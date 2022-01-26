High school sports highlights: Cody Menzel's 5 goals lead Madison Edgewood boys hockey past Oregon

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Cody Menzel, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: The senior forward scored five goals and had an assist in Edgewood’s 8-1 win over Oregon. He recorded a hat trick in the first period and now has 23 goals and 48 points on the season. According to Edgewood, Menzel now has 97 career goals and 188 points. Edgewood’s program records in those categories are 102 and 200, respectively. Teammate Nick McCann scored twice and Cooper Torres had the other goal. Kyle Rohrer scored Oregon’s goal, and is now second in Division 1 with 36 goals this season.
Cooper Roberts, Portage boys basketball: Roberts scored 25 points in the Warriors’ 70-36 win over Wautoma. The senior scored 19 of his points in the first half. Fellow Warrior Kyan Reichhoff scored 18 points. Portage moves to 7-8 overall.
Ty Fernholz, Stoughton boys basketball: The Vikings sophomore scored 32 points in a 70-60 loss to Middleton (11-4, 9-1 Big Eight). Fernholz made eight 3-pointers and was the only Viking to score in double digits. He now has three games with 30-plus points this season. Stoughton’s (6-7, 3-4 Badger East) next game is at home Friday against Beaver Dam.
Logan Raffel, Middleton boys basketball: The Cardinals guard scored a season-high 22 points in a 70-60 win over Stoughton. Raffel made six 3-pointers, which was a career high. Kaden Fosdick (12 points) and T.J Bauer (11) were the other Cardinals who scored in double figures.
Nick Mast, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Mast scored all of the Eagles’ goals in a 3-1 win over Baraboo/Portage. He scored the lone goal of the first period and added two more within the first five minutes of the second to complete the hat trick. His brother, Luke, assisted on the first two goals.
From the box
- Monona Grove boys swimming’s Caleb Jondle won the 100-yard freestyle (51.26) and the 200 individual medley (2:08.88) in the Silver Eagles’ 125-44 win over DeForest.
- Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swimming’s Sam King won two individual events and participated in two winning relay teams in a 122-46 win over Baraboo. The sophomore won the 50 freestyle (22.98) and 100 freestyle (50.40). King also swam the anchor leg on the winning 200 individual medley team (1:51.81) and the opening leg of the winning 200 freestyle team (1:37.91).
- Baraboo/Portage boys hockey’s Carson Zick scored a power-play goal in a 3-1 loss to Sauk Prairie.
- Sauk Prairie girls basketball’s McKayla Paukner tied her career high with 19 points in a 71-25 win over Monroe. Erelyn Apel (12 points) and Maggie Hartwig (10) also reached double figures.
- Mount Horeb girls basketball’s Grace Vesperman scored 20 points in a 64-32 win over Portage. She scored 16 of those points in the first half and knocked down two triples. Teammate Emma Anderson added 14 points.
- Waunakee girls basketball’s Ashley Sawicki scored 21 points in the Warriors’ 69-52 win over Milton. Fellow Warrior Lauren Mendt had 18 points. Waunakee improves to 13-5 overall.
- Waunakee gymnastics’ Maddie Kremer won the all-around in the Warriors’ 127.400-126.475 dual-meet win over Watertown. Kremer won the vault (8.60), finished second on the uneven bars (8.700), came third on the beam (8.35) and fourth on the floor exercise (8.70).
- Stoughton girls basketball’s Annie Tangeman scored 17 points and made 9-of-12 free throws in a 55-50 loss to Watertown. Teammate Ava Loftus added 14 points thanks to four made 3s.
- Oregon boys basketball’s Ryne Panzer scored 22 points in the Panthers’ comeback win over Dodgeville 83-66. Teammates Deakan Bush (15 points) and Evan Miles (12) joined him in double figures to help Oregon rally from a 41-34 halftime deficit.
- Middleton boys hockey’s Brendan Julius recorded three assists in the Cardinals’ 6-0 win over Madison West. Brady Engelkes also scored two goals.
- Verona boys wrestling won all three matches at its own quad, beating Dodgeville 54-30, the Belleville co-op 54-27 and Mount Horeb/Barneveld 51-24. The Wildcats who won multiple matches included Jacob Munson (132 pounds), Atticus Marse (160) and Jimmy Shields (195). Munson beat Dodgeville’s Caden Zumbrunnen by fall at 1:17 and pinned Belleville co-op’s Leah Kuhl in 43 seconds. Marse earned a win by injury default and beat Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s Wesley Drager by a 5-3 decision. Shields pinned Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s Tristen Miller in 1:13 and Dodgeville’s Sean Reilly in 1:08.
- Mount Horeb/Barneveld boys wrestling’s Jaxon Pernot won two matches at 138 pounds at the Verona quad. He beat Verona’s Bryson Kundinger by fall in 1:28 and needed just 15 seconds to pin Dodgeville’s Colin Judd . But Dodgeville wound up winning the match 42-36.
- Beaver Dam girls basketball’s Gabby Wilke scored 15 points in the Golden Beavers’ 52-32 win over Fort Atkinson. The sophomore scored 10 of her 15 in the second half.
- Madison Memorial boys hockey got goals from Caden Feinstein, Samuel Knight and an empty-netter from Sammy Contrucci to seal a 3-1 win over Sun Prairie. Davis Hamilton scored the lone goal for the Cardinals, and goalie Noah McCrary saved 44 of 46 shots in the loss.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Tuesday's action
Boys basketball
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;7-1;14-2
DeForest;6-1;12-3
Waunakee;6-2;12-5
Watertown;5-2;7-8
Beaver Dam;4-3;7-7
Fort Atkinson;3-4;7-6
Stoughton;3-4;6-7
Monona Grove;1-6;5-10
BADGER WEST
Monroe;7-0;13-2
Mount Horeb;4-2;7-6
Oregon;3-4;10-4
Sauk Prairie;3-4;8-7
Portage;3-5;7-8
Reedsburg;1-6;6-9
Baraboo;1-7;4-11
Edgewood;0-6;5-9
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;9-1;11-4
Madison La Follette;8-2;9-3
Madison East;6-3;8-4
Sun Prairie;6-4;8-5
Verona;4-4;9-5
Janesville Parker;5-6;8-7
Janesville Craig;3-6;4-9
Madison Memorial;3-7;7-7
Madison West;3-8;4-9
Beloit Memorial;1-7;5-9
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;9-0;12-3
East Troy;6-2;10-3
McFarland;6-3;8-4
Turner;5-3;6-4
Big Foot;6-4;8-7
Evansville;6-4;9-6
Edgerton;5-5;6-9
Whitewater;2-7;2-10
Clinton;2-9;3-12
Jefferson;0-10;0-15
Tuesday's results
Middleton 70, Stoughton 60
Portage 70, Wautoma 36
Oregon 83, Dodgeville 66
River Valley 69, Reedsburg 47
Sauk Prairie 66, Lodi 51
Madison Edgewood at McFarland, 7:15 p.m. ppd
Wisconsin Dells 71, Baraboo 49
Girls basketball
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;9-1;17-2
Waunakee;8-2;13-5
Monona Grove;8-2;10-6
Watertown;6-4;14-5
DeForest;5-5;11-7
Stoughton;5-5;8-10
Milton;2-8;8-11
Fort Atkinson;1-9;6-11
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;10-0;18-0
Edgewood;8-2;12-5
Oregon;7-4;10-8
Sauk Prairie;6-5;13-5
Mount Horeb;4-6;6-9
Baraboo;2-8;3-14
Portage;0-10;3-14
Monroe;0-10;0-15
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;9-1;11-4
Sun Prairie;8-2;13-3
Verona;9-2;12-3
Madison La Follette;6-3;8-3
Middleton;6-5;7-9
Madison Memorial;5-5;5-9
Beloit Memorial;4-6;5-8
Madison East;3-7;4-7
Janesville Parker;1-10;1-15
Madison West;0-10;1-11
Rock Valley
Brodhead;11-0;15-2
Edgerton;9-2;14-2
Jefferson;8-3;10-5
McFarland;8-4;11-5
Clinton;6-5;9-7
Evansville;4-7;5-11
East Troy;3-8;3-11
Turner;2-8;5-9
Big Foot;2-9;5-11
Whitewater;2-9;3-13
Tuesday's results
Sun Prairie 67, Oconomowoc 47
Mount Horeb 62, Portage 32
Reedsburg 74, Oregon 38
Kimberly 63, Madison Memorial 40
Verona 67, Madison East 37
Monona Grove 53, DeForest 44
Watertown 55, Stoughton 50
Beaver Dam 52, Fort Atkinson 32
Waunakee 69, Milton 52
Sauk Prairie 71, Monroe 25
Edgerton 73, McFarland 70
Madison Edgewood 66, Baraboo 35
Boys hockey
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;9-0-0;16-2-0
Beaver Dam;9-2-0;13-5-0
McFarland;6-3-0;8-8-0
Monona Grove;4-6-0;7-11-0
DeForest;3-5-1;4-8-1
Milton;3-6-1;7-8-1
Stoughton;0-12-0;1-16-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;7-0-0;13-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;6-3-0;14-6-0
Oregon;5-5-0;13-8-0
Sauk Prairie;5-2-0;13-2-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-7-0;3-16-0
Monroe;0-7-0;2-15-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;12-0-0;14-4-0
Janesville;7-3-0;11-6-0
Middleton;7-5-0;13-6-0
Madison Memorial;7-5-0;8-8-0
Sun Prairie;4-5-0;7-8-0
Madison West;4-7-0;5-14-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-9-0;2-12-0
Beloit Memorial;1-9-0;1-14-0
Tuesday's results
Middleton 6, Madison West 0
Verona 8, Madison La Follette/East 0
Sauk Prairie 3, Baraboo/Portage 1
McFarland at Monroe, 7 p.m.
DeForest at West Salem, 7 p.m.
2022 Groundhog Tournament
Beaver Dam 9, Stoughton 1
Waunakee 9, Monona Grove 4
Madison Memorial 3, Sun Prairie 1
Madison Edgewood 8, Oregon 1
Girls hockey
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;7-0-0;14-2-0
Viroqua;6-1-0;7-5-0
Cap City Cougars;5-3-0;8-9-0
Icebergs;5-5-0;7-8-0
Rock County;5-5-0;7-11-2
Badger Lightning;3-6-0;4-8-0
Beaver Dam;0-11-0;0-14-0
Tuesday's results
Stoughton at Cedarburg, 6 p.m. no report
Viroqua at Baraboo, 7:30 p.m. no report
Gymnastics
Gymnastics
Tuesday's results
Waunakee 127.400, Watertown 126.475
Verona High School at Sun Prairie, 6 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Reedsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Boys wrestling
Tuesday's results
Sauk Prairie at Baraboo, 6 p.m.
Oregon at Madison Edgewood, 6 p.m.
DeForest at Monona Grove, 6 p.m.
Monona Grove at Stoughton, 6 p.m.
Fort Atkinson at Milton, 6 p.m.
Boys swimming
Boys swimming
Tuesday's result
Monona Grove 125, DeForest 44
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 122, Baraboo 46