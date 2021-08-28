High school sports highlights: Blowouts become a common occurrence in Saturday's boys soccer matches

In Saturday’s high school sports action there was a common theme of one-sided results for area soccer teams. Multiple area teams got the chance to put their talent on full display and did so in dominant fashion in their early season non-conference matchups.
Here are some of the top performances from Saturday night’s action.
Stars of the Night
- Drew Jarstad, Evansville: Jarstad scored a hat trick in Evanville’s 6-1 win over Cambridge/Deerfield with all three of his goals coming in the first half. Drew Jarstad also had two assists, including one to Gavin Jarstad in the 69th minute to give Evansville its sixth goal of the game.
- Eddie Alonso, Reedsburg: Alonso scored four goals in the two games he played in the Reedsburg Triangular. Alonso scored a hat trick in the Beavers’ 9-1 win over Mauston and he scored one goal and had one assist in Reedsburg’s 2-1 loss to Tomah. Alonso has gotten off to a hot start in the 2021 season, scoring seven goals in the first three matches.
- Mackenzie Babock, Monona Grove: Babcock won the girls 5k race at the Glenn Herold Invitational at Watertown High School. With a time of 19:24.7 Babcock finished almost a minute and a half faster than the second-place finisher as the Silver Eagles took first place in the girls cross country meet.
- Jailen Ortega, Lake Mills: Ortega scored four goals in the L-Cats’ 6-2 win over Central Wisconsin Christian. Ortega led an offensive attack that had with 20 shots on goal.
From the box
- Verona’s Aiden Manning won the boys cross country race at the Glenn Herold Invitational at Watertown High School. With a time of 16:37.7 Manning was over 22 seconds faster than the second-place finisher as he helped the Wildcats take first place in the boys cross country meet.
- Alex Rodriguez had one goal and one assist for Oregon as the Panthers defeated Middleton 3-0 in boys soccer.
- Lucas Hart had two goals and two assists for Lake Mills in the L-Cats’ 6-2 win over Central Wisconsin Christian in boys soccer.
- Baylor Denu scored two goals in less than a minute as Beloit Memorial defeated Milton 2-1 in boys soccer.
- Jayden Zywicki finished in second place individually at the Glenn Herold Invitational with a time of 17:00.8 to help Stoughton boys take third in the meet as a team.
- Nate Ruprecht had two goals and two assists for Madison Edgewood as the Crusaders defeated West Salem 5-0 in boys soccer.