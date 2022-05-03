High school sports highlights: Caroline Lewison's offensive outburst powers Baraboo past Edgewood

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Caroline Lewison, Baraboo softball: Lewison was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs in a 16-6 win over Madison Edgewood in six innings. She also struck out eight in four innings, allowing four earned runs. Her cousin, Paige Lewison, was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Edgewood’s Kathryn Albright went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs and Grace Nwankwo hit a solo home run.
Brooke Steinhorst, Poynette softball: She powered the Pumas to a five-inning, 14-4 victory over Lakeside Lutheran with a pair of home runs — a three-run shot in the first and a two-run shot in the fifth. The junior led the Pumas (9-3) in RBIs (5) and total bases (9) as she went 3-for-4.
From the box
- Madison Edgewood baseball’s Jackson Trudgeon doubled three times and scored twice in a 6-2 win over Baraboo. Joe Hartlieb went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple. Steffen Mello pitched a complete game with two strikeouts and allowed six hits and a walk. Baraboo’s Seth Martin went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.
- Lodi girls soccer’s Lea Traeder recorded a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Watertown Luther Prep. Anna Stratton had two assists, each on goals scored within the first three minutes.
- Milton softball’s Grace Schnell drove in three runs on two doubles and had two walks in an 11-2 win over DeForest. Haley Reed also drove in three runs, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run.
- Madison Edgewood’s Al Deang shot a 5-over-par 76 at the Legends Invite at Bristlecone. Deang finished tied for 11th place in a field of 109 players. The Crusaders tied for eighth place with Milton (319); Marquette won (308).
- The Portage boys track team won all four relay races (4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800) to finish first at the Badger Southwest Mini Quad. The 4x200 team made up of Greg Hammer, Ian Karpelenia, Junior Bazaldua and Jaden Kikkert won in 1:32.8, which is only 0.8 seconds behind the all-time school record.
Sauk Prairie girls track’s Kaya Wilson and Meadow Liedtke helped lead victory in the 4x200 meter relay (1:54.61) at the Badger Southwest Mini Quad. Liedtke also won the 300 hurdles (:54.43) and helped Sauk win the 4x400 relay (4:31.65). Wilson helped the Eagles win the 4x100 relay (:53.68) and she won the 200 dash (:28.54). The Eagles won the meet with 94 points.
People are also reading…
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Tuesday's action
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-2;6-4
Watertown;5-4;7-4
DeForest;5-4;5-6
Beaver Dam;4-3;5-3
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;6-3;6-6
Reedsburg;1-5;4-5
Sauk Prairie;1-3;3-4
Portage;1-4;2-4
Badger Southeast
Milton;8-0;11-1
Monona Grove;5-3;8-6
Fort Atkinson;2-6;2-10
Stoughton;0-7;0-8
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;7-0;8-0
Oregon;4-4;5-4
Mount Horeb;2-4;3-5
Monroe;2-5;2-5
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;6-1;7-2
Middleton;7-1;10-2
Sun Prairie;6-2;6-3
Verona;5-4;7-6
Janesville Parker;2-4;2-4
Madison Memorial;5-4;7-4
Madison La Follette;2-4;3-4
Madison West;2-6;2-6
Beloit Memorial;2-5;2-5
Madison East;0-7;0-7
Capitol North
Columbus;4-0;8-1
Lakeside Lutheran;3-1;6-3
Lake Mills;3-2,8-3
Watertown Luther Prep;1-3;3-3
Poynette;0-4;2-6
Lodi;2-3;5-6
Capitol South
New Glarus;1-0;3-1
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;3-2;2-5
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-2;1-2
Rock Valley
Edgerton;7-0;9-0
Turner;6-1;6-1
Jefferson;6-2;6-4
McFarland;6-4;6-5
Evansville;3-2;3-2
Big Foot;2-5;2-5
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
