High school sports highlights: Brynne Bieri leads McFarland softball to first-round playoff win

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Brynne Bieri, McFarland softball: The junior went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs and threw a six-inning shutout in McFarland's 10-0 WIAA regional semifinal win over Big Foot. The third-seeded Spartans will travel to Turner to play for the regional title on Thursday.
Emma Ring, Madison East girls soccer: The junior scored five goals in a 10-1 win over Janesville Parker. Senior Ava Rehlinger also had a hat trick for the Madison East.
Sonoma Bever, Edgewood girls soccer: The freshman recorded four goals and an assist in a 9-0 win over Baraboo. Bever's final three goals came unassisted. She was involved in three goals in the first 13 minutes, with two goals in the first 12 minutes and an assist that came at the 12:29 mark to help extend the lead to 5-0.
Kate Davis, Oregon softball: Davis hit a walk-off home run to advance the Panthers to the Division 1 regional semifinals, defeating Stoughton 7-6. The Panthers trailed 6-4 going into the seventh inning. She went 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Jordan Baumgartner also had three RBIs, going 3-for-4 including a double. The Panthers will play the winner of Badger/Janesville Parker on Thursday.
People are also reading…
Garrett Hoppe, Verona baseball: He drove in four runs, going 2-for-3, in a five-inning 11-1 victory over Madison Memorial. Mason Armstrong and Mason Fink also each went 2-for-3; Armstrong had an RBI while Fink drew two walks.
Maxwell Brud, Waunakee boys golf: Brud shot 2-under-par 70 to finish on top at the Madison West regional. He was 3 under on the front nine as he birdied the second, third and sixth holes. The Warriors finished second behind Middleton, who won by four strokes.
Dain Johnson and Alec Sosnowski, Middleton boys golf: The duo led Middleton to a regional championship at Odana Hills with a team score of 296. Johnson finished second in the regional, one stroke behind Brud with a 71. Sosnowski finished third with a 72. The Middleton pair will play at La Crosse Country Club to attempt to get their team to state.
From the box
- Waunakee girls soccer’s Alyssa Thomas scored in the 27th minute in a 1-0 victory over Monona Grove 1-0 in the Badger East Conference final. Ava Bryan tallied the assist.
- Reedsburg softball’s Kylee Molitor went 4-for-4 with two RBIs in a 9-5 win over Sauk Prairie in the regional quarterfinals. Beavers second baseman Madi Behrendt went 2-for-4 with a team-high three RBIs and the Beavers pulled away with a five-run sixth inning.
- Madison Memorial’s Andrea Jaskowiak threw six shutout innings in a 10-0 regional semifinal win over DeForest. The five-seeded Spartans will play Tomah on the road Thursday for a place in the sectional semifinals.
- Poynette softball’s Holly Lowenberg pitched a two-hit shutout in a 6-0 win over Clinton in the Division 3 regional quarterfinals. She surrendered one walk and struck out 14. Lowenberg was 3-for-3 with an RBI.
- Middleton baseball’s Robby Erickson went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI in a 5-3 win over Madison La Follette. The Cardinals outscored the Lancers 3-1 over the final two innings, with Jaron Sarbacker driving in two runs in the sixth. Cuyler Zukowski had a hit and RBI for La Follette.
- Sun Prairie baseball’s Addison Ostrenga was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in a 13-3 win over Madison West. Jack Watkins and Drew Kavanaugh also had three RBIs for the Cardinals (21-3) as they won their 12th consecutive game.
- Lodi girls soccer’s Gianna Burke scored eight minutes in during a 1-0 win over Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld. Grasyn Schmidt assisted the goal, and Quetzal Peterson saved three shots.
- Lodi boys golf’s Haley Thoeny shot a 78 to tie for second at the Division 2 New Glarus regional. She helped Lodi place second out of 10 teams. Madison Edgewood’s Alex Weiss also shot a 78, leading four Crusaders who finished in the top eight to help secure the team title.
- Monona Grove boys golf’s Jacob Frederickson shot a 78 to finish on top at the Division 1 DeForest regional. This helped M.G. place second out of eight teams. DeForest’s Camden Goninen shot a 79 to tie for second with M.G.'s Jordan Hibner and help the Norskies finish first.
- Baraboo softball’s Mackenzie Klemm went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs in a 9-6 win over Onalaska in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs. Caroline Lewison had a a hit and two RBIs for the Thunderbirds.
- Waunakee softball’s Romi Ripp went 3-for-4 with a double in a 6-2 loss to Holmen in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs. Morgan Ripp went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI for the Warriors.
- Milton softball’s Lydia Miller went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including a two-run inside-the-park home run to close out the scoring, in a 16-0 win over Madison La Follette in three innings in a Division 1 regional semifinal. Gwen Baker went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and struck out eight over three perfect innings for Milton.
