High school sports highlights: Cole Jannusch, Jerry Kaminski put up big numbers in Big 8 conference wins

Here are highlights from Friday's prep action.
Stars of the night
Cole Jannusch, Verona: He finished with 111 yards and two touchdowns on just three receptions as the Wildcats defeated Beloit Memorial 49-21. Verona quarterback Mason Fink threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns.
Trey Colts, Cambridge: He rushed for 451 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 23.7 yards per carry in the Blue Jays’ 47-7 win over Dodgeland. Colts had touchdown runs of 85, 70, 57 and 50 yards. Colts also had two receptions for 29 yards and another touchdown.
Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie: He threw for 160 yards, completing 10 of 17 passes. He thew a 55-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Addison Ostrenga in the 50-7 win over Madison Memorial.
Kane Howlett, Evansville: He amassed 152 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 29-14 victory over East Troy. Chase Maves threw for 250 yards.
From the box
Waunakee’s Michael Gnorski had with 76 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries to help the Warriors defeat Watertown 40-2.
Madison Edgewood’s Jonathan Snell scored a goal and got an assist on Jonah Caldera’s goal in the Port Washington quad to help the Crusaders earn a 6-0 win over Luxembourg-Casco in boys soccer.
Middleton’s Netra Somasundaram defeated Janesville Parker’s Martha Jacobson 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match. The Cardinals' tandem of Sonya Agapov and Lydia Sabat were also victorious and led the Cardinals to a 7-0 win in girls tennis.
Kyle Krantz had a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown in Verona's win. Krantz was also Verona’s leading rusher with 85 yards on 11 carries.
Kyle Main scored two goals for Lakeside Lutheran in a 2-1 victory over River Valley in boys soccer.
Lodi running back Jaelyn Montgomery rushed 16 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns in Lodi’s 24-6 win over Beloit Turner.
Bryce Frank finished with 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown and a two-point conversion in Marshall’s 15-14 win over Waterloo.
Lake Mills quarterback Caden Belling threw for 205 yards, completing 20 of 31 passes with two touchdowns in a 14-13 victory over Lakeside Lutheran. Belling threw the eventual winning touchdown and completed the two-point conversion to erase the 13-6 deficit late in the fourth quarter.
Sophia Jiang won the No. 1 singles match for Madison Memorial to help the Spartans defeat Sun Prairie 6-1 in girls tennis. Nikita Remesh and Elizabeth Wu won the No. 1 doubles match 6-2, 6-1 for Madison Memorial.
Middleton idle
Middleton was not able to secure a replacement opponent for its varsity football team for this weekend and canceled the event, according to Middleton assistant athletic director Ben White.
On Thursday, Madison West athletic director Alicia Pelton said Madison West wouldn't be able to play its next two football games: Friday at Middleton and next week at Sun Prairie, due to health and safety protocols (which are related to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing).
Friday's scheduled game against Madison West will count as a 1-0 win for Middleton.