High school sports highlights: Ben Olson's big night helps lead Sun Prairie boys basketball past Arrowhead

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Ben Olson, Sun Prairie boys basketball: Olson led the Cardinals with 26 points in a 76-68 win over Arrowhead. The senior was 6-for-8 from the free throw line. He leads the Cardinals with 19.4 points per game. Teammate Ethan Metz scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers.
Payton Hauge, McFarland boys hockey: The junior forward scored a season-best four goals and added two assists in a 9-5 win over Monona Grove (8-14, 5-7 Badger). Hauge got a hat trick within a span of 2:17 late in the second period, expanding the lead by the Spartans (12-9, 8-4) to four by the intermission. Simeon Pommerening added two goals and two assists for McFarland.
Reece Cordray, Verona boys hockey: Cordray recorded a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Janesville (12-8, 8-5 Big Eight). He scored one of those goals short-handed as the Wildcats (16-5-1, 14-0-0) stayed undefeated in conference play. Owen Hebgen had 23 saves in the win.
Madison La Follette girls basketball team: The Lancers (9-6, 8-5 Big Eight) had four players score in double figures in a 84-20 victory over Madison West (2-15, 1-13). Demetria Prewitt led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Alayna West (19), Aaliyah Smith (17) and Malia Green (14). West and Smith each recorded double-doubles, as West grabbed 10 rebounds and Smith recorded 10 assists. La Follette has won seven straight going into its Tuesday night home matchup with first-place Verona.
Joey Fuhremann, Waunakee boys basketball: Fuhremann scored 20 points in a 61-49 comeback win over Watertown (8-11, 6-5 Badger). He scored 17 points in the second half, during which the Warriors (15-5, 9-2) outscored the Goslings 41-21 after trailing by eight at the half. Teammates Andrew Keller (13) and Robert Booker (10) also scored in double figures. This marks the fourth straight win and eighth in the last 11 games for the Warriors.
Alexa Harris, Madison West gymnastics: Harris won the all-around at the Cardinal Invite with her 36.800 score. She won two events — the balance beam (9.500) and uneven bars (9.250). Madison West scored 126.250, finishing seventh; Verona won at 142.025.
Clevon Easton Jr., Madison East boys basketball: He scored 25 points in the Purgolders' 58-55 win over Verona (10-7, 5-6 Big Eight). With the game tied 28-28 at halftime, the freshman scored 16 second-half points. Madison East (11-6, 9-5) travels to Madison Memorial Thursday night.
From the box
- Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey’s Hannah Kasdorf tallied two goals and two assists in a 6-1 win over Viroqua (9-7-1, 7-3-1 Badger). Grace Bonnell added four assists, as the Lynx (18-3, 10-0) scored all six goals in the final 27 minutes after trailing 1-0 in the second period.
- Madison Memorial boys hockey’s Elijah Elmer scored two goals in a 6-1 win over Mosinee. His scores were part of a five-goal third period for the Spartans (12-10), who made that run after Mosinee tied the game 1-1 early in the frame. Elmer has 15 goals on the season. Teammates Aaron Jungers had a goal and an assist and Tyler Kreft saved 23 shots.
- Monona Grove boys hockey’s Ty Turner had two goals and an assist in a 9-5 loss to McFarland. Teammate Wyatt Groth also scored two goals.
- Sun Prairie boys hockey’s Davis Hamilton tallied a goal and assist in a 6-2 loss to Stevens Point. Noah Wilk had two assists and Tyler Rauls scored the other goal for the Cardinals (10-11).
- Madison Edgewood’s Colin Senke and Finnley Conklin each won two individual events and swam on two winning relay teams at the Badger West Conference Championships in Baraboo. Conklin won the 200-yard individual medley (1:59.66) plus the 100 breaststroke (:57.47), and Senke won the 100 backstroke (:52.57) plus the 100 butterfly (:52.87). They each swam for the winning 200 medley relay (1:37.99) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:14.65), helping the Crusaders place third out of five teams.
