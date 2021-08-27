 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Cam Fane leads Madison Edgewood to first on-campus victory in 30 years
Madison Edgewood's Jackson Trudgeon, a UW preferred walk-on, returns an interception against Watertown last season.

With Week 2 of football upon us, teams are beginning to get back into a more normal routine. 

It also marks the last week of full non-conference play across the region, with important league games beginning next week.

These are the athletes that were key in their teams performances during Friday nights prep sports action:

Stars of the night

  • Cam Fane, Madison Edgewood: Fane had five carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns in Madison Edgewood’s 20-0 win over Lake Mills on Friday afternoon. Fane led a Crusaders rushing attack that finished the game with 193 rushing yards on only 20 carries as a team. The game was Madison Edgewood’s first game at their on-campus field in 30 years and had to be played in the afternoon to accommodate the lack of field lights.

From the box

  • Jillian Holler won the 50-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle races and was part of the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that took first place as Madison Memorial defeated Janesville Parker 138-28 in girls swimming. Teammate Claudia Carson won the 100-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard freestyle races and was part of the 200-yard medley relay team.
  • Also in that meet, Memorial's Kya Harms won the 200-yard individual medley race and was part of the 400-yard freestyle relay team that won.
  • Ashleigh Johnson and Grace Benish had the two best individual scores of the meet with a 40 and 42 respectively as Reedsburg knocked off Mount Horeb in girls golf.
  • Trevor Syse rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns and completed 9-of-12 passes for 130 yards in Belleville’s 35-6 win over Monticello/New Glarus.
  • Izzy Sticker, Jordan Shipshock and Emily Humphrey all shot 45 or below in nine holes for Waunakee as the Warriors defeated Fort Atkinson in girls golf.
  • Jaylen Montgomery rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for Lodi as the Blue Devils defeated Delavan-Darien 38-0.
  • Levi Birkholz rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown and threw for 67 yards and another touchdown as Lakeside Lutheran fell to Lake Country Lutheran by a score of 40-19. The two teams were evenly matched statistically but Lakeside Lutheran lost the turnover battle 5-1.
  • Ella Needham won the 200-yard freestyle race and was part of the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that took first place as Middleton defeated Beloit Memorial 140-30.
  • Laura Maudlin won 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 tennis singles matchup between McFarland and Madison East.
  • Ella Peotter won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0 for Oregon as the Panthers swept Madison East 7-0 in girls tennis.
  • Andrew Pfeffer rushed for 120 yards, two touchdowns and averaged more than 17 yards per carry as Columbus rolled past Platteville 42-6. Pfeffer had touchdown runs of 59 and 32 yards in the game.
