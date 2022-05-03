 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Caroline Lewison's offensive outburst powers Baraboo past Edgewood

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Caroline Lewison, Baraboo softball: Lewison was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs in a 16-6 win over Madison Edgewood in six innings. She also struck out eight in four innings, allowing four earned runs. Her cousin, Paige Lewison, was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Edgewood’s Kathryn Albright went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs and Grace Nwankwo hit a solo home run.

Brooke Steinhorst, Poynette softball: She powered the Pumas to a five-inning, 14-4 victory over Lakeside Lutheran with a pair of home runs — a three-run shot in the first and a two-run shot in the fifth. The junior led the Pumas (9-3) in RBIs (5) and total bases (9) as she went 3-for-4.

From the box

  • Madison Edgewood baseball’s Jackson Trudgeon doubled three times and scored twice in a 6-2 win over Baraboo. Joe Hartlieb went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple. Steffen Mello pitched a complete game with two strikeouts and allowed six hits and a walk. Baraboo’s Seth Martin went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.
  • Lodi girls soccer’s Lea Traeder recorded a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Watertown Luther Prep. Anna Stratton had two assists, each on goals scored within the first three minutes.
  • Milton softball’s Grace Schnell drove in three runs on two doubles and had two walks in an 11-2 win over DeForest. Haley Reed also drove in three runs, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run.
  • Madison Edgewood’s Al Deang shot a 5-over-par 76 at the Legends Invite at Bristlecone. Deang finished tied for 11th place in a field of 109 players. The Crusaders tied for eighth place with Milton (319); Marquette won (308).
  • The Portage boys track team won all four relay races (4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800) to finish first at the Badger Southwest Mini Quad. The 4x200 team made up of Greg Hammer, Ian Karpelenia, Junior Bazaldua and Jaden Kikkert won in 1:32.8, which is only 0.8 seconds behind the all-time school record.

  • Sauk Prairie girls track’s Kaya Wilson and Meadow Liedtke helped lead victory in the 4x200 meter relay (1:54.61) at the Badger Southwest Mini Quad. Liedtke also won the 300 hurdles (:54.43) and helped Sauk win the 4x400 relay (4:31.65). Wilson helped the Eagles win the 4x100 relay (:53.68) and she won the 200 dash (:28.54). The Eagles won the meet with 94 points.