- Lodi boys wrestling had seven wrestlers win their weight class at the Capitol Conference Tournament: Parker Heintz at 113 pounds (fall, 1:17), Brady Dorshorst at 120 (SV-1, 8-6), Chandler Curtis at 132 (fall, 2:57), Dean Finney at 138 (MD, 10-2), Zane Licht at 152 (fall, 1:44), Wyatt Ripp at 220 (fall, 3:40) and Brock Beyer at 285 (fall, 3:01). Lodi won the tournament with 324 points.
- Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swimming’s Matthew Loy won the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.42) and placed second in the 100 freestyle (:48.25) to help the co-op win the Badger West Conference Championships in Baraboo. McFarland’s Lyon Hall won the 500 freestyle (5:04.59) and was second in the 200 freestyle (1:48.0) to help the Spartans place second.
- Middleton boys wrestling’s Jonah Dennis, 113 pound (fall, 3:27), Walker Hargrove, 132 (fall, 1:47), Gavin Gall, 160 (fall, 1:44) and Bryce Falk, 170 (dec., 12-8) each won their weight class at the Big Eight Conference Tournament. The Cardinals finished third with 182.5 points. Janesville Parker won the tournament with 202 points.
- Sun Prairie wrestling’s Christopher Anderson, 106 pound (fall, 1:24) Parker Olson, 120 (fall, 5:54) and Isaiah Horan, 195 (dec., 14-10) each won their weight classes at the Big Eight Conference Tournament. Sun Prairie finished second with 186 points.
- Deforest co-op boys hockey’s Bobby Shaw scored the lone goal in a 4-1 loss to Muskego/Norway. The goal tied things up late in the first, but the Norskies allowed three unanswered goals over the final two frames.
- Jonathan Loomans scored 16 points in Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Academy’s 67-46 win over Albany in boys basketball.
- DeForest girls basketball’s Aspin Kelliher and Rylan Oberg both scored nine points in the Norskies’ 65-36 loss to Waupun.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Saturday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;9-1;16-2
Waunakee;9-2;15-5
DeForest;8-2;14-4
Watertown;6-5;8-11
Beaver Dam;5-4;8-9
Fort Atkinson;4-6;10-8
Stoughton;4-6;8-9
Monona Grove;1-8;5-12
BADGER WEST
Monroe;10-0;16-2
Mount Horeb;5-3;8-8
Oregon;6-4;14-4
Sauk Prairie;4-6;9-9
Edgewood;3-6;9-9
Portage;3-8;7-11
Reedsburg;1-8;6-11
Baraboo;1-10;4-14
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;10-3;12-6
Madison La Follette;11-2;12-3
Sun Prairie;9-5;12-6
Madison East;9-5;11-6
Verona;5-6;10-7
Madison Memorial;5-8;9-8
Janesville Parker;5-8;8-9
Madison West;5-9;6-10
Janesville Craig;5-8;6-11
Beloit Memorial;1-11;5-13
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;9-1;12-4
East Troy;8-2;12-3
McFarland;8-3;11-6
Turner;6-3;7-5
Big Foot;6-5;9-8
Evansville;7-4;10-6
Edgerton;6-7;7-11
Whitewater;2-8;3-12
Clinton;2-10;4-13
Jefferson;0-11;0-16
Saturday's results
Waunakee 61, Watertown 49
Sun Prairie 76, Arrowhead 68
Abundant Life/SAA 67, Albany 46
Madison East 58, Verona 55
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;11-1;19-2
Waunakee;9-3;15-5
Monona Grove;9-3;12-7
Watertown;8-4;16-5
DeForest;6-6;12-9
Stoughton;6-6;9-12
Milton;2-10;8-13
Fort Atkinson;1-11;6-13
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;12-0;20-0
Edgewood;8-3;13-6
Oregon;8-4;11-9
Sauk Prairie;6-5;14-6
Mount Horeb;5-6;7-10
Baraboo;3-9;5-15
Monroe;1-11;1-13
Portage;0-12;3-18
Big Eight
Verona;11-2;15-3
Sun Prairie;11-2;16-3
Janesville Craig;9-3;12-6
