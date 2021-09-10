High school sports highlights: Columbus' Colton Brunell shines in Friday's football action

Stars of the night
Cale Drinka, DeForest: Drinka rushed eight times for 134 yards and two touchdowns in DeForest’s 53-0 win over Janesville Craig. Drinka got the scoring going with an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter, his second score was a big 68-yard rush to extend DeForest’s lead to 26-0.
Quentin Keene, Waunakee: Keene completed 12 of 18 passes for 323 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions to lead Waunakee to a 48-7 win over Milton. All of those touchdown throws went for at least 30 yards except for the final one. The Warriors leading receivers were Andrew Keller with four receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown, as well as Ben Farnsworth, who caught four passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
Colton Brunell, Columbus: Brunell ran the ball 16 times for 258 yards and four touchdowns in Columbus’ 54-7 win over Horicon/Hustisford. His first score came from right on the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run to get the scoring started, and his second was a massive 80-yard run to the endzone to make it a 20-0 game. The third score was a 15-yard rush to increase Columbus’ lead to 33-0, and to finish out Brunell’s scoring was a 25-yard rushing touchdown to make the score 40-0.
Chase Maves, Evansville: The senior quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 272 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to lead Evansville over Edgerton 41-14. Maves threw a 50-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 55-yarder in the third to Kane Howlett for his only reception of the night. His leading receiver, Trevor Bahrs, caught the first touchdown and finished with 162 yards on four catches.
Trevor Firari, Waterloo: Firari hauled in six receptions for 104 yards and three touchdowns, plus 13 rushing yards, in Waterloo’s 33-14 victory over Cambridge. He caught touchdowns from 43 and 16 yards in the first quarter, and a 20-yard score in the second. Running back Eugene Wolff ran for 141 yards on 36 carries for the Pirates, scoring on a 24-yard run in the second that gave Waterloo a double-digit lead for good.
Gavin Thompson, Portage: Thompson completed 20 of 33 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception in Portage’s 29-26 loss to Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Jaden Kikkert caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
From the box
- Tyler Buechner ran for 121 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown for Mount Horeb/Barneveld in its 29-26 win over Portage to remain undefeated and hand the Warriors their first loss. Trenton Owens ran for 86 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Kolton Schaller ran for two touchdowns and 80 yards for the winners. Wyatt Denu was the leading receiver for the Vikings with 102 yards on four catches.
- Verona/Mount Horeb’s Claire Lodico was a winner in three girls swimming events in their 137-15 win over Janesville Parker. She was victorious as a part of the 200-yard medley relay and as a member of the 400-yard freestyle relay. She was also an individual event winner in the 500-yard freestyle.
- Middleton’s Finn Patenaude scored two goals within 3 minutes during a 5-0 win over DC Everest in boys soccer.
The second goal came in the 64th minute and was assisted by Mikael Hauser.
- Alex Hayes shot a 44 for Monona Grove girls golf to lead it to a 186-190 victory over DeForest in a nine-hole dual match. MG coach Matt Andringa said it’s the best score the team has shot in four years, as it moved to 5-1 in Badger conference play. Taryn Endres shot a 39 for DeForest to lead the individual field.