the golf course, while Monroe hosted a doubles tournament in tennis.
Here are some of the standout performances:
Stars of the night
- Ellie Frisch shot a two-over-par 73 to lead Middleton to a win over Janesville Craig. She shot an even-par 35 on the front nine.
- The duo of Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison won all three of their matches in No. 1 doubles to help lead Baraboo to victory in the Monroe doubles tournament. They did not lose a set in any of the matches and only lost six games total.
- Sara Ramsden shot a 2-over-par 74 for Beloit Memorial to earn the low score in a meet that also included Sun Prairie and Madison West. Sun Prairie was the only school with enough golfers for its team score to count, which was 372, but Ramsden shot 12 strokes better than the next closest golfer.
From the box
- Reedsburg's No. 1 doubles pair of Emily Wood and Sophie Tourdot only lost a single game in winning both of their matches. Reedsburg notched a 7-0 victory over Sparta and a 6-1 win over Mauston.
- Madison La Follette's Angelina Myhr shot a 12-over-par 83 to earn the low score in a girls golf triangular that also included Janesville Parker and Verona. Parker had the winning team score of 393, led by Sarah Zimmerman's 91.
- Jacklyn Thao shot an 11-over-par 46, and her sister Allyssa shot a 47 to lead Madison Edgewood to a 201-210 victory over Portage in a nine-hole match. Portage's Ella Denure shot a six-over-par 41 for the low score.