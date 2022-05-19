High school sports highlights: Charlie Erlandson, Isaac Schmidt lead Madison Memorial to Big Eight golf title

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial boys golf: The junior shot even-par 72 to win medalist honors and senior Isaac Schmidt shot a 74 in leading the Spartans to a 308 total and the Big Eight Conference boys tournament championship at Evansville Golf Club.
Elise Boyd, Oregon girls soccer: Boyd recorded a hat trick, scoring four goals with an assist in a 14-0 win over Fort Atkinson. Four Panthers players had two goals apiece: Addison Werth, Ashley Wolfe, Katelyn Studebaker and Maggie Langenohl.
Mason Armstrong, Verona baseball: He went 2-for-2 with a double, triple, walk and 2 RBIs in an 11-0 win over Beloit Memorial in five innings. Max Steiner and Tyler Wied also each went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Wied had a double, two runs and a stolen base. Winning pitcher Riley Peterson struck out seven with one walk and one hit allowed over four innings.
From the box
- Middleton sophomores Charlie Jambor (third place) and Dain Johnson shot 76 and 77, respectively, for the Cardinals, who had a 315 total and finished second at the Big Eight meet. Johnson and Madison West’s Jack Morgan each shot 77, but Johnson was fourth on a scorecard tiebreaker.
- Madison West boys tennis’ Joey Kaji and Mason Dean defeated Verona’s Josh Bradley and Riley Sass 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 doubles at the Big Eight meet. The Regents and Middleton tied for first place with seven points.
- Sun Prairie baseball’s Isaac Wendler went 2-for-3 with a run and stolen base in a 7-6 win over Middleton. Jackson Hunley went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Addison Ostrenga doubled and scored the go-ahead run off a Middleton error in the top of the seventh. Jaron Sarbacker went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run for Middleton.
- Madison West baseball’s Caleb Karll went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in a 4-3 win over Madison Memorial. Alex McHugh also went 2-for-3 with a stolen base for West, and Ryan Schiessl stole a base and scored twice, including what was the winning run off a wild pitch in the fifth inning. Zak Jessup went 2-for-2 with two runs for Memorial, and Tyler Schmitt struck out 11 in 4⅓ innings, giving up only one earned run.
- Waunakee softball’s Katie Valk went 2-for-3 and drew a walk in a 6-3 loss to River Valley. The Warriors scored three unanswered runs in the final three innings. They outhit River Valley 5-4.
- Monona Grove softball’s Dani Lucey hit a two-run triple, but it wasn’t enough for the Silver Eagles to rally from a four-run final inning deficit in a 5-4 loss to Jefferson. Emma Lee went 1-for-2 with an RBI, run and walk.
- McFarland boys tennis’s David Templeton won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 1-6, 10-7 over Joseph Philip in a 5-2 victory over Baraboo. At No. 1 doubles, McFarland’s Carter Snyder/Elias Pederson beat Will Davies/George Stelling 6-2, 6-4.
- Sun Prairie softball’s Isabel Royle pitched six shutout innings in a battle of the Cardinals as Sun Prairie defeated Middleton 4-0. Royle allowed four hits and struck out seven. She also had an RBI.
- Madison East girls soccer's Avry Fuller had a goal and assist in a 4-1 win over Janesville Craig. The Purgolders scored all of their goals in the first half.