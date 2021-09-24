 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: C.D. LeGrant's rushes for 262 yards to lead Sun Prairie
PREP SPORTS

Eugene Wolff

Waterloo's Eugene Wolff tries to break a tackle by Cambridge's Cody Harrison in the first half Oct. 30, 2020.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Here are the highlights from Friday night’s high school sports action.

Stars of the night

C.D LeGrant Jr, Sun Prairie: He rushed for 262 yards on 17 attempts with a touchdown in the Cardinals’ 21-6 win over River Falls. His TD was from 41 yards out to increase the Cardinals’ lead to 21-6. Sun Prairie was originally supposed to play Madison West before West dropped out due to COVID-19 issues.

Eugene Wolff, Waterloo: He rushed for 195 yards on 15 carries with five touchdowns in Waterloo’s 61-0 win over Palmyra-Eagle. Wolff had four scores in the first half.

Colton Brunell, Columbus: He ran for 218 yards on 28 carries and scored two second-half touchdowns to help Columbus beat Watertown Luther Prep 29-7. He ran for a 35-yard score late in the third and added a 3-yard touchdown with 9:01 left in the fourth. Columbus totaled 305 rushing yards on 48 carries.

Keegan Fleischman, Lodi: He rushed for 156 yards on 14 attempts and a touchdown in a 17-14 win over Lakeside Lutheran. Fleischman also completed 8 of 18 passes for 130 yards. Lodi running back Jaylen Montgomery also ran for 122 yards and a touchdown.

James Fishnick, Sauk Prairie: He scored four goals and had two assists to lead Sauk Prairie over Monroe 12-2 in boys soccer. Midfielder Sam Drescher scored three goals, two of which were off of Fishnick’s assists.

From the box

  • Tyler Marty caught three passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Lakeside Lutheran in its 17-14 loss to Lodi. He caught a 35-yard touchdown in the first and a 65-yarder in the third.
  • Kody Cummings ran for 117 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown, and completed 3 of 10 passes for 66 yards, to lead Monona Grove past Sauk Prairie 35-21. Cooper Marsh added 75 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns for the winners. Sauk Prairie’s Brenden Larsen had seven receptions for 114 yards.
  • Cole Toennies caught six passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns to help Middleton beat Madison Memorial 44-6. He caught a 25-yard score and a 50-yarder, both in the first half.
  • Quarterback Tommy Lees completed 15 of 21 passes for 211 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, and added 71 yards rushing on 10 carries, two for touchdowns, in Deerfield’s 34-20 loss to Cambria. Collin Klade caught three of his passes for 98 yards.
  • Lake Mills' Caden Belling completed 12 of 17 passes for 126 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in the L-Cats’ 23-6 win over Beloit Turner.
  • Olivia Sala of Sun Prairie girls swimming won the 50-yard freestyle (:25.73) and 100 freestyle (:55.81), plus helped win the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay in the Cardinals 138-24 defeat of Janesville Parker. Tori Barnet also contributed to those two relay wins and won the 200 IM (2:17.88).
  • Madison Memorial’s Jillian Holler won the 100-yard fly and 500-yard freestyle races to help the Spartans defeat Beloit Memorial 138-32 in girls swimming. Holler was also a part of the relay teams that won the 400-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard medley relay.
  • Tyra Gustavson of Madison West girls tennis won the No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-0 in her team’s 6-1 victory over Green Bay Notre Dame. She also won in No. 2 singles 6-3, 3-0 in West’s 5-2 win over Brookfield East.
  • Naisha Nagpal won in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-2 for Verona in its 5-2 victory over Green Bay Notre Dame. She also won the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-3 in Verona’ s 5-2 win over Brookfield East.
