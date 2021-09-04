High school sports highlights: Cross country invitationals steal limelight Saturday

Here are the top performers from around the area Saturday night, featuring several strong cross country showings as well as boys soccer and volleyball.
Stars of the night
Joseph Stoddard, Mount Horeb: Stoddard won the Darlington Invitational boys 5k cross country race with a time of 16:59.8. He won by six seconds and beat 124 other runners, lifting Mount Horeb to the second-best team score.
Mara Talabac, Milton: The senior won the girls 5k cross country race with a time of 21:43.08 to lead Milton to a first-place finish at the Lodi Invite. She won by 11 seconds and Milton took four of the top five spots.
Mark Garcia, Lakeside Lutheran: Garcia won the boys 5k cross country race with a time of 17:24.23 to help Lakeside Lutheran take first place at the Lodi Invite. He won race by 6.3 seconds. Two of his teammates also finished in the top five.
- Samuel Drescher, Sauk Prairie: Drescher had a goal and two assists as the Eagles defeated Lodi 7-0 in boys soccer. Drescher’s assists were to Elias Velazquez in the 73rd minute and Austin Keyser in the 75th minute. Drescher was part of a attack that had seven goal-scorers.
From the box
Breleigh Ganshert of Monona Grove won the 50-yard freestyle at the Shorewood Girls Swimming Invite with a time of :25.78. It helped the Silver Eagles finish with the second-best team score of the eight schools.
Parker Heintz finished second in the boys 5k cross country race at the Lodi Invitational with a time of 17:30.59, leading Lodi to a second-place team finish.
Norah Lee finished second in the girls 5k cross country race at the Lodi Invitational with a time of 21:54.3 for Lodi. She was 18 seconds ahead of the third-place finisher.
Rhya Brandemuehl finished sixth in the Darlington Invitational 5k girls cross country race with a time of 20:25.7. Her performance helped Mount Horeb to a second-place finish among the 12 teams.
Joe Thousand scored the opening goal in Waunakee’s 3-0 victory over Delavan-Darien in boys soccer. Drew Lavold and Stepan Khamenka also scored for the Warriors.
Anna Kieselhorst had 51 digs across Lakeside Lutheran’s four matches as the Warriors went 2-2 at the New Berlin West girls volleyball invitational.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and results from Saturday's action
Boys soccer
Saturday's results
Middleton 3, Cedarburg 1
Verona 2, Notre Dame 1
Kettle Moraine 3, Madison West 0
Marquette 5, Madison Memorial 0
Waunakee 3, Delavan-Darien 0
Kenosha Bradford 2, Madison La Follette 0
Sauk Prairie 7, Lodi 0
Oconomowoc 2, Beloit Memorial 0
Lake Mills 1, Janesville Craig 0
Lake Mills 1, Waterford 0
Lake Mills 0, Big Foot/Williams Bay 0
Boys cross country
Saturday's results
Verona Invitational: Overall — Middleton 111, Verona 129, Madison West 137, Madison Memorial 149, Madison La Follette 159, Sun Prairie 173, Stoughton 217, Eau Claire Memorial 232, Homewood-Flossmoor 240, Whitefish Bay 282, Monroe 307, La Crosse Aquinas 322, New Glarus/Monticello 325, Oregon 325, Monona Grove 372, Eau Claire North 430, Fort Atkinson 433, Mauston 440, Baraboo 485, Watertown Luther Prep 528, Platteville 557, McFarland 560, Wisconsin Dells 567, Beloit Memorial 784. Division 1 — 1, Middleton 67; 2, Verona 80; 3, Sun Prairie 86; 4, Madison Memorial 87; 5, Madison West 87; 6, Homewood-Flossmoor (Illinois) 120; 7, Eau Claire Memorial 126; 8, Beloit Memorial 250. Division 2 — 1, Madison La Follette 45; 2, Stoughton 68; 3, Whitefish Bay 90; 4, Oregon 111; 5, Monona Grove 124; 6, Eau Claire North 149; 7, Fort Atkinson 155; 8, Baraboo 172. Division 3 — 1, Monroe 55; 2, New Glarus/Monticello 63; 3, La Crosse Aquinas 75; 4, Mauston 103; 5, Wisconsin Dells 132; 6, McFarland 134; 7, Watertown Luther Prep 139; 8, Platteville 147.
