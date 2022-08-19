 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Columbus' Colton Brunell shines in season opener with 3 touchdowns

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Colton Brunell, Columbus football: The junior had 15 carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns as the Cardinals defeated Berlin 42-6. Brunel had scoring runs of 15 yards and 69 yards within minutes of each other in the first quarter. Quarterback Nathan Cotter was 8-for-8 with 121 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 43 yards and two scores.

Kevin Green, Reedsburg football: Green totaled 232 yards, with 162 yards and two touchdowns coming on the ground, as the Beavers defeated Evansville 18-12. The quarterback averaged 9.53 yards per carry. He got the Beavers started in the first quarter with his longest rush of the game, a 53-yard scamper to put the Beavers ahead 7-0. He was 7-for-15 passing for 70 yards.

From the box

  • Verona's Trey Engram rushed 23 times for 149 yards and a touchdown in a 28-6 loss to Muskego. Mike Valitchka led the Wildcats with five catches for 41 yards.
  • Verona girls tennis’ Naisha Nagpal defeated Madison Memorial’s Sophia Jiang 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 singles play. Teammate Annalise Cooper also had a 6-1, 6-1 victory in No. 2 singles over Amy Yao. The Spartans defeated the Wildcats 4-3.
  • Oregon girls golf’s Drew Hoffer finished fourth overall (82) as she shot 6-over par to help the Panthers to a first-place finish at the Balance and Believe Invitational at Blackhawk Country Club. The Panthers bested Whitefish Bay by three shots.
