High school sports highlights: Connor Gage's hat trick sends Verona to second round of Division 1 boys soccer playoffs

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Jordan Davis-Troller, Monona Grove: Davis-Troller had a hat trick in a 6-1 win over Milton in the Division 2 boys soccer playoffs. The seventh-seeded Silver Eagles next face No. 2 Elkhorn, which won 17-0 over Wilmot Union.
Nathan Voung, Sun Prairie: Voung scored two goals in a 2-0 win over Madison La Follette in the first round of the Division 1 boys soccer playoffs. The No. 3 Cardinals host No. 6 Middleton on Saturday.
Connor Gage, Verona: Gage had a hat trick in No. 1 Verona’s 10-0 win over Janesville Parker in the first round of the Division 2 boys soccer playoffs. The unbeaten Wildcats will host No. 9 Burlington in the second round.
From the box
- Monona Grove junior Morgan Heilman was a winner in two individual events and a member of two relay teams in a 136-23 win over Beaver Dam in girls swimming. Heilman won the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:03:20 and 100 backstroke in 1:02:82. Heilman was a member of the victorious 200 medley winning relay team (1:58.03) with Macy Ganshert, Breleigh Ganshert and Gabby Holler. The junior’s final win came in the 400 freestyle relay along with Jordan Sarubbi, Brynn Jondle and Kiarra Kahl in 3:52:64.
- Natalie Ring recorded 11 kills as second-seeded Madison Edgewood defeated the No. 15 Monroe 25-10, 25-8, 25-8 in the first round of the Division 2 girls volleyball McFarland sectional. Kayla Buelling recorded seven aces and Lauren Hazelett had 10 digs. The Crusaders next face No. 10 Evansville at home.
- Kylee Doherty recorded 14 kills as third-seeded Wisconsin Heights defeated No. 14 Cambridge 25-5, 25-8, 25-17 in the Division 3 girls volleyball Waterloo sectional. Daryn Schaefer recorded 25 assists to set up a second-round meeting with No. 6 Belleville, which swept 11th-ranked Fennimore.
- Lily Schuetz and Ella DeNoyer recorded 11 and 10 kills, respectively, as Lakeside Lutheran defeated No. 11 Delavan-Darien 25-13, 25-15, 25-11 in the McFarland volleyball sectional. Olivia Bartels recorded 30 assists and Lydia Bilitz had 11 digs for Lakeside Lutheran. The Warriors next travel to No. 3 seed Lake Mills.
- Dylann Harrington recorded 10 kills and 16 digs as No. 5 Lodi defeated fourth-seeded Mayville 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 in the McFarland volleyball sectional. Sam Edge recorded 11 digs and 18 assists for Lodi. The Blue Devils next travel to No. 1 seed Sauk Prairie.
- Watertown Luther Prep’s Sam Fisch recorded 13 kills and three aces in a 26-24, 25-15, 25-9 win over 12th-seeded Jefferson in the McFarland sectional. Emma Bortulin and Ella Tomhave recorded 15 and 14 digs, respectively. Watertown Luther Prep next goes on the road to face No. 4 Edgerton.
- Beloit Memorial’s Baylor Denu’s goal was the decider in their 1-0 upset win over Kettle Moraine to open boys soccer play in the Oconomowoc sectional. The win avenged a 4-0 loss earlier in the season. Denu scored his 18th goal of the season off a Briton Sala feed in the 16th minute. The No. 13 Purple Knights will be on the road for their second-round game against No. 5 Waunakee, which beat Madison East 3-0.
- Taylor Raley had eight kills to lead Columbus to a 25-11, 25-23, 27-25 win over No. 6 Campbellsport in the first round of the McFarland volleyball sectional. Milanna Boetteher had 17 assists while Sydney Maxwell and Lauren Henry had 15 and 13 digs, respectively. The third-ranked Cardinals will travel on Thursday to face No. 2 Kewaskum, which scored a 3-0 victory over Portage.
- Edgerton’s Kate Gunderson led the No. 4 Crimson Tide with 27 assists and 5 aces in their 3-0 win over No. 13 Turner in the first round match. The Crimson Tide will matchup with No. 5 Watertown Luther Prep following their 3-0 win over No. 12 Jefferson.
- New Glarus’ Grace Nommensen had an all-around performance against No. 13 Iowa-Grant to lead the Glarner Knights to a 3-0 win. Nommensen’s 15 kill, 6 block, and 11 dig game was enough to lead the No. 4 Glarner Knights to a second round appearance against either Mineral Point or Parkview.
- Sauk Prairie’s Ben Wilson scored two goals in their 6-1 win in the WIAA boys soccer first round playoff match over Reedsburg. The win for the Eagles sets up a matchup with DeForest in the second round.
- McFarland’s Emily Schoenbrodt was a four event winner for the Spartans in their 118-52 win over Oregon in girls swimming. Schoenbrodt won the 50-yard freestyle race with a time of (25.18) and she also won the 100-yard butterfly race with a time of (1:00.47). The relay team of Schoenbrodt, Mara Freeman, Laura Billmann and Adriana Nickels won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of (1:53.69) and the relay team of Schoenbrodt, Sofia Alf, Nickels and Freeman won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of (3:51.57).
- Watertown’s Rae Heier won two individual races and was part of a winning relay team in the Goslings 81-80 win over Fort Atkinson in girls swimming. Heier won the 200-yard freestyle race with a time of (2:09.85) and she also won the 100-yard fly with a time of (1:08.41). The relay team of Heier, Caty Kaczmarek, Oleysa Kazina and Maura Prochaska won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of (4:14.44).