Lodi Invitational: Lakeside Lutheran 30, Lodi 42, Milton 89, Brodhead/Juda 96, Jefferson 108, Palmyra-Eagle 149, Parkview 167, Waterloo 191
Blackshirt Invitational: Mukwonago 45, Kettle Moraine 77, Port Washington 85, Brookfield Central 108, Waukesha South 127, Watertown 158, Janesville Craig 209, Brookfield Academy 243, Shoreland Lutheran 296, The Prairie School 304, Burlington 308, South Milwaukee 309, Heritage Christian 341, Home School Eagles 357
Darlington Invitational: Dodgeville/Mineral Point 59, Mount Horeb 76, Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton 127, Holy Family 149, Albany 155, Iowa-Grant 189, Belleville 196, Darlington 205, Fennimore 227, River Valley 233, Kickapoo/La Farge 259, Tri State Homeschool 285, Pecatonica/Argyle 290, Riverdale 329, Cashton 347, Wauzeka-Steuben 371, North Crawford 471, River Ridge 480
Girls cross country
Saturday's results
Verona Invitational: Overall — Middleton 111, Verona 129, Madison West 137, Madison Memorial 149, Madison La Follette 159, Sun Prairie 173, Stoughton 217, Eau Claire Memorial 232, Homewood-Flossmoor 240, Whitefish Bay 282, Monroe 307, La Crosse Aquinas 322, New Glarus/Monticello 325, Oregon 325, Monona Grove 372, Eau Claire North 430, Fort Atkinson 433, Mauston 440, Baraboo 485, Watertown Luther Prep 528, Platteville 557, McFarland 560, Wisconsin Dells 567, Beloit Memorial 784. Division 1 — Middleton 29; 2, Madison West 42; 3, Lincoln Way-Central (Illinois) 118; 4, Sun Prairie 118; 5, Madison Memorial 129; 6, Eau Claire Memorial 139; 7, Verona 159; 8, Oconomowoc 208. Division 2 — 1, Whitefish Bay 45; 2, Monona Grove 68; 3, Fort Atkinson 74; 4, Oregon 86; 5, Stoughton 124; 6, Eau Claire North 142; 7, Baraboo 156. Division 3 — 1, New Glarus/Monticello 48; 2, Watertown Luther Prep 50; 3, Platteville 77; 4, Wisconsin Dells 103; 5, Monroe 122; 6, McFarland 148; 7, La Crosse Aquinas 183; 8, Mauston 187.
Lodi Invitational: Milton 26, Jefferson 57, Lakeside Lutheran 63, Lodi 89, Brodhead/Juda 99, Waterloo 183
Blackshirt Invitational: Brookfield Central 34, Kettle Moraine 56, Port Washington 84, Janesville Craig 115, Waukesha South 116, Brookfield Academy 170, Watertown 191, Burlington 212, South Milwaukee 250, Home School Eagles 280
Darlington Invitational: Dodgeville/Mineral Point 49, Mount Horeb 101, Lancaster 115, Darlington 117, Kickapoo/La Farge 120, Albany 127, Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton 179, River Valley 221, Cashton 222, North Crawford 244, Stockton 276, Iowa-Grant 277
Girls volleyball
Saturday's results
Sun Prairie 2, Greendale 1
Baraboo 2, Eleva-Strum 0 (25-16, 25-11)
Baraboo 2, Luther 1 (25-13, 23-25, 15-11)
McDonell Central 2, Baraboo 0 (25-19, 25-21)
Baraboo 2, Arcadia 0 (25-9, 25-17)
Baraboo 2, LaCrescent/Hokah 0 (25-21, 25-18)
Franklin 2, Watertown Luther Prep 0 (25-19, 25-15)
Fond du Lac 2, Watertown Luther Prep 0 (25-23, 25-15)
Watertown Luther Prep 2, West Bend West 0 (25-23, 25-15)
Watertown Luther Prep 2, West Allis Hale 0 (25-14, 25-15)
Madison Abundant Life/St Ambrose 2, North Fond du Lac 0 (25-15, 25-21)
Madison Abundant Life/St Ambrose 2, Horicon 0 (25-18, 25-22)
Girls swimming
Girls swimming
Saturday's results
Shorewood Invitational: Muskego 452.5, Monona Grove 374.5, Cedarburg 338, Burlington 333, Whitefish Bay 314, Shorewood 257.5, Fort Atkinson 59.5, Brookfield 3