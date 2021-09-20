 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports highlights: Bubba Blair leads McFarland to dominant soccer victory against Big Foot
0 Comments
alert

High school sports highlights: Bubba Blair leads McFarland to dominant soccer victory against Big Foot

  • 0
WIAA girls tennis photo: Middleton freshman Netra Somasundaram

Middleton freshman Netra Somasundaram prepares to return a shot during her second round match at the WIAA state spring/alternate girls tennis tournament at Lake Geneva Tennis Club and Lake Geneva Badger High School.in Lake Geneva, Wis. Thursday, April 22, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

Here are highlights from Monday’s prep action.

Stars of the night

Bubba Blair, McFarland: Blair scored two goals and got an assist in McFarland’s 6-2 win over Big Foot in boys soccer. His first goal came at the 54:23 mark off an assist from Rowan Wagner. His assist came shortly thereafter at the 57:18 mark assisting Karan Tara on his goal. His second goal came at the 73:44 mark off an assist from Brody Pageis to make the score 6-2.

 

From the box

  • Waunakee’s Claire Jaeger defeated Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s Sierra Jelenik in the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0. The Warriors team of Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz were also victorious at No. 1 doubles to lead Waunakee to a 7-0 win in girls tennis.
  • Madison Memorial’s Sophia Yang defeated Beloit Memorial’s Jayda McKinley 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match. The Spartans' Nikita Remesh and Elfrin Wiriyan were also victorious at No. 1 doubles to lead Madison Memorial to a 7-0 win in girls tennis.
  • Lakeside Lutheran’s Kyle Main scored two goals in a 2-2 tie with St. John's Military Academy in boys soccer. Main’s first goal came unassisted in the ninth minute. Five minutes later, Main scored off of an assist from Josh Krenke.
  • Madison West’s Grace Qian defeated Janesville Parker’s Martha Jacobson 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles match. Tyra Gustavson was victorious at No. 2 singles as the Regents posted a 6-1 win in girls tennis.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CFB Futures: Ohio State and Clemson drop on the AP rankings

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics