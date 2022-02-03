High school sports highlights: Bella Oestreicher scores career-high 24 points against DeForest

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

JJ Wiebusch and Matt Richter, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: They each recorded a goal and three assists in the Crusaders’ 13-2 win against Monroe (2-18-0, 0-8-0 Big Eight). Wiebusch leads Madison Edgewood (17-3-0, 8-0-0) with 67 points and is tied with Cody Menzel for the team lead in goals with 32.

Bella Oestreicher, Beaver Dam girls basketball: Oestreicher scored a career-high 24 points in the Golden Beavers’ 57-37 win over DeForest (12-8, 6-6 Badger East). The junior connected on six 3’s, four of which came in the first half. Leila Ashley scored 14 and sophomore Gabby Wilke scored 11. Beaver Dam (19-2, 11-1) hosts Waunakee on Tuesday.

Lauren Meudt, Waunakee girls basketball: Meudt scored a career high 26 points in the Warriors’ 55-53 overtime loss to Watertown (16-5, 8-4 Badger East). Watertown’s Drew Henrichs scored 34 points. Senior Ashley Sawicki had 15 points for the Warriors.

Preston Nichols, DeForest boys hockey: He recorded four goals in the Norskies' 7-5 win over Stoughton (1-18-1, 0-13-0 Badger East). Nichols earned his hat trick early in the second period, then scored his fourth late in the third. Senior Bobby Shaw also recorded three points for the Norskies (5-9-1, 4-5-1).

Chase Quell, McFarland boys hockey: The defensmen recorded five points in the Spartans’ 7-3 win over Milton (8-11-1, 3-8-1 Badger East). The Spartans entered the third period tied 3-3 with the Red Hawks. Quell recorded three assists and a goal in the final period.

Easton Simpson, Verona boys hockey: Simpson led the team with three goals as the Wildcats (15-5-1, 13-0-0 Big Eight) earned a 5-2 win against Sun Prairie (10-10-0, 5-6-0). He is second on the Wildcats with 12 goals behind Reece Cordray’s 23.

From the box

Madison La Follette’s Adam Northington won his 285-pound wrestling match by fall over Madison East’s Benjamin Esqueda in 38 seconds. The Lancers lost the dual 49-22 to the Purgolders.

DeForest's Jocie Pickhardt tied her career high with 11 points in the Norskies' 57-37 loss.

Baraboo's Taylor Pfaff scored 15 points in the T-Birds' 47-38 win over Portage (3-18, 0-12 Badger West). Caitlyn Frank scored 13 points and Emma Fluette had 10.

Poynette's Hadley Walters scored 16 points in the Pumas' 60-55 loss to Lake Mills. Freshman Grace Gavinski scored 12 for Poynette.

Madison West’s Alexa Harris won the all-around with her 34.850 score in the Regents’ 127.750-121.450 loss to Middleton in girls gymnastics.

Sam Knight scored a goal and added two assists for Madison Memorial (11-10-0, 9-5-0 Big Eight) in a 6-1 win over Beloit Memorial (3-16-0, 1-11-0) in boys hockey.

Sun Prairie’s Sofia Clark won the all-around with 35.475 in a win against Madison Memorial 138.050-136.050 in girls gymnastics. She won the vault with her 9.200 score.

Oregon's Ryne Panzer scored 16 points in the Panthers’ 75-45 win over Portage (7-11, 3-8 Badger West). Brandon Kerns (13) and Jaxon Brockman (11) were the other Panthers in double figures.

Portage boys basketball’s Erik Brouette scored 15 points in the Warriors' loss to Oregon (14-4, 6-4 Badger East). Kaden Hooker (11) and Cooper Roberts (10) also scored in double figures.

Madison Memorial’s Brody Weiler won his 145-pound match against Madison La Follette’s Emanuel Furlow by pinfall in 41 seconds. The Spartans won the dual 51-23 over the Lancers.