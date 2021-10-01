High school sports highlights: Beaver Dam's Gabe Klatt sets single-game school record for touchdowns

Here are the highlights from Friday night’s high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Gabe Klatt, Beaver Dam: He ran for 398 yards on 35 carries and a school-record six touchdowns to lead the 38-27 victory over Janesville Craig. Klatt entered Week 7 having rushed for 1,032 and 10 touchdowns on 141 carries, according to Wissports.net. The Golden Beavers (4-3) need one more victory to qualify for the WIAA playoffs.
Joe Hartlieb and Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood: Hartlieb completed 11 of his 13 passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns in the Crusaders’ 59-0 win over East Troy. All of Hartlieb’s touchdown throws came in the first half, with three in the first quarter. Hartlieb’s favorite target was Trudgeon, who has a University of Wisconsin preferred walk-on offer. Trudgeon had five catches for 199 yards and three touchdowns, including touchdown receptions of 72, 56 and 45 yards. Hartlieb has 1,213 yards and 18 touchdowns against two interceptions, according to Wissports.net. Trudgeon has 26 catches, 646 yards and 10 TDs.
Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie: He completed 9 of 12 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals' 55-13 win over Madison West. He also rushed three times for 21 yards and three touchdowns. Kaminski’s biggest play was a 67-yard pass to receiver Jonathan VandeWall to get the scoring started.
Alex Hernandez, Monroe: He rushed for 114 yards and had four touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving, in the Cheesemakers' 42-14 win over Evansville. He scored all of his touchdowns in the first half, and teammate and University of Wisconsin commit J.T. Seagreaves added 141 yards from scrimmage (74 rushing, 67 receiving). Evansville’s Trevor Bahrs caught six passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
Colton Brunell, Columbus: The sophomore running back ran for 144 yards on 29 carries and scored three touchdowns to help the Cardinals beat Lodi 40-7. He accounted for nearly half of his team’s 323 rushing yards, as its ground-heavy offense led them to 362 total yards in the game.
Trevor Syse, Belleville: He led the Wildcats in both rushing and passing as Belleville defeated Fennimore 42-14. Syse rushed 11 times for 43 yards and two touchdowns and completed 14 of 22 passes for 215 yards and two more touchdowns.
Tommy Lees, Deerfield: He was 15 of 23 passing for 175 yards and five touchdowns in the Demons’ 48-22 win over St. John's. He also led the team in rushing with 129 yards and a touchdown.
From the box
- Waunakee’s Michael Gnorski rushed 11 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors' 52-7 win over Oregon. Waunakee quarterback Quentin Keene completed 15 of 17 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
- McFarland receiver Daden Gillen caught eight passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in a 27-21 loss to Jefferson. Gillen’s touchdown from 57 yards came midway through the third quarter to tie the score at 21 before the Spartans gave up a touchdown in the fourth.
- Monona Grove quarterback Kody Cummings completed 14 of 26 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-24 loss to Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Silver Eagles' Tyler Dalhauser caught five passes for 92 yards, and fellow receiver Ty Hoier caught six passes for 85 yards.
- Quarterback Danny Karofsky threw for 82 yards on 5-for-7 passing and ran for a touchdown in Madison West’s 25-0 victory over Beloit Memorial.
- Madison La Follette quarterback Kamarion James-Rayland completed half of his 30 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns in the Lancers’ 18-15 win over Madison Memorial. