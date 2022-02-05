High school sports highlights: Ben Olson's big night helps lead Sun Prairie boys basketball past Arrowhead

Here's who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Ben Olson, Sun Prairie boys basketball: Olson led the Cardinals with 26 points in a 76-68 win over Arrowhead. The senior was 6-for-8 from the free throw line. He leads the Cardinals with 19.4 points per game. Teammate Ethan Metz scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers.

Payton Hauge, McFarland boys hockey: The junior forward scored a season-best four goals and added two assists in a 9-5 win over Monona Grove (8-14, 5-7 Badger). Hauge got a hat trick within a span of 2:17 late in the second period, expanding the lead by the Spartans (12-9, 8-4) to four by the intermission. Simeon Pommerening added two goals and two assists for McFarland.

Reece Cordray, Verona boys hockey: Cordray recorded a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Janesville (12-8, 8-5 Big Eight). He scored one of those goals short-handed as the Wildcats (16-5-1, 14-0-0) stayed undefeated in conference play. Owen Hebgen had 23 saves in the win.

Madison La Follette girls basketball team: The Lancers (9-6, 8-5 Big Eight) had four players score in double figures in a 84-20 victory over Madison West (2-15, 1-13). Demetria Prewitt led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Alayna West (19), Aaliyah Smith (17) and Malia Green (14). West and Smith each recorded double-doubles, as West grabbed 10 rebounds and Smith recorded 10 assists. La Follette has won seven straight going into its Tuesday night home matchup with first-place Verona.

Joey Fuhremann, Waunakee boys basketball: Fuhremann scored 20 points in a 61-49 comeback win over Watertown (8-11, 6-5 Badger). He scored 17 points in the second half, during which the Warriors (15-5, 9-2) outscored the Goslings 41-21 after trailing by eight at the half. Teammates Andrew Keller (13) and Robert Booker (10) also scored in double figures. This marks the fourth straight win and eighth in the last 11 games for the Warriors.

Alexa Harris, Madison West gymnastics: Harris won the all-around at the Cardinal Invite with her 36.800 score. She won two events — the balance beam (9.500) and uneven bars (9.250). Madison West scored 126.250, finishing seventh; Verona won at 142.025.

Clevon Easton Jr., Madison East boys basketball: He scored 25 points in the Purgolders' 58-55 win over Verona (10-7, 5-6 Big Eight). With the game tied 28-28 at halftime, the freshman scored 16 second-half points. Madison East (11-6, 9-5) travels to Madison Memorial Thursday night.

From the box

Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey’s Hannah Kasdorf tallied two goals and two assists in a 6-1 win over Viroqua (9-7-1, 7-3-1 Badger). Grace Bonnell added four assists, as the Lynx (18-3, 10-0) scored all six goals in the final 27 minutes after trailing 1-0 in the second period.

Madison Memorial boys hockey’s Elijah Elmer scored two goals in a 6-1 win over Mosinee. His scores were part of a five-goal third period for the Spartans (12-10), who made that run after Mosinee tied the game 1-1 early in the frame. Elmer has 15 goals on the season. Teammates Aaron Jungers had a goal and an assist and Tyler Kreft saved 23 shots.

Monona Grove boys hockey’s Ty Turner had two goals and an assist in a 9-5 loss to McFarland. Teammate Wyatt Groth also scored two goals.

Sun Prairie boys hockey’s Davis Hamilton tallied a goal and assist in a 6-2 loss to Stevens Point. Noah Wilk had two assists and Tyler Rauls scored the other goal for the Cardinals (10-11).

Madison Edgewood’s Colin Senke and Finnley Conklin each won two individual events and swam on two winning relay teams at the Badger West Conference Championships in Baraboo. Conklin won the 200-yard individual medley (1:59.66) plus the 100 breaststroke (:57.47), and Senke won the 100 backstroke (:52.57) plus the 100 butterfly (:52.87). They each swam for the winning 200 medley relay (1:37.99) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:14.65), helping the Crusaders place third out of five teams.

Lodi boys wrestling had seven wrestlers win their weight class at the Capitol Conference Tournament: Parker Heintz at 113 pounds (fall, 1:17), Brady Dorshorst at 120 (SV-1, 8-6), Chandler Curtis at 132 (fall, 2:57), Dean Finney at 138 (MD, 10-2), Zane Licht at 152 (fall, 1:44), Wyatt Ripp at 220 (fall, 3:40) and Brock Beyer at 285 (fall, 3:01). Lodi won the tournament with 324 points.

Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swimming’s Matthew Loy won the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.42) and placed second in the 100 freestyle (:48.25) to help the co-op win the Badger West Conference Championships in Baraboo. McFarland’s Lyon Hall won the 500 freestyle (5:04.59) and was second in the 200 freestyle (1:48.0) to help the Spartans place second.

Middleton boys wrestling’s Jonah Dennis, 113 pound (fall, 3:27), Walker Hargrove, 132 (fall, 1:47), Gavin Gall, 160 (fall, 1:44) and Bryce Falk, 170 (dec., 12-8) each won their weight class at the Big Eight Conference Tournament. The Cardinals finished third with 182.5 points. Janesville Parker won the tournament with 202 points.

Sun Prairie wrestling’s Christopher Anderson, 106 pound (fall, 1:24) Parker Olson, 120 (fall, 5:54) and Isaiah Horan, 195 (dec., 14-10) each won their weight classes at the Big Eight Conference Tournament. Sun Prairie finished second with 186 points.

Deforest co-op boys hockey’s Bobby Shaw scored the lone goal in a 4-1 loss to Muskego/Norway. The goal tied things up late in the first, but the Norskies allowed three unanswered goals over the final two frames.

Jonathan Loomans scored 16 points in Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Academy’s 67-46 win over Albany in boys basketball.

DeForest girls basketball’s Aspin Kelliher and Rylan Oberg both scored nine points in the Norskies’ 65-36 loss to Waupun.