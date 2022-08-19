High school sports highlights: Columbus' Colton Brunell shines in season opener with 3 touchdowns

Stars of the night

Colton Brunell, Columbus football: The junior had 15 carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns as the Cardinals defeated Berlin 42-6. Brunel had scoring runs of 15 yards and 69 yards within minutes of each other in the first quarter. Quarterback Nathan Cotter was 8-for-8 with 121 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 43 yards and two scores.