High school sports highlights: Connor Gage's hat trick sends Verona to second round of Division 1 boys soccer playoffs
High school sports highlights: Connor Gage's hat trick sends Verona to second round of Division 1 boys soccer playoffs

Verona's Connor Gage (9) moves the ball down the field against Madison West's Joe Kugler (5) in the second half of a game at Madison Area Technical College's Goodman Sports Complex in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Jordan Davis-Troller, Monona Grove: Davis-Troller had a hat trick in a 6-1 win over Milton in the Division 2 boys soccer playoffs. The seventh-seeded Silver Eagles next face No. 2 Elkhorn, which won 17-0 over Wilmot Union.

Nathan Voung, Sun Prairie: Voung scored two goals in a 2-0 win over Madison La Follette in the first round of the Division 1 boys soccer playoffs. The No. 3 Cardinals host No. 6 Middleton on Saturday.

Connor Gage, Verona: Gage had a hat trick in No. 1 Verona’s 10-0 win over Janesville Parker in the first round of the Division 2 boys soccer playoffs. The unbeaten Wildcats will host No. 9 Burlington in the second round.

From the box

  • Monona Grove junior Morgan Heilman was a winner in two individual events and a member of two relay teams in a 136-23 win over Beaver Dam in girls swimming. Heilman won the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:03:20 and 100 backstroke in 1:02:82. Heilman was a member of the victorious 200 medley winning relay team (1:58.03) with Macy Ganshert, Breleigh Ganshert and Gabby Holler. The junior’s final win came in the 400 freestyle relay along with Jordan Sarubbi, Brynn Jondle and Kiarra Kahl in 3:52:64.
  • Natalie Ring recorded 11 kills as second-seeded Madison Edgewood defeated the No. 15 Monroe 25-10, 25-8, 25-8 in the first round of the Division 2 girls volleyball McFarland sectional. Kayla Buelling recorded seven aces and Lauren Hazelett had 10 digs. The Crusaders next face No. 10 Evansville at home.
  • Kylee Doherty recorded 14 kills as third-seeded Wisconsin Heights defeated No. 14 Cambridge 25-5, 25-8, 25-17 in the  Division 3 girls volleyball Waterloo sectional. Daryn Schaefer recorded 25 assists to set up a second-round meeting with No. 6 Belleville, which swept 11th-ranked Fennimore.
  • Lily Schuetz and Ella DeNoyer recorded 11 and 10 kills, respectively, as Lakeside Lutheran defeated No. 11 Delavan-Darien 25-13, 25-15, 25-11 in the  McFarland volleyball sectional. Olivia Bartels recorded 30 assists and Lydia Bilitz had 11 digs for Lakeside Lutheran. The Warriors next travel to No. 3 seed Lake Mills.
  • Dylann Harrington recorded 10 kills and 16 digs as No. 5 Lodi defeated fourth-seeded Mayville 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 in the McFarland volleyball sectional. Sam Edge recorded 11 digs and 18 assists for Lodi. The Blue Devils next travel to No. 1 seed Sauk Prairie.
  • Watertown Luther Prep’s Sam Fisch recorded 13 kills and three aces in a 26-24, 25-15, 25-9 win over 12th-seeded Jefferson in the McFarland sectional. Emma Bortulin and Ella Tomhave recorded 15 and 14 digs, respectively. Watertown Luther Prep next goes on the road to face No. 4 Edgerton.
  • Beloit Memorial’s Baylor Denu’s goal was the decider in their 1-0 upset win over Kettle Moraine to open boys soccer play in the Oconomowoc sectional. The win avenged a 4-0 loss earlier in the season. Denu scored his 18th goal of the season off a Briton Sala feed in the 16th minute. The No. 13 Purple Knights will be on the road for their second-round game against No. 5 Waunakee, which beat Madison East 3-0.
  • Taylor Raley had eight kills to lead Columbus to a 25-11, 25-23, 27-25 win over No. 6 Campbellsport in the first round of the McFarland volleyball sectional. Milanna Boetteher had 17 assists while Sydney Maxwell and Lauren Henry had 15 and 13 digs, respectively. The third-ranked Cardinals will travel on Thursday to face No. 2 Kewaskum, which scored a 3-0 victory over Portage.
  • Edgerton’s Kate Gunderson led the No. 4 Crimson Tide with 27 assists and 5 aces in their 3-0 win over No. 13 Turner in the first round match. The Crimson Tide will matchup with No. 5 Watertown Luther Prep following their 3-0 win over No. 12 Jefferson.
  • New Glarus’ Grace Nommensen had an all-around performance against No. 13 Iowa-Grant to lead the Glarner Knights to a 3-0 win. Nommensen’s 15 kill, 6 block, and 11 dig game was enough to lead the No. 4 Glarner Knights to a second round appearance against either Mineral Point or Parkview.
  • Sauk Prairie’s Ben Wilson scored two goals in their 6-1 win in the WIAA boys soccer first round playoff match over Reedsburg. The win for the Eagles sets up a matchup with DeForest in the second round.
  • McFarland’s Emily Schoenbrodt was a four event winner for the Spartans in their 118-52 win over Oregon in girls swimming. Schoenbrodt won the 50-yard freestyle race with a time of (25.18) and she also won the 100-yard butterfly race with a time of (1:00.47). The relay team of Schoenbrodt, Mara Freeman, Laura Billmann and Adriana Nickels won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of (1:53.69) and the relay team of Schoenbrodt, Sofia Alf, Nickels and Freeman won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of (3:51.57).
  • Watertown’s Rae Heier won two individual races and was part of a winning relay team in the Goslings 81-80 win over Fort Atkinson in girls swimming. Heier won the 200-yard freestyle race with a time of (2:09.85) and she also won the 100-yard fly with a time of (1:08.41). The relay team of Heier, Caty Kaczmarek, Oleysa Kazina and Maura Prochaska won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of (4:14.44).
