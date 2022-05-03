High school sports highlights: Caroline Lewison's offensive outburst powers Baraboo past Edgewood

Stars of the night

Caroline Lewison, Baraboo softball: Lewison was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs in a 16-6 win over Madison Edgewood in six innings. She also struck out eight in four innings, allowing four earned runs. Her cousin, Paige Lewison, was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Edgewood’s Kathryn Albright went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs and Grace Nwankwo hit a solo home run.