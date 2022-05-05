High school sports highlights: Brynne Bieri pitches complete game and homers to lead McFarland softball

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Brynne Bieri, McFarland softball: The junior struck out 14 in a complete game and also homered in the Spartans' 9-2 win over Evansville. She allowed two hits with no walks. Teammates Ella Platt and Brooke Punzel each had multiple hits.
Taylor Baker, Sun Prairie softball: Baker pitched a one-hit shutout in the Cardinals’ 12-0 win over Janesville Craig. She struck out 14 over seven innings. The sophomore went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs as the Cardinals improve to 17-1.
Columbus baseball team: Jefferson Mobry went 3-for-4 and recorded two RBIs in the Cardinals’ 6-5 come-from-behind win over Lakeside Lutheran. The Cardinals trailed 5-0 going into the top of the sixth inning before rallying.
Aidan Simkin, Madison East boys tennis: The Purgolders' No. 1 singles player Aidan Simkin defeated Janesville Craig’s No. 1 singles competitor Nolan Sullivan 6-1, 6-0. The Cougars won the meet 4-3.
Casey Fountain, Madison College softball: Fountain (10-3), a Poynette product, struck out nine and broke the WolfPack's all-time strikeout record with the 206th of her career. The record was held by Marissa Shaner (2012-2013).
From the box
- Madison La Follette baseball’s Ben Menge threw a shutout in the Lancers’ 1-0 win over Verona. He threw 79 pitches and struck out five.
- Madison West baseball’s Caleb Karll was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in a 12-2 win over Madison East. Aidan Baccus went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs for West, and Tommy Keating was 2-for-3 with two runs.
- Beaver Dam softball’s Riley Czarnecki threw a one-hit shutout in the Golden Beavers’ 12-0 win over Sauk Prairie. The junior also walked and scored a run.
- Janesville Craig baseball’s Jack Schaffner went 4-for-5, scored a run and drove in three in a 7-6 win over Middleton.
- Sauk Prairie baseball’s Quinn Baier was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs in an 8-7 walk-off win over Beaver Dam. Teammate J.J. Denny was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, as all but four of the total runs were scored in the final two innings.
- Verona softball’s Hilary Blomberg pitched a two-hit shutout in the Wildcats’ 1-0 win over Janesville Parker. Blomberg struck out 11; she went 1-for-2 with a walk.
- Madison Memorial baseball’s Cashton Jones pitched a shutout as the Spartans earned the 12-0 victory over Beloit Memorial. Teammates Tyler Schmitt and Tyler Piotrowski both had two RBIs.
- Madison Edgewood baseball’s Jackson Trudgeon was 2-for-4 with a run in a 7-6 non-conference loss to Dodgeville.
- Verona boys tennis’ No. 1 doubles pair of Josh Bradley and Riley Sass won back-to-back 6-0 sets to defeat Beloit Memorials No. 1 doubles pair Abdulhakeem Abdalah and Sebastian Grajeda. The Wildcats won the meet 7-0.
- Waunakee softball’s Katie Valk was 3-for-3 with two runs in a 9-7 win over Reedsburg. Teammates Morgan Ripp and Grace Fueger each went 2-for-4 with two RBIs; Fueger with two doubles and Ripp with a double and homer.
- Marshall softball’s Allie Rateike pitched a complete-game shutout with five strikeouts, three hits and a walk in a 3-0 win over Cambridge. The victory pulls the Cardinals within a game of the Blue Jays for second in the Capitol South.
- Columbus boys track and field’s Colton Brunell won the long jump, leaping 19 feet, 11½ inches at the Pirate Invitation. The star running back, who broke the school rushing record in the fall (2,221 yards), helped the Cardinals to a third-place finish (127) — Horicon finished first (144). The Cardinal girls placed first (236.5), thanks in part to their relay teams, which won the 400 (:53.69) and 800 (1:52.56). Additionally, they finished second in the 1,600 (5:00.76) and 3,200 (12:27.32).
- Columbus softball’s Gretta Kelm was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in a 7-3 win over Lakeside Lutheran. Teammate Lily Walker was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
- Lake Mills baseball’s Brody Henderson doubled and drove in two runs in a 6-0 win over Lodi. Teammates Derek Bruce and Cooper Murphy each had multiple hits, with the latter hitting a double.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-2;6-4
DeForest;6-4;6-6
Watertown;6-5;8-5
Beaver Dam;4-5;5-5
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;6-3;6-6
Portage;2-4;3-4
Sauk Prairie;2-3;4-4
Reedsburg;1-5;4-5
Badger Southeast
Milton;9-0;12-1
Monona Grove;6-3;9-6
Fort Atkinson;2-6;2-10
Stoughton;0-8;0-9
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;7-1;8-2
Oregon;4-4;5-4
Mount Horeb;2-4;3-5
Monroe;2-6;2-6
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;7-1;8-2
