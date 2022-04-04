High school sports highlights: Columbus' Christian Oppor strikes out 12 Marshall batters

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Grace Kramschuster, Sun Prairie softball: The sophomore infielder recorded three hits in the Cardinals’ 13-2 win over DeForest in five innings. Kramschuster was a home run away from hitting for the cycle. The Cardinal also drove in two runs and scored two runs herself. The Norskies take the field again Tuesday at home against Madison East to begin Big 8 Conference play.

McKenna Nachreiner, Waunakee girls soccer: Nachreiner scored two goals in a 4-2 win over Cedarburg. She scored both goals in the first 17 minutes of action. Hadley Frost and Charlise Smith scored the Warriors other goals, with Lauren Meudt getting three assists. The Warriors are now 2-0 on the season.

Brynne Bieri, McFarland softball: Bieri threw a complete-game shutout in seven scoreless innings with 15 strikeouts, two hits and two walks allowed in a 7-0 opening-night win over Stoughton. She also hit a double and drove in two runs. Maddy Fortune added two hits and three RBIs for the Spartans, who ran away with the game after a five-run sixth innings.

Christian Oppor, Columbus baseball: The senior pitcher tossed five hitless innings with 13 strikeouts and two walks in a 4-0 opening-night win over Marshall. At the plate, he hit an RBI triple and scored a run. Teammate A.J. Uttech pitched the final two innings, allowing no runs, one hit, one walk and striking out two. He hit 2-for-4 with a run and stolen base. Brady Link had a single, double, run, RBI and two stolen bases as well for the Cardinals.

From the box

Stoughton softball’s Ava Perkins pitched 5.1 innings and allowed two runs, four hits, one walk and struck out two in an opening-game loss to McFarland, 7-0.

Verona baseball’s Logan Neuroth pitched 2.2 scoreless innings and struck out three with two hits allowed in a 5-1 opening-game loss to Milton. Max Steiner added a hit and RBI for the Wildcats.

Columbus girls soccer's Ella Buske scored the tying goal off a rebound in the 79th minute in a 1-1 draw with Mayville. The Cardinals escaped with the tie despite outshooting Mayville 8-2 in shots on goal.