High school sports highlights: Cam Fane leads Madison Edgewood to first on-campus victory in 30 years

With Week 2 of football upon us, teams are beginning to get back into a more normal routine.
It also marks the last week of full non-conference play across the region, with important league games beginning next week.
These are the athletes that were key in their teams performances during Friday nights prep sports action:
Stars of the night
- Cam Fane, Madison Edgewood: Fane had five carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns in Madison Edgewood’s 20-0 win over Lake Mills on Friday afternoon. Fane led a Crusaders rushing attack that finished the game with 193 rushing yards on only 20 carries as a team. The game was Madison Edgewood’s first game at their on-campus field in 30 years and had to be played in the afternoon to accommodate the lack of field lights.
From the box
- Jillian Holler won the 50-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle races and was part of the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that took first place as Madison Memorial defeated Janesville Parker 138-28 in girls swimming. Teammate Claudia Carson won the 100-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard freestyle races and was part of the 200-yard medley relay team.
- Also in that meet, Memorial's Kya Harms won the 200-yard individual medley race and was part of the 400-yard freestyle relay team that won.
- Ashleigh Johnson and Grace Benish had the two best individual scores of the meet with a 40 and 42 respectively as Reedsburg knocked off Mount Horeb in girls golf.
- Trevor Syse rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns and completed 9-of-12 passes for 130 yards in Belleville’s 35-6 win over Monticello/New Glarus.
- Izzy Sticker, Jordan Shipshock and Emily Humphrey all shot 45 or below in nine holes for Waunakee as the Warriors defeated Fort Atkinson in girls golf.
- Jaylen Montgomery rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for Lodi as the Blue Devils defeated Delavan-Darien 38-0.
- Levi Birkholz rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown and threw for 67 yards and another touchdown as Lakeside Lutheran fell to Lake Country Lutheran by a score of 40-19. The two teams were evenly matched statistically but Lakeside Lutheran lost the turnover battle 5-1.
- Ella Needham won the 200-yard freestyle race and was part of the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that took first place as Middleton defeated Beloit Memorial 140-30.
- Laura Maudlin won 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 tennis singles matchup between McFarland and Madison East.
- Ella Peotter won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0 for Oregon as the Panthers swept Madison East 7-0 in girls tennis.
- Andrew Pfeffer rushed for 120 yards, two touchdowns and averaged more than 17 yards per carry as Columbus rolled past Platteville 42-6. Pfeffer had touchdown runs of 59 and 32 yards in the game.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and results from Thursday's action
Football
Thursday's results
Sun Prairie 49, Wisconsin Rapids 21
Monona Grove 48, Madison La Follette 20
Oregon 49, Madison West 14
Friday's schedule (all games 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
Lake Mills at Madison Edgewood , 4:30 p.m.
Beaver Dam at Sauk Prairie
Beloit Memorial vs. Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, Janesville
Cambridge at Deerfield
Edgerton at Clinton
Evansville at Brodhead/Juda
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran at Lakeside Lutheran
Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep
Janesville Craig at Madison Memorial
Lancaster at River Valley
Lodi at Delavan-Darien
Madison East at Baraboo
Marshall at Black Hawk (Il.)
Milton at Lake Geneva Badger
Monroe at Mount Horeb/Barneveld
Montello co-op at Cuba City
New Glarus/Monticello at Belleville
Onalaska at McFarland
Platteville vs. Columbus at Firemen's Park, Columbus
Poynette at Pardeeville
Reedsburg at Watertown
Stoughton at DeForest
Verona vs. Oshkosh West at Titan Stadium, UW-Oshkosh
Waunakee at Middleton
West Bend West at Fort Atkinson
Westfield at Waterloo
Whitewater at Portage
Boys soccer
Thursday's results
Sun Prairie 5, Monona Grove 0
Oregon 4, Verona 3
Sauk Prairie 1, Madison East 0
Waunakee 1, Kettle Moraine 1
Reedsburg 3, Columbus 0
Lake Mills 1, River Valley 0
Menasha 3, Beaver Dam 0
Milton 6, Edgerton 0
Beloit Memorial 4, Watertown 1
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 4, Platteville/Lancaster 3
Fort Atkinson 6, Cambridge/Deerfield 2
Girls tennis
Thursday's results
Verona 7, Janesville Parker 0
Sun Prairie 4, Janesville Craig 3
Monona Grove 4, Madison Edgewood 3
Madison Memorial 5, Madison La Follette 2
Madison East 6, Beloit Memorial 1
Waunakee 6, Baraboo 1
Reedsburg 5, Lodi 2
Whitewater Triangular — Jefferson 10, Fort Atkinson 8, Whitewater 3
Menomonee Falls 6, Monroe 1
Girls golf
Thursday's results
Lakeside Quad — Lakeside Lutheran 177, McFarland 206, Kettle Moraine 221, Clinton 263
Boys cross country
Thursday's results
Palmyra-Eagle Invite — West Allis Hale 53, Clinton 63, Elkhorn 64, Jefferson 110, East Troy 133, Wayland Academy 141, Big Foot 158, Palmyra-Eagle 205, Lake Mills 214, Lomira 241
Boys volleyball
Middleton 2, Burlington 1 (25-17, 19-25, 15-9)