- Madison West girls soccer’s Suzy Hinds-Cruz scored a goal and had an assist in a 2-1 win over Sun Prairie (7-7-3, 6-3-0 Big Eight) for the Regents (11-3-1, 7-1-1) in the final conference game of the season. She scored eight minutes into the second half, with an assist from Abbey Stanton that broke a 1-1 tie.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Tuesday's action
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;12-2;15-6
Watertown;9-6;13-8
Beaver Dam;9-5;12-8
DeForest;7-7;10-13
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;9-6;13-8
Reedsburg;6-7;9-8
Baraboo;7-8;11-13
Portage;4-10;9-13
Badger Southeast
Milton;11-3;18-5
Monona Grove;10-5;14-9
Stoughton;2-12;3-17
Fort Atkinson;2-12;4-19
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;10-3;14-4
Oregon;8-7;12-9
Monroe;4-10;4-12
Mount Horeb;3-10;4-12
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;15-2;21-3
Janesville Craig;12-3;15-4
Verona;12-5;15-7
Middleton;11-6;16-8
Madison West;10-7;13-9
Madison Memorial;8-9;12-12
Madison La Follette;7-10;9-13
Beloit Memorial;2-14;2-17
Janesville Parker;3-13;4-16
Madison East;2-13;2-15
Capitol North
Columbus;8-2;15-5
Lakeside Lutheran;5-5;12-11
Lake Mills;7-3,14-7
Lodi;2-7;8-14
Watertown Luther Prep;7-3;13-7
Poynette;0-9;3-15
Capitol South
Belleville;7-2;11-7
New Glarus;5-4;7-7
Marshall;5-4;10-11
Wisconsin Heights;4-6;10-8
Waterloo;3-5;8-9
Cambridge;3-6;6-10
Rock Valley
Turner;14-2;17-3
Jefferson;14-4;18-7
Edgerton;13-4;18-4
McFarland;10-7;12-11
Evansville;12-5;12-7
East Troy;7-9;7-10
Brodhead/Juda;5-10;8-12
Whitewater;5-13;5-17
Big Foot;3-15;3-16
Clinton;1-15;3-15
Tuesday's results
Verona 11, Madison Memorial 1
Middleton 5, Madison La Follette 3
Jefferson 3, Monona Grove 1
Sun Prairie 13, Madison West 3
Elkhorn 4, Milton 2
Fort Atkinson 8, Watertown Luther Prep 1
Westfield 8, Lakeside Lutheran 5
Softball
Tuesday's regionals results
Division 1
Madison Memorial 10, DeForest 0
Baraboo 9, Onalaska 6
Tomah 6, Madison East 0
Verona 15, Madison West 0
Holmen 6, Waunakee 2
Oregon 7, Stoughton 6
Milton 16, Madison La Follette 0 (F/3)
Division 2
Mount Horeb 4, Wisconsin Dells 0
Portage 11, West Salem 1
Reedsburg 9, Sauk Prairie 5
McFarland 10, Big Foot 0
Turner 5, Edgewood 2
Jefferson 17, Evansville 2
Edgerton 10, Monroe 9
Division 3
Columbus 5, Marshall 4
Poynette 6, Clinton 0
Brodhead 6, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Cambridge 4, Lakeside Lutheran 3
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;8-0-0;16-1-2
DeForest;5-2-0;13-3-1
Watertown;3-4-0;6-7-1
Beaver Dam;1-6-0;5-9-2
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-3-0;12-5-1
Baraboo;3-6-0;6-10-1
Reedsburg;2-5-0;6-7-1
Portage/Poynette;0-7-0;1-15-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;6-2-0;9-7-1
Stoughton;3-4-0;8-7-1
Milton;2-5-1;5-8-2
Fort Atkinson;0-6-1;2-12-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;8-0-0;17-0-1
Edgewood;9-1-0;14-2-1
Mount Horeb;4-3-0;7-8-0
Monroe;1-6-0;1-13-1
Big Eight
Verona;9-0-0;11-1-1
Madison Memorial;6-2-1;9-3-4
Madison West;6-1-1;10-3-1
Sun Prairie;5-3-0;6-7-3
Middleton;4-4-0;6-8-1
Madison East;5-4-0;5-9-0
Janesville Craig;2-6-0;5-8-0
Beloit Memorial;2-4-0;2-5-1
Madison La Follette;1-7-0;1-11-0
Janesville Parker;0-9-0;0-18-0
Capitol
Sugar River;7-0-0;14-2-1
Lake Mills;4-1-2;9-4-3
Lodi;4-1-2;7-6-3
Columbus;2-2-2;4-3-7
Watertown Luther Prep;2-4-1;5-7-2
Lakeside Lutheran;3-3-1;7-11-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-5-0;3-8-1
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-6-0;1-8-3
Rock Valley
McFarland;9-0-0;14-1-1
Evansville;7-2-0;15-2-0
East Troy;5-3-1;9-8-2
Big Foot/Williams Bay;4-3-2;4-9-3
Edgerton;4-5-0;7-6-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;3-5-1;5-8-3
Jefferson;2-7-0;3-13-0
Clinton/Turner;0-9-0;0-10-0
Tuesday's results
Verona 8, Madison Memorial 0
Madison Edgewood 9, Baraboo 0
Waunakee 1, Monona Grove 0
Oregon 1, Sauk Prairie 0
Madison East 10, Janesville Parker 1
Lodi 1, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 0
Lake Mills 1, Columbus 0
Lakeside Lutheran 2, Cambridge/Deerfield 1
Madison West 2, Sun Prairie 1
Edgewood 9, Baraboo 0
Sugar River 4, Watertown Luther Prep 1
Boys golf
Regionals
Division 1
Madison West Regional: Middleton 296, Waunakee 300, Madison Memorial 303, Verona 310, Madison West 328, Sauk Prairie 353, Madison East 365.
