High school sports highlights: Charlie Erlandson, Isaac Schmidt lead Madison Memorial to Big Eight golf title

Madison Memorial's Charlie Erlandson chips onto the seventeenth green during the Big Eight Conference Championship at Evansville Golf Club in Evansville, Wis., Thursday, May 19, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial boys golf: The junior shot even-par 72 to win medalist honors and senior Isaac Schmidt shot a 74 in leading the Spartans to a 308 total and the Big Eight Conference boys tournament championship at Evansville Golf Club.

Elise Boyd, Oregon girls soccer: Boyd recorded a hat trick, scoring four goals with an assist in a 14-0 win over Fort Atkinson. Four Panthers players had two goals apiece: Addison Werth, Ashley Wolfe, Katelyn Studebaker and Maggie Langenohl.

Mason Armstrong, Verona baseball: He went 2-for-2 with a double, triple, walk and 2 RBIs in an 11-0 win over Beloit Memorial in five innings. Max Steiner and Tyler Wied also each went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Wied had a double, two runs and a stolen base. Winning pitcher Riley Peterson struck out seven with one walk and one hit allowed over four innings.

From the box

  • Middleton sophomores Charlie Jambor (third place) and Dain Johnson shot 76 and 77, respectively, for the Cardinals, who had a 315 total and finished second at the Big Eight meet. Johnson and Madison West’s Jack Morgan each shot 77, but Johnson was fourth on a scorecard tiebreaker.
  • Madison West boys tennis’ Joey Kaji and Mason Dean defeated Verona’s Josh Bradley and Riley Sass 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 doubles at the Big Eight meet. The Regents and Middleton tied for first place with seven points.
  • Sun Prairie baseball’s Isaac Wendler went 2-for-3 with a run and stolen base in a 7-6 win over Middleton. Jackson Hunley went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Addison Ostrenga doubled and scored the go-ahead run off a Middleton error in the top of the seventh. Jaron Sarbacker went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run for Middleton.
  • Madison West baseball’s Caleb Karll went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in a 4-3 win over Madison Memorial. Alex McHugh also went 2-for-3 with a stolen base for West, and Ryan Schiessl stole a base and scored twice, including what was the winning run off a wild pitch in the fifth inning. Zak Jessup went 2-for-2 with two runs for Memorial, and Tyler Schmitt struck out 11 in 4⅓ innings, giving up only one earned run.
  • Waunakee softball’s Katie Valk went 2-for-3 and drew a walk in a 6-3 loss to River Valley. The Warriors scored three unanswered runs in the final three innings. They outhit River Valley 5-4.
  • Monona Grove softball’s Dani Lucey hit a two-run triple, but it wasn’t enough for the Silver Eagles to rally from a four-run final inning deficit in a 5-4 loss to Jefferson. Emma Lee went 1-for-2 with an RBI, run and walk.
  • McFarland boys tennis’s David Templeton won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 1-6, 10-7 over Joseph Philip in a 5-2 victory over Baraboo. At No. 1 doubles, McFarland’s Carter Snyder/Elias Pederson beat Will Davies/George Stelling 6-2, 6-4.
  • Sun Prairie softball’s Isabel Royle pitched six shutout innings in a battle of the Cardinals as Sun Prairie defeated Middleton 4-0. Royle allowed four hits and struck out seven. She also had an RBI.
  • Madison East girls soccer's Avry Fuller had a goal and assist in a 4-1 win over Janesville Craig. The Purgolders scored all of their goals in the first half.
