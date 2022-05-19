High school sports highlights: Charlie Erlandson, Isaac Schmidt lead Madison Memorial to Big Eight golf title

Stars of the night

Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial boys golf: The junior shot even-par 72 to win medalist honors and senior Isaac Schmidt shot a 74 in leading the Spartans to a 308 total and the Big Eight Conference boys tournament championship at Evansville Golf Club.

Elise Boyd, Oregon girls soccer: Boyd recorded a hat trick, scoring four goals with an assist in a 14-0 win over Fort Atkinson. Four Panthers players had two goals apiece: Addison Werth, Ashley Wolfe, Katelyn Studebaker and Maggie Langenohl.

Mason Armstrong, Verona baseball: He went 2-for-2 with a double, triple, walk and 2 RBIs in an 11-0 win over Beloit Memorial in five innings. Max Steiner and Tyler Wied also each went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Wied had a double, two runs and a stolen base. Winning pitcher Riley Peterson struck out seven with one walk and one hit allowed over four innings.