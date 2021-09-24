High school sports highlights: C.D. LeGrant's rushes for 262 yards to lead Sun Prairie

Here are the highlights from Friday night’s high school sports action.
Stars of the night
C.D LeGrant Jr, Sun Prairie: He rushed for 262 yards on 17 attempts with a touchdown in the Cardinals’ 21-6 win over River Falls. His TD was from 41 yards out to increase the Cardinals’ lead to 21-6. Sun Prairie was originally supposed to play Madison West before West dropped out due to COVID-19 issues.
Eugene Wolff, Waterloo: He rushed for 195 yards on 15 carries with five touchdowns in Waterloo’s 61-0 win over Palmyra-Eagle. Wolff had four scores in the first half.
Colton Brunell, Columbus: He ran for 218 yards on 28 carries and scored two second-half touchdowns to help Columbus beat Watertown Luther Prep 29-7. He ran for a 35-yard score late in the third and added a 3-yard touchdown with 9:01 left in the fourth. Columbus totaled 305 rushing yards on 48 carries.
Keegan Fleischman, Lodi: He rushed for 156 yards on 14 attempts and a touchdown in a 17-14 win over Lakeside Lutheran. Fleischman also completed 8 of 18 passes for 130 yards. Lodi running back Jaylen Montgomery also ran for 122 yards and a touchdown.
James Fishnick, Sauk Prairie: He scored four goals and had two assists to lead Sauk Prairie over Monroe 12-2 in boys soccer. Midfielder Sam Drescher scored three goals, two of which were off of Fishnick’s assists.
From the box
- Tyler Marty caught three passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Lakeside Lutheran in its 17-14 loss to Lodi. He caught a 35-yard touchdown in the first and a 65-yarder in the third.
- Kody Cummings ran for 117 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown, and completed 3 of 10 passes for 66 yards, to lead Monona Grove past Sauk Prairie 35-21. Cooper Marsh added 75 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns for the winners. Sauk Prairie’s Brenden Larsen had seven receptions for 114 yards.
- Cole Toennies caught six passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns to help Middleton beat Madison Memorial 44-6. He caught a 25-yard score and a 50-yarder, both in the first half.
- Quarterback Tommy Lees completed 15 of 21 passes for 211 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, and added 71 yards rushing on 10 carries, two for touchdowns, in Deerfield’s 34-20 loss to Cambria. Collin Klade caught three of his passes for 98 yards.
- Lake Mills' Caden Belling completed 12 of 17 passes for 126 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in the L-Cats’ 23-6 win over Beloit Turner.
- Olivia Sala of Sun Prairie girls swimming won the 50-yard freestyle (:25.73) and 100 freestyle (:55.81), plus helped win the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay in the Cardinals 138-24 defeat of Janesville Parker. Tori Barnet also contributed to those two relay wins and won the 200 IM (2:17.88).
- Madison Memorial’s Jillian Holler won the 100-yard fly and 500-yard freestyle races to help the Spartans defeat Beloit Memorial 138-32 in girls swimming. Holler was also a part of the relay teams that won the 400-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard medley relay.
- Tyra Gustavson of Madison West girls tennis won the No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-0 in her team’s 6-1 victory over Green Bay Notre Dame. She also won in No. 2 singles 6-3, 3-0 in West’s 5-2 win over Brookfield East.
- Naisha Nagpal won in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-2 for Verona in its 5-2 victory over Green Bay Notre Dame. She also won the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-3 in Verona’ s 5-2 win over Brookfield East.