Brodhead/Juda;1-4;2-5
East Troy;1-7;1-7
Clinton;0-4;0-4
Tuesday's results
Madison Edgewood 6, Baraboo 2
Turner 13, McFarland 0
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;9-0;11-1
Watertown;8-1;10-2
DeForest;1-8;1-12
Waunakee;0-6;1-11
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-2;6-4
Baraboo;6-5;7-9
Reedsburg;3-5;7-6
Portage;3-6;6-7
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;9-0;12-0
Milton;5-4;7-5
Fort Atkinson;4-4;4-6
Stoughton;1-7;1-11
Badger Southwest
Oregon;6-2;8-3
Mount Horeb;7-2;7-3
Monroe;2-7;6-12
Edgewood;1-8;1-9
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;11-0;14-1
Janesville Parker;5-1;6-1
Madison Memorial;6-2;6-3
Middleton;5-2;6-4
Verona;4-3;5-3
Janesville Craig;3-4;4-5
Beloit Memorial;2-3;2-3
Madison East;2-6;2-6
Madison West;1-10;1-10
Madison La Follette;0-8;0-8
Capitol North
Lake Mills;6-1;13-1
Poynette;6-1;9-2
Lakeside Lutheran;3-3;7-3
Columbus;3-3;10-3
Watertown Luther Prep;0-5;0-7
Lodi;0-5;2-8
Capitol South
Cambridge;4-1;7-2
Waterloo;3-0;5-2
Wisconsin Heights;1-3;1-7
Marshall;2-2;5-3
Belleville;0-4;1-7
Rock Valley
Brodhead;11-1;13-1
Jefferson;10-1;11-1
Turner;7-2;8-2
Clinton;6-5;6-7
Edgerton;4-4;4-7
McFarland;4-4;6-7
East Troy;5-8;5-8
Big Foot;2-7;3-7
Whitewater;2-12;3-12
Evansville;1-8;1-9
Tuesday's results
Baraboo 16, Madison Edgewood 6 (F/6)
Milton 11, DeForest 2
Poynette 14, Lakeside Lutheran 4
Lake Mills 7, Watertown Luther Prep 1
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;5-0-0;9-0-1
Waunakee;3-1-0;6-1-2
Watertown;1-4-1;2-6-1
Beaver Dam;0-2-1;0-3-1
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;4-1-0;6-2-1
Baraboo;0-2-1;2-3-1
Reedsburg;1-3-1;3-3-1
Portage/Poynette;0-5-0;1-6-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;4-0-0;5-3-0
Milton;1-3-0;2-3-1
Fort Atkinson;0-1-0;1-3-0
Stoughton;0-5-0;2-7-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;7-0-0;10-0-0
Edgewood;5-0-0;8-1-0
Mount Horeb;3-4-0;4-5-0
Monroe;1-4-0;1-4-0
Big Eight
Madison West;0-1-0;3-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-1-0;2-3-0
Madison Memorial;3-0-0;6-0-2
Middleton;2-1-0;3-3-1
Verona;3-0-0;4-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-1-0;1-4-1
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-2-0
Madison East;0-1-0;0-6-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-4-0
Capitol
Lodi;3-0-1;4-3-2
Sugar River;3-0-0;3-0-1
Columbus;1-0-1;3-1-3
Lake Mills;1-1-0;5-1-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-2-0;3-3-1
Watertown Luther Prep;1-2-0;2-3-2
Lakeside Lutheran;0-2-0;1-4-0
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-3-0;0-4-1
Rock Valley
McFarland;3-0-0;6-0-1
Evansville;2-0-0;5-0-0
Big Foot/Williams Bay;1-0-1;1-0-3
Edgerton;1-1-0;2-1-0
East Troy;0-1-1;2-4-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;0-1-0;1-3-1
Clinton/Turner;0-1-0;0-2-0
Jefferson;0-3-0;0-6-0
Tuesday's result
Lodi 3, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Monona Grove 2, Milton 0
Sauk Prairie 10, Baraboo 0
DeForest 6, Watertown 0
Waunakee 8, Beaver Dam 0
Boys golf
Tuesday's results
The Legend Invite: Marquette 308, Arrowhead 309, Homestead 311, Notre Dame Academy 313, Kettle Moraine 314, Wauwatosa Co-op 317, Sheboygan North 317, Madison Edgewood 319, Milton 319, Oconomowoc 325, Brookfield Central 330, Brookfield East 331, Hamilton 333, Mukwonago 334, Waukesha North 336, Ashwaubenon 337, Menomonee Falls 340, Waukesha West 343, Oak Creek 347, Saint Mary's Springs 354, Franklin 376, Waukesha South 443.
Capitol Conference Mini-Meet (Columbus): Cambridge 170, Lodi 174, Columbus 195, New Glarus 196, Lakeside Lutheran 197, Lutheran Prep 198, Monticello-Belleville 199, Lake Mills 223, Wisconsin Heights DQ
Boys track and field
Tuesday's results
Badger Southwest Quad Mini: Portage 96.5, Baraboo 63, Reedsburg 55.5, Sauk Prairie 55.
Girls track and field
Tuesday's results
Badger Southwest Quad Mini: Sauk Prairie 91, Baraboo 81, Reedsburg 65, Portage 33.
Boys tennis
Tuesday's results