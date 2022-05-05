High school sports highlights: Brynne Bieri pitches complete game and homers to lead McFarland softball

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Brynne Bieri, McFarland softball: The junior struck out 14 in a complete game and also homered in the Spartans' 9-2 win over Evansville. She allowed two hits with no walks. Teammates Ella Platt and Brooke Punzel each had multiple hits.

Taylor Baker, Sun Prairie softball: Baker pitched a one-hit shutout in the Cardinals’ 12-0 win over Janesville Craig. She struck out 14 over seven innings. The sophomore went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs as the Cardinals improve to 17-1.

Columbus baseball team: Jefferson Mobry went 3-for-4 and recorded two RBIs in the Cardinals’ 6-5 come-from-behind win over Lakeside Lutheran. The Cardinals trailed 5-0 going into the top of the sixth inning before rallying.

Aidan Simkin, Madison East boys tennis: The Purgolders' No. 1 singles player Aidan Simkin defeated Janesville Craig’s No. 1 singles competitor Nolan Sullivan 6-1, 6-0. The Cougars won the meet 4-3.

Casey Fountain, Madison College softball: Fountain (10-3), a Poynette product, struck out nine and broke the WolfPack's all-time strikeout record with the 206th of her career. The record was held by Marissa Shaner (2012-2013).

From the box

Madison La Follette baseball’s Ben Menge threw a shutout in the Lancers’ 1-0 win over Verona. He threw 79 pitches and struck out five.

Madison West baseball’s Caleb Karll was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in a 12-2 win over Madison East. Aidan Baccus went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs for West, and Tommy Keating was 2-for-3 with two runs.

Beaver Dam softball’s Riley Czarnecki threw a one-hit shutout in the Golden Beavers’ 12-0 win over Sauk Prairie. The junior also walked and scored a run.

Janesville Craig baseball’s Jack Schaffner went 4-for-5, scored a run and drove in three in a 7-6 win over Middleton.

Sauk Prairie baseball’s Quinn Baier was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs in an 8-7 walk-off win over Beaver Dam. Teammate J.J. Denny was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, as all but four of the total runs were scored in the final two innings.

Verona softball’s Hilary Blomberg pitched a two-hit shutout in the Wildcats’ 1-0 win over Janesville Parker. Blomberg struck out 11; she went 1-for-2 with a walk.

Madison Memorial baseball’s Cashton Jones pitched a shutout as the Spartans earned the 12-0 victory over Beloit Memorial. Teammates Tyler Schmitt and Tyler Piotrowski both had two RBIs.

Madison Edgewood baseball’s Jackson Trudgeon was 2-for-4 with a run in a 7-6 non-conference loss to Dodgeville.

Verona boys tennis’ No. 1 doubles pair of Josh Bradley and Riley Sass won back-to-back 6-0 sets to defeat Beloit Memorials No. 1 doubles pair Abdulhakeem Abdalah and Sebastian Grajeda. The Wildcats won the meet 7-0.

Waunakee softball’s Katie Valk was 3-for-3 with two runs in a 9-7 win over Reedsburg. Teammates Morgan Ripp and Grace Fueger each went 2-for-4 with two RBIs; Fueger with two doubles and Ripp with a double and homer.

Marshall softball’s Allie Rateike pitched a complete-game shutout with five strikeouts, three hits and a walk in a 3-0 win over Cambridge. The victory pulls the Cardinals within a game of the Blue Jays for second in the Capitol South.

Columbus boys track and field’s Colton Brunell won the long jump, leaping 19 feet, 11½ inches at the Pirate Invitation. The star running back, who broke the school rushing record in the fall (2,221 yards), helped the Cardinals to a third-place finish (127) — Horicon finished first (144). The Cardinal girls placed first (236.5), thanks in part to their relay teams, which won the 400 (:53.69) and 800 (1:52.56). Additionally, they finished second in the 1,600 (5:00.76) and 3,200 (12:27.32).

Columbus softball’s Gretta Kelm was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in a 7-3 win over Lakeside Lutheran. Teammate Lily Walker was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Lake Mills baseball’s Brody Henderson doubled and drove in two runs in a 6-0 win over Lodi. Teammates Derek Bruce and Cooper Murphy each had multiple hits, with the latter hitting a double.