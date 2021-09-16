High school sports highlights: Blake Olson, Noah Malcook stand out in boys soccer victories

Here are highlights from Thursday’s prep action.
Stars of the night
Blake Olson, DeForest: He had a hat trick in the 10-0 win over Reedsburg in boys soccer. Olson’s first goal came at the 3:57 mark for a 2-0 lead. He capped his hat trick at the 74:00 mark off an assist from Owen Kramar for the Norskies' final goal.
Macie Wieman, Reedsburg: She led the Beavers with 16 kills and 12 digs in a 3-0 win over Monroe in girls volleyball.
Noah Malcook, Oregon: He scored the first three goals for the Panthers in their 4-0 win over Monona Grove in boys soccer. Malcook’s first goal came on a penalty kick at the 17:19 mark and he completed his hat trick at the 44:00 mark. His second goal was assisted by Alex Rodriguez and third was assisted by Eli Lehmann.
From the box
- DeForest’s Casey Walton scored two goals in the boys soccer win over Reedsburg.
- Claire Jaeger won the No. 1 singles match for Waunakee 6-3, 6-1 during a 5-2 defeat of Monona Grove in girls tennis. Waunkee's No. 1 doubles team of Danille Rogers and Jadyn Statz won 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4.
- Bubba Blair scored two goals for McFarland in a 2-1 victory over Edgerton in boys soccer.
- Lake Mills’ Claudia Curtis won the No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-1 in a 6-1 victory over Wayland Academy in girls tennis. The No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Alexander and Katrina Breaker won 6-0, 6-1.
- Drew Lavold scored two goals for Waunakee in a 3-0 win over Baraboo in boys soccer.
- Callie Smith recorded 15 kills for Belleville in a 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 win over Cambridge in girls volleyball. Ava Foley had 10 kills for Belleville.
- Quinlyn Mack won the No. 1 singles match for Sauk Prairie during a 5-2 victory over Oregon. The No.1 doubles team of Lauren Frey and Faith Holler won 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (3).
- Beaver Dam’s Leila Ashley had 34 assists in a 3-0 win over Stoughton. Kylie Wittnebel and Ginny Bryant each had 11 kills.
- Joanna Wells won the No. 1 singles match for DeForest 6-2, 6-0 in the 7-0 win over Milton in girls tennis. DeForest’s Toni Shields and Evi Weinstock won the No. 1 doubles match 7-5, 6-1.
- New Glarus’ Lindsey Schadewalt had 8 kills, 10 assists, and 7 digs in the 3-0 girls volleyball win against Marshall. Grace Nommensen had nine kills.
- Evansville’s Noah Schwengels scored twice off assists from Mason Miller and Drew Jarstad in a 3-0 win over Whitewater in boys soccer.
- Payton Roets racked up 37 assists to help teammates Kallie Feder and Olivia Gwidt in Watertown's 3-1 win over Monona Grove in girls volleyball.