Madison Memorial;9-5;9-9
Madison La Follette;8-5;9-6
Middleton;7-6;8-11
Beloit Memorial;6-6;7-8
Madison East;3-10;4-11
Madison West;1-13;2-15
Janesville Parker;1-12;1-18
Rock Valley
Brodhead;13-0;17-2
Edgerton;10-2;15-2
Jefferson;10-3;12-6
McFarland;9-5;14-6
Clinton;7-6;10-8
Evansville;5-9;6-13
Whitewater;4-9;5-13
East Troy;3-10;3-13
Turner;2-10;5-11
Big Foot;2-11;5-13
Saturday's results
Madison La Follette 84, Madison West 20
Waupun 65, DeForest 36
Platteville 62, Stoughton 57
Sun Prairie 88, Beloit Memorial 22
Madison Memorial 84, Madison East 68
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;10-0-0;18-3-0
Beaver Dam;9-2-0;13-7-0
McFarland;8-4-0;12-9-0
Monona Grove;5-7-0;8-14-0
DeForest;4-5-1;5-10-1
Milton;3-8-1;8-11-1
Stoughton;0-13-0;1-19-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;9-0-0;18-3-0
Sauk Prairie;5-3-0;14-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;7-3-0;16-6-0
Oregon;5-5-0;14-9-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-8-0;3-17-0
Monroe;0-8-0;2-18-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;14-0-0;16-5-1
Janesville;8-5-0;12-8-0
Middleton;9-5-0;15-7-0
Madison Memorial;9-5-0;12-10-0
Sun Prairie;5-6-0;10-11-0
Madison West;4-8-0;5-15-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-11-0;2-15-0
Beloit Memorial;1-11-0;3-16-0
Saturday's results
McFarland 9, Monona Grove 5
Stevens Point 6, Sun Prairie 2
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 5, Ashland 1
Muskego 4, DeForest 1
Madison Memorial 6, Mosinee 1
Verona 4, Janesville 1
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;10-0-0;18-3-0
Cap City Cougars;8-3-0;11-10-0
Viroqua;7-4-;9-8-0
Icebergs;6-5-0;8-11-0
Rock County;5-6-0;7-13-2
Badger Lightning;5-9-0;8-12-0
Beaver Dam;0-14-0;0-18-0
Saturday's results
Metro Lynx 6, Viroqua 1
Boys wrestling
Saturday's results
Capitol Conference Tournament: Lodi 324, Poynette 195, Luther Prep 173, Belleville co-op 147, Waterloo 128, Lake Mills 109, Columbus 107, Marshall 93, Lakeside Lutheran 68, Cambridge 61.
Big Eight Conference Tournament: Janesville Parker 202, Sun Prairie 186, Middleton 182.5, Janesville Craig 173, Verona 147, Madison Memorial 138.5, Madison East 130, Beloit Memorial 76.5, Madison La Follette 64.5, Madison West 9.
Badger Conference Tournament: Milton 327.5, Reedsburg 246.5, Stoughton 228, Beaver Dam 184.5, Portage 184, Watertown 149.5, Monroe 125.5, Fort Atkinson 119.5, Monona Grove/McFarland 117.5, Baraboo 117, Waunakee 104, Sauk Prairie 99, DeForest 92, Oregon 90, Mount Horeb 28.
Gymnastics
Saturday's results
Cardinal Invite: Verona 142.025, Sun Prairie 137.900, Waukesha 133.425, Waunakee 131.300, Middleton 129.925, Wisconsin Rapids/Lincoln 128.875, Madison West 126.250, Oconomowoc 124.225.
Dodgeville Invitational: Dodgeville 133.00, Platteville 131.325, Viroqua 130.150, Baraboo 127.700, Southwestern 127.275, Prairie du Chien 126.225, River Valley 126.175, Sauk Prairie 123.800, Jefferson 119.250, Whitewater 108.475, Westby 104.725.
Boys swimming
Saturday's results
Badger West Conference Championship: Sauk Prairie 456, McFarland 442, Edgewood 433, Oregon 399, Baraboo 247.
Big Eight Conference Championship: Madison West 480.5, Middleton 451.5, Sun Prairie 422.5, Madison Memorial 388.5, Verona/Mount Horeb 267, Madison East 86, Janesville Craig 77, Beloit Memorial 54, Madison La Follette 44, Janesville Parker 17.