Middleton;7-2;10-3
Sun Prairie;8-2;8-3
Madison Memorial;7-4;9-4
Verona;6-5;8-7
Madison La Follette;3-5;4-5
Janesville Parker;2-6;2-6
Madison West;3-6;3-6
Beloit Memorial;2-7;2-7
Madison East;0-8;0-8
Capitol North
Columbus;5-0;9-1
Lakeside Lutheran;3-2;6-4
Lake Mills;4-2,9-3
Lodi;2-4;5-7
Watertown Luther Prep;2-3;4-3
Poynette;0-5;2-7
Capitol South
New Glarus;2-0;4-1
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;3-3;2-6
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-2;1-2
Rock Valley
Edgerton;8-1;10-1
Turner;7-1;7-1
Jefferson;7-3;7-5
McFarland;6-5;6-6
Evansville;3-2;3-2
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
Big Foot;2-6;2-6
Brodhead/Juda;1-4;2-5
Clinton;1-4;1-4
East Troy;1-7;1-7
Thursday's results
Madison La Follette 1, Verona 0
Madison West 12, Madison East 2
Columbus 6, Lakeside Lutheran 5
Sauk Prairie 8, Beaver Dam 7
Madison Memorial 12, Beloit Memorial 0
Dodgeville 7, Madison Edgewood 6
Watertown Luther Prep 8, Poynette 3
Janesville Craig 7, Middleton 6
Turner 11, McFarland 1
Lake Mills 6, Lodi 0
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;11-1;13-2
Watertown;9-2;11-3
Waunakee;2-6;3-11
DeForest;1-8;1-12
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-3;6-5
Baraboo;6-5;7-9
Reedsburg;3-6;7-7
Portage;3-7;6-8
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;10-0;13-0
Milton;6-4;8-5
Fort Atkinson;4-5;4-7
Stoughton;1-8;1-12
Badger Southwest
Mount Horeb;7-2;7-3
Oregon;6-2;8-3
Monroe;3-7;7-12
Edgewood;1-9;1-10
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;13-0;16-1
Janesville Parker;5-2;6-2
Madison Memorial;8-2;8-3
Verona;7-3;8-3
Middleton;5-3;6-5
Beloit Memorial;3-3;3-3
Janesville Craig;3-7;4-8
Madison East;2-8;2-8
Madison West;1-10;1-10
Madison La Follette;0-9;0-9
Capitol North
Lake Mills;7-1;14-1
Poynette;7-1;10-2
Columbus;4-3;11-3
Lakeside Lutheran;3-4;8-4
Watertown Luther Prep;0-6;0-8
Lodi;0-6;2-9
Capitol South
Waterloo;5-0;7-2
Cambridge;4-2;7-3
Marshall;3-3;6-4
Wisconsin Heights;1-3;1-7
Belleville;0-5;1-8
Rock Valley
Brodhead;13-1;15-1
Jefferson;12-1;13-1
Turner;8-2;9-2
Clinton;6-7;6-9
Edgerton;5-4;5-7
McFarland;5-4;7-7
East Troy;5-9;5-9
Big Foot;2-9;3-9
Whitewater;2-13;3-13
Evansville;1-9;1-10
Thursday's results
Beaver Dam 12, Sauk Prairie 0
Sun Prairie 12, Janesville Craig 0
Verona 1, Janesville Parker 0
Waunakee 9, Reedsburg 7
McFarland 9, Evansville 2
Poynette 6, Watertown Lutheran Prep 2
Lake Mills 7, Lodi 0
Beloit Memorial 10, Madison East 6
Columbus 7, Lakeside Lutheran 3
Madison Memorial 21, Madison La Follette 0
Marshall 3, Cambridge 0
Edgerton 8, Big Foot 7
Waterloo 13, Belleville 1
Jefferson 10, Clinton 0
Jefferson 8, Clinton 3
Brodhead 9, East Troy 3
Beloit Turner 21, Whitewater 3 (F/6)
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;5-0-0;9-0-1
Waunakee;3-1-0;6-1-2
Watertown;1-4-1;2-6-1
Beaver Dam;0-2-1;0-3-1
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;4-1-0;6-2-1
Baraboo;0-2-1;2-3-1
Reedsburg;2-3-1;4-3-1
Portage/Poynette;0-6-0;1-7-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;4-0-0;5-3-0
Milton;1-3-0;2-3-1
Fort Atkinson;0-1-0;1-3-0
Stoughton;0-5-0;2-7-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;8-0-0;11-0-0
Edgewood;5-1-0;8-2-0
Mount Horeb;3-4-0;4-5-0
Monroe;1-4-0;1-4-0
Big Eight
Madison West;0-1-0;3-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-1-0;2-3-0
Madison Memorial;3-0-0;6-0-2
Middleton;2-1-0;3-3-1
Verona;3-0-0;4-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-1-0;1-4-1
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-2-0
Madison East;0-1-0;0-6-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-4-0
Capitol
Lodi;3-0-1;4-3-2
Sugar River;3-0-0;3-0-1
Columbus;1-0-1;3-2-3
Lake Mills;1-1-0;5-1-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-2-0;3-3-1
Watertown Luther Prep;1-2-0;2-3-2
Lakeside Lutheran;0-2-0;1-4-0
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-3-0;0-4-1
Rock Valley
McFarland;3-0-0;6-0-1
Evansville;2-0-0;5-0-0
Big Foot/Williams Bay;1-0-1;1-0-3
Edgerton;1-1-0;2-1-0
East Troy;0-1-1;2-4-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;0-1-0;1-3-1
Clinton/Turner;0-1-0;0-2-0
Jefferson;0-3-0;0-6-0
Thursday's results
Central Wisconsin Christian 0, Columbus 0
Boys golf
Thursday's results
Sun Prairie Triangular: Middleton 318, Verona 328, Sun Prairie 338.
Boys tennis
Thursday's results
Watertown Luther Prep 7, Jefferson 0
Madison La Follette 6, Janesville Parker 1
Verona 7, Beloit Memorial 0
Janesville Craig 4, Madison East 3
East Troy 7, McFarland 0
Edgewood 5, Monroe 2
Edgerton 7, Sauk Prairie 0
Boys track and field
Thursday's results
Pirate Invitational: Horicon 144, Mayville 138, Columbus 127, Poynette 107, Waterloo 80, Pardeeville 36, Hustisford 36.
Girls track and field
Thursday's results
Pirate Invitational: Columbus 236.5, Pardeeville 95, Horicon 73, Waterloo 72, Hustisford 55, Mayville 48.5, Poynette 44.