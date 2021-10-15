 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Chase Quelle runs for 213 yards as McFarland clinches football playoff berth
main football photo 10-1

Middleton's Elijah Gray, left, is congratulated by Kaden Klubertanz after a second-quarter touchdown Friday.

 GREG DIXON PHOTOS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

Here are the highlights from Friday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie: Kaminski passed 29-for-47 for 309 yards and a touchdown to lead Sun Prairie (9-0, 7-0) to a 38-35 overtime victory over Verona (6-3, 4-3) and clinch the Big Eight Conference title. He also had a one-yard touchdown run to help spark the rally from a 28-20 fourth-quarter deficit. C.D. LeGrant Jr. rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries for the Cardinals. For Verona, Cole Jannusch caught five passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns. 

Elijah Gray, Middleton: Gray rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns to close out Big Eight play, leading the Cardinals (6-3, 6-1 Big Eight) to a 47-6 win over Madison East. The Cardinals, who are playoff bound and will find out their Level 1 opponent Saturday when brackets are released, finished one game behind conference champ Sun Prairie (9-0, 6-0), which defeated Verona 38-35 in overtime.

Jaylen Montgomey, Lodi: Montgomery rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns in Lodi’s 38-0 win over Watertown Luther Prep. Montgomery opened the scoring with a 73-yard run. Blue Devils quarterback Keegan Fleischman ran for 104 yards and a touchdown. Fleischman also completed 8 of 13 passes for 100 yards. The Blue Devils (7-2, 5-2 Capitol), who are playoff bound, share the conference crown with Columbus (8-1, 6-1) after the latter’s 49-21 victory over Lakeside Lutheran.

Chase Quelle, McFarland: Quelle ran for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries to lead McFarland (4-5, 4-3 Rock Valley) to a 28-7 win over Edgerton (1-8, 1-7). The win clinches a playoff spot for McFarland with an over-.500 conference record. Quelle spearheaded a 304-yard rushing effort by the Spartans, and also added six tackles and half a tackle for loss on defense. McFarland scored 28 unanswered points after Edgerton scored the game’s first touchdown.

Colton Brunell, Columbus: Brunell rushed for 286 yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 49-21 win over Lakeside Lutheran. The Cardinals finished 8-1 overall (6-1 Capitol Conference) and tied Lodi for the conference title. The Warriors (4-5, 4-3) qualify for next week’s playoffs despite the loss.

Luna Larson, Baraboo: Thunderbirds quarterback/linebacker Larson rushed for 155 yards on 18 attempts along with three touchdowns in the a 34-19 win over Portage. Running back Kane Mahoney added 82 yards and a touchdown for Baraboo (7-2, 5-2 Badger Small). The Warriors’ loss, which dropped them to 5-4 (3-4 Badger Small) denied them an automatic playoff qualifier, but they may still make it when the field is announced overnight Friday into Saturday.

Eugene Wolff, Waterloo: Wolff rushed for 184 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns to lead the Pirates (8-2, 5-2 Eastern Suburban) to a 44-29 over Pardeeville. The Pirates also paired a good rushing with a solid night passing from Cal Hush. Hush went 10-for-16 for 116 yards and two touchdowns, both going to Benny Marshall.

Gabe Voung, Sun Prairie: Voung scored a hat trick in a 6-0 Big Eight Conference win over Janesville Craig in boys soccer. The Cardinals (15-1-5, 7-1-1 Big Eight) won their 13th game in a row to end the regular season, with their last loss Sept. 14 against Verona, and finished behind Verona (14-1-1, 8-0-1) in the conference standings. Voung has 25 goals this season.

From the box

  • Marshall (9-0, 7-0) defeated Markesan (8-1, 6-1) by a final of 33-22 to clinch the Eastern Suburban Conference championship. Marshall is currently ranked fifth in the AP Small Division poll and sixth in the Division 5 coaches’ poll.
  • Logan Kees caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Noah Maier with 1:40 left in the game to lift Fort Atkinson (7-2, 6-1 Badger Small) to a 7-6 victory over Monona Grove (6-3, 4-3). The Blackhawks clinched a share of the conference title along with Mount Horeb/Barneveld (8-1, 6-1). For MG, Markale Curry had 19 carries for 88 rushing yards and Eddie Rivera had a pick-6, but a missed extra point after that touchdown proved the difference.
  • Evansville’s Alex Johnson rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ 42-0 win over Whitewater. Evansville finishes the regular season with a 4-5 record (3-4 Rock Valley).
  • Waunakee quarterback Quentin Keene threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors’ 50-12 win over Beaver Dam. The win clinched the Badger Large title outright.
  • New Glarus/Monticello’s Ethan Friedrich caught four passes for 114 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown catch, in a 40-0 victory over Dodgeville.
  • Madison Memorial’s Jillian Holler won two events and contributed to two winning relay teams in a 90-80 loss to Verona/Mount Horeb in girls swimming. Individually, she won the 50-yard freestyle (25.12) and the 100 freestyle (54.49), and swam for the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. For the victors, Emily Spielman won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.62) and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team.