Baraboo Regional: Holmen 333, Onalaska 339, Tomah 349, Baraboo 351, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 357, Sparta 365, La Crosse Central/Logan 388, Reedsburg 434.
DeForest Regional: DeForest 322, Monona Grove 325, Stoughton 333, Sun Prairie 334, Oregon 337, Madison La Follette 369, McFarland 380, Portage 408.
Division 2
New Glarus Regional: Edgewood 318, Lodi 324, Edgerton 332, Brodhead 344, New Glarus 345, Evansville 349, Monticello/Belleville 354, Monroe 360, Turner 375, Clinton 455.
Lomira Regional: Delafield St. Johns 337, Whitewater 349, Columbus 368, Lake Country Lutheran 369, Lomira 377, Mayville 383, Watertown Luther Prep 391, Jefferson 402, Lake Mills 410.
Division 3
Williams Bay Regional: Cambridge 309, Abundant Life Christian 328, The Prairie School 345, Williams Bay 371, Palmyra-Eagle 384, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 400, Kenosha Christian Life inc.
Boys track and field
Regionals
Division 1
Sauk Prairie Regional: La Crosse Central 164, Holmen 118, Onalaska 112, Reedsburg 106, Sauk Prairie 66, Baraboo 54, Tomah, 49, Sparta 27.
DeForest Regional: Verona 128.50, Middleton 111, Waunakee 103, Madison Memorial 100, DeForest 90, Madison East 66, Madison West 59, Mount Horeb 24.50.
Watertown Regional: Hartford 169, Watertown 114, West Bend East 99, Cedarburg 97, West Bend West 89, Slinger 56, Port Washington 55, Beaver Dam 15.
Oregon Regional: Sun Prairie 165, Janesville Parker 115.25, Oregon 107.5, Madison La Follette 98, Monona Grove 70.75, Stoughton 55, Milton 50.75, Janesville Craig 34.75.
Division 2
Lake Mills Regional: Lakeside Lutheran 173, Catholic Memorial 159.50, Jefferson 88, Lake Mills 75, Mayville 49.50, Marshall 43, Watertown Luther Prep 41, Columbus 40, Lake Country Lutheran 28.
McFarland Regional: Monroe 123, Sugar River 103, Edgewood 102, Platteville 97, McFarland 96, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 76, Prairie du Chien 62, Evansville 42.
Girls track and field
Regionals
Division 1
Sauk Prairie Regional: La Crosse Central 164, Holmen 118, Onalaska 112, Reedsburg 106, Sauk Prairie 66, Baraboo 54, Tomah 49, Sparta 27.
DeForest Regional: Madison Memorial 137, Waunakee 116, DeForest 114, Verona 99, Middleton 98, Mount Horeb 67, Madison West 47, Madison East 22.
Watertown Regional: Slinger 134, West Bend West 108, Cedarburg 93, Watertown 91.50, Hartford 86.5, Port Washington 57, Beaver Dam 49, West Bend East 46.
Oregon Regional: Sun Prairie 148, Stoughton 117, Monona Grove 104, Oregon 90, Janesville Craig 68.5, Janesville Parker 68, Milton 52.5, Madison La Follette 46.
Division 2
Lake Mills Regional: Columbus 145, Watertown Luther Prep 96, Lakeside Lutheran 86.5, Jefferson 84, Catholic Memorial 81, Lake Mills 70, Lake Country Lutheran 62, Mayville 34.50, Marshall 14.
McFarland Regional: Edgewood 158, Prairie du Chien 91.50, Monroe 87, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 85, Sugar River 85, McFarland 84, Platteville 83, Evansville 26.50.
Here are the 2022 spring high school sports all-conference lists
A look at the high school athletes who earned all-conference honors for the 2022 spring season.
Here's who was named to the Rock Valley all-conference team in boys golf.
Here's who was named to the Badger East all-conference team in boys golf.