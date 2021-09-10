High school sports highlights: Columbus' Colton Brunell shines in Friday's football action

Stars of the night

Cale Drinka, DeForest: Drinka rushed eight times for 134 yards and two touchdowns in DeForest’s 53-0 win over Janesville Craig. Drinka got the scoring going with an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter, his second score was a big 68-yard rush to extend DeForest’s lead to 26-0.

Quentin Keene, Waunakee: Keene completed 12 of 18 passes for 323 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions to lead Waunakee to a 48-7 win over Milton. All of those touchdown throws went for at least 30 yards except for the final one. The Warriors leading receivers were Andrew Keller with four receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown, as well as Ben Farnsworth, who caught four passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Colton Brunell, Columbus: Brunell ran the ball 16 times for 258 yards and four touchdowns in Columbus’ 54-7 win over Horicon/Hustisford. His first score came from right on the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run to get the scoring started, and his second was a massive 80-yard run to the endzone to make it a 20-0 game. The third score was a 15-yard rush to increase Columbus’ lead to 33-0, and to finish out Brunell’s scoring was a 25-yard rushing touchdown to make the score 40-0.