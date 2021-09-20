High school sports highlights: Bubba Blair leads McFarland to dominant soccer victory against Big Foot

Here are highlights from Monday’s prep action.
Stars of the night
Bubba Blair, McFarland: Blair scored two goals and got an assist in McFarland’s 6-2 win over Big Foot in boys soccer. His first goal came at the 54:23 mark off an assist from Rowan Wagner. His assist came shortly thereafter at the 57:18 mark assisting Karan Tara on his goal. His second goal came at the 73:44 mark off an assist from Brody Pageis to make the score 6-2.
From the box
- Waunakee’s Claire Jaeger defeated Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s Sierra Jelenik in the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0. The Warriors team of Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz were also victorious at No. 1 doubles to lead Waunakee to a 7-0 win in girls tennis.
- Madison Memorial’s Sophia Yang defeated Beloit Memorial’s Jayda McKinley 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match. The Spartans' Nikita Remesh and Elfrin Wiriyan were also victorious at No. 1 doubles to lead Madison Memorial to a 7-0 win in girls tennis.
- Lakeside Lutheran’s Kyle Main scored two goals in a 2-2 tie with St. John's Military Academy in boys soccer. Main’s first goal came unassisted in the ninth minute. Five minutes later, Main scored off of an assist from Josh Krenke.
- Madison West’s Grace Qian defeated Janesville Parker’s Martha Jacobson 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles match. Tyra Gustavson was victorious at No. 2 singles as the Regents posted a 6-1 win in girls tennis.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Monday's action
Football
Badger Large Conference
Team;Overall;Division
DeForest;5-0;3-0
Waunakee;5-0;3-0
Janesville Craig;2-3;2-1
Beaver Dam;2-3;1-2
Watertown;2-3;1-2
Milton;2-3;1-2
Oregon;2-3;0-3
Janesville Parker;1-4;0-3
Badger Small Conference
Team;Overall;Division
Baraboo;5-0;3-0
Fort Atkinson;4-1;3-0
Mount Horeb/Barneveld;4-1;2-1
Monona Grove;4-1;2-1
Portage;3-2;1-2
Reedsburg;1-4;1-2
Stoughton;1-4;0-3
Sauk Prairie;0-5;0-3
Big Eight Conference
Team;Overall;Division
Sun Prairie;5-0;3-0
Middleton;3-2;3-0
Verona;4-1;2-1
Madison Memorial;3-2;2-1
Madison East;1-3;1-1
Beloit Memorial;1-4;0-3
Madison West;1-4;0-3
Madison La Follette;0-5;0-3
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division
Lodi;5-0;3-0
Columbus;4-1;2-1
Watertown Luther Prep;4-1;2-1
Lake Mills;3-2;2-1
Lakeside Lutheran;2-3;2-1
Big Foot;2-3;1-2
Turner;2-3;0-3
Horicon/Hustisford;0-5;0-3
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division
Edgewood;5-0;3-0
Monroe;4-1;3-0
Evansville;3-2;2-1
McFarland;2-3;2-1
Jefferson;2-2;1-2
East Troy;1-4;1-2
Whitewater;1-4;0-3
Edgerton;0-5;0-3
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;5-2-2;1-0-0;2
Sauk Prairie;4-6-1;1-0-0;2
Portage/Poynette;4-4-2;0-1-0;0
Reedsburg;3-8-0;0-1-0;0
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Madison Edgewood;6-2-1;1-0-0;2
Oregon;7-0-2;0-0-1;1
Mount Horeb;5-1-3;0-0-1;1
Monroe;0-4-2;0-1-0;0
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;7-0-4;1-0-0;2
DeForest;6-1-2;1-0-0;2
Watertown;2-4-1;0-1-0;0
Beaver Dam;1-5-1;0-1-0;0
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Fort Atkinson;3-1-1;1-0-0;2
Monona Grove;1-6-2;1-0-0;2
Milton;3-5-0;0-1-0;1
Stoughton;0-5-2;0-1-0;0
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Madison Memorial;4-2-1;2-0-0;4
Middleton;4-2-2;2-0-0;4
Verona;5-1-1;1-0-1;3
Madison West;3-3-1;1-0-1;3
Beloit Memorial;4-5-1;1-1-0;2
Sun Prairie;5-1-2;1-1-0;2
Janesville Craig;1-6-1;0-2-0;0
Janesville Parker;0-4-0;0-2-0;0
Madison La Follette;0-3-1;0-1-0;0
Madison East;0-5-0;0-1-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
McFarland;5-3-1;2-0-1;7
Evansville;8-0-3;2-0-1;5
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-4-1;1-2-0;2
Edgerton;2-3-2;0-0-1;1
Whitewater;1-5-0;0-2-0;0
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;0-3-0;0-1-0;0
Jefferson;0-7-0;0-1-0;0
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;6-1-2;3-0-0;6
Lake Mills;10-0-1;2-0-0;4
Wisconsin Dells;5-0-0;2-0-0;4
Lakeside Lutheran;8-1-1;1-1-0;2
Watertown Luther Prep;3-2-0;1-1-0;2
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;2-4-0;1-1-0;2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-5-0;0-1-0;0
Columbus;2-6-0;0-3-0;0
Lodi;1-4-1;0-2-0;0
Monday's results
Lakeside Lutheran 2, St. Johns Northwest Military Academy 2
McFarland 6, Big Foot 2
Lakeside Lutheran 2, Watertown Luther Prep 1
Evansville 0, Edgerton 0
Wisconsin Heights 2, Monroe 0
Dodgeville/Mineral Point 2, Reedsburg 0
Girls volleyball
Monday's results
Girls tennis
Monday's results
Waunakee 7, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 0
Madison Memorial 7, Beloit Memorial 0
Watertown Luther Prep 4, Jefferson 3
Middleton 7, Madison La Follette 0
Monona Grove 5, Stoughton 2
Madison West 6, Janesville Parker 1
Oregon 7, Portage 0
Sun Prairie 5, McFarland 2
Girls swimming
Monday's results
Boys cross country
Monday's results
Girls cross country
Monday's results
Girls golf
Monday's results
Rock Valley Conference Meet #3 at Beloit Turner: Lakeside Lutheran 186, Jefferson 191, East Troy 195, Edgerton 208, Beloit Turner 213, McFarland 217, Cambridge 227, Clinton 245, Evansville 286.
Triton Invitational: Middleton 325, Bay Port 335, Kaukauna 359, Sheboygan North 360, Notre Dame Academy 362, Appleton North 372, De Pere 379, Freedom 380, Hortonville 386, Kimberly 387, Fond du Lac 390, Pulaski 392, Verona 416, Wrightstown 420, Ashwaubenon 425, Appleton East 425, Shawano 426, Seymour 433, Green Bay Preble 446, Luxemburg-Casco 494.
DeForest 193, Watertown 216