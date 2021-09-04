 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Cross country invitationals steal limelight Saturday
High school sports highlights: Cross country invitationals steal limelight Saturday

WIAA state cross country photo: Rhya Brandemuehl, Mount Horeb (copy)

Rhya Brandemuehl finished sixth in the Darlington Invitational 5k girls cross country race with a time of 20:25.7

 DAVID KUNSTMAN

Here are the top performers from around the area Saturday night, featuring several strong cross country showings as well as boys soccer and volleyball.

Stars of the night

  • Joseph Stoddard, Mount Horeb: Stoddard won the Darlington Invitational boys 5k cross country race with a time of 16:59.8. He won by six seconds and beat 124 other runners, lifting Mount Horeb to the second-best team score. 

  • Mara Talabac, Milton: The senior won the girls 5k cross country race with a time of 21:43.08 to lead Milton to a first-place finish at the Lodi Invite. She won by 11 seconds and Milton took four of the top five spots.

  • Mark Garcia, Lakeside Lutheran: Garcia won the boys 5k cross country race with a time of 17:24.23 to help Lakeside Lutheran take first place at the Lodi Invite. He won race by 6.3 seconds. Two of his teammates also finished in the top five.

  • Samuel Drescher, Sauk Prairie: Drescher had a goal and two assists as the Eagles defeated Lodi 7-0 in boys soccer. Drescher’s assists were to Elias Velazquez in the 73rd minute and Austin Keyser in the 75th minute. Drescher was part of a attack that had seven goal-scorers.

From the box

  • Breleigh Ganshert of Monona Grove won the 50-yard freestyle at the Shorewood Girls Swimming Invite with a time of :25.78. It helped the Silver Eagles finish with the second-best team score of the eight schools.   

  • Parker Heintz finished second in the boys 5k cross country race at the Lodi Invitational with a time of 17:30.59, leading Lodi to a second-place team finish.

  • Norah Lee finished second in the girls 5k cross country race at the Lodi Invitational with a time of 21:54.3 for Lodi. She was 18 seconds ahead of the third-place finisher.

  • Joe Thousand scored the opening goal in Waunakee’s 3-0 victory over Delavan-Darien in boys soccer. Drew Lavold and Stepan Khamenka also scored for the Warriors. 

  • Anna Kieselhorst had 51 digs across Lakeside Lutheran’s four matches as the Warriors went 2-2 at the New Berlin West girls volleyball invitational.

