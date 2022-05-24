High school sports highlights: Brynne Bieri leads McFarland softball to first-round playoff win

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Brynne Bieri, McFarland softball: The junior went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs and threw a six-inning shutout in McFarland's 10-0 WIAA regional semifinal win over Big Foot. The third-seeded Spartans will travel to Turner to play for the regional title on Thursday.

Emma Ring, Madison East girls soccer: The junior scored five goals in a 10-1 win over Janesville Parker. Senior Ava Rehlinger also had a hat trick for the Madison East.

Sonoma Bever, Edgewood girls soccer: The freshman recorded four goals and an assist in a 9-0 win over Baraboo. Bever's final three goals came unassisted. She was involved in three goals in the first 13 minutes, with two goals in the first 12 minutes and an assist that came at the 12:29 mark to help extend the lead to 5-0.

Kate Davis, Oregon softball: Davis hit a walk-off home run to advance the Panthers to the Division 1 regional semifinals, defeating Stoughton 7-6. The Panthers trailed 6-4 going into the seventh inning. She went 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Jordan Baumgartner also had three RBIs, going 3-for-4 including a double. The Panthers will play the winner of Badger/Janesville Parker on Thursday.

Garrett Hoppe, Verona baseball: He drove in four runs, going 2-for-3, in a five-inning 11-1 victory over Madison Memorial. Mason Armstrong and Mason Fink also each went 2-for-3; Armstrong had an RBI while Fink drew two walks.

Maxwell Brud, Waunakee boys golf: Brud shot 2-under-par 70 to finish on top at the Madison West regional. He was 3 under on the front nine as he birdied the second, third and sixth holes. The Warriors finished second behind Middleton, who won by four strokes.

Dain Johnson and Alec Sosnowski, Middleton boys golf: The duo led Middleton to a regional championship at Odana Hills with a team score of 296. Johnson finished second in the regional, one stroke behind Brud with a 71. Sosnowski finished third with a 72. The Middleton pair will play at La Crosse Country Club to attempt to get their team to state.

From the box

Waunakee girls soccer’s Alyssa Thomas scored in the 27th minute in a 1-0 victory over Monona Grove 1-0 in the Badger East Conference final. Ava Bryan tallied the assist.

Reedsburg softball’s Kylee Molitor went 4-for-4 with two RBIs in a 9-5 win over Sauk Prairie in the regional quarterfinals. Beavers second baseman Madi Behrendt went 2-for-4 with a team-high three RBIs and the Beavers pulled away with a five-run sixth inning.

Madison Memorial’s Andrea Jaskowiak threw six shutout innings in a 10-0 regional semifinal win over DeForest. The five-seeded Spartans will play Tomah on the road Thursday for a place in the sectional semifinals.

Poynette softball’s Holly Lowenberg pitched a two-hit shutout in a 6-0 win over Clinton in the Division 3 regional quarterfinals. She surrendered one walk and struck out 14. Lowenberg was 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Middleton baseball’s Robby Erickson went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI in a 5-3 win over Madison La Follette. The Cardinals outscored the Lancers 3-1 over the final two innings, with Jaron Sarbacker driving in two runs in the sixth. Cuyler Zukowski had a hit and RBI for La Follette.

Sun Prairie baseball’s Addison Ostrenga was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in a 13-3 win over Madison West. Jack Watkins and Drew Kavanaugh also had three RBIs for the Cardinals (21-3) as they won their 12th consecutive game.

Lodi girls soccer’s Gianna Burke scored eight minutes in during a 1-0 win over Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld. Grasyn Schmidt assisted the goal, and Quetzal Peterson saved three shots.

Lodi boys golf’s Haley Thoeny shot a 78 to tie for second at the Division 2 New Glarus regional. She helped Lodi place second out of 10 teams. Madison Edgewood’s Alex Weiss also shot a 78, leading four Crusaders who finished in the top eight to help secure the team title.

Monona Grove boys golf’s Jacob Frederickson shot a 78 to finish on top at the Division 1 DeForest regional. This helped M.G. place second out of eight teams. DeForest’s Camden Goninen shot a 79 to tie for second with M.G.'s Jordan Hibner and help the Norskies finish first.

Baraboo softball’s Mackenzie Klemm went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs in a 9-6 win over Onalaska in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs. Caroline Lewison had a a hit and two RBIs for the Thunderbirds.

Waunakee softball’s Romi Ripp went 3-for-4 with a double in a 6-2 loss to Holmen in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs. Morgan Ripp went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI for the Warriors.

Milton softball’s Lydia Miller went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including a two-run inside-the-park home run to close out the scoring, in a 16-0 win over Madison La Follette in three innings in a Division 1 regional semifinal. Gwen Baker went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and struck out eight over three perfect innings for Milton.

Madison West girls soccer’s Suzy Hinds-Cruz scored a goal and had an assist in a 2-1 win over Sun Prairie (7-7-3, 6-3-0 Big Eight) for the Regents (11-3-1, 7-1-1) in the final conference game of the season. She scored eight minutes into the second half, with an assist from Abbey Stanton that broke a 1-1 tie.

