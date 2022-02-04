High school sports highlights: Camron Yahnke, La Follette take over first place in Big Eight

Here's who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Camron Yahnke, Madison La Follette boys basketball: The senior forward scored 22 points and made 8 of 10 free throws in a 76-65 win over Madison Memorial (9-8, 5-8 Big Eight). Marii Larrue and Arhman Lewis scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, for the Lancers (12-3, 11-2), who have taken over first place in the conference.

Cody Menzel, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: The senior scored three goals and had four assists in a 7-0 win over Baraboo (3-17-0, 1-8-0 Badger West). Madison Edgewood (18-3-0, 9-0-0) extended its winning streak to 11 games.

Ty Fernholz, Stoughton boys basketball: Fernholz scored a team-high 26 points in a 75-52 win over Watertown (8-10, 6-4 Badger East). He led the Vikings with six 3-pointers. Stoughton (8-9, 4-6) plays Waunakee Tuesday in a Badger East matchup.

Ta-Shun Pender, Madison West boys basketball: Pender led the Regents with 25 points in Madison West’s 65-62 win over Middleton (12-6, 10-3 Big Eight). The game was tied 26-26 at half but a 15-point second half from Pender elevated West (6-10, 5-9 Big Eight) over the Cardinals.

Sam Mickelson, Madison Memorial boys basketball: Mickelson scored a career high 33 points in a 76-65 loss to Madison La Follette. He scored 22 in the second half, and his only teammate in double figures was Tyler Schmitt with 12 points. The loss ends Memorial’s four-game win streak.

Addison Ostrenga, Sun Prairie boys basketball: The senior scored a career-high 27 points in Sun Prairie’s 72-69 loss to Janesville Craig (6-11, 5-8 Big Eight). Ben Olson scored 23 points for the Cardinals (11-6, 9-5), who go on the road Saturday to play Arrowhead.

From the box

Sauk Prairie boys basketball’s Connor Ballweg scored 14 points in the Eagles’ 51-46 loss to Monroe (16-2, 10-0 Badger West). Devin Kerska provided 12 points and Carson Brickl scored 11 for the Eagles (9-9, 4-6).

Lodi boys basketball’s Jaylen Montgomery led all scorers with 23 points in the Blue Devils’ 57-54 win over Columbus. Erik Alsaker had 16 points for Lodi.

Columbus boys basketball’s Aaron Uttech scored 16 points in the Cardinals’ loss to Lodi. Jack Fritz added 15 points for the Cardinals.

Madison Edgewood boys basketball’s Teo Jimenez scored nine points in a 64-45 win over Baraboo. He led 10 teammates who scored between four and nine points. Gabe McReynolds led Baraboo with 15 points and Drew Bromley had 11.

Beaver Dam boys basketball’s Alex Soto led the Golden Beavers with nine points in their 69-46 loss to Fort Atkinson (10-8, 4-6 Badger East).

Madison East boys basketball’s Greg Smith Jr. and Chris Davis Jr. both scored 13 points in the Purgolders’ 59-46 win over Beloit Memorial (5-13, 1-11 Big Eight). Madison East (10-6, 8-5) hosts Verona Saturday night at 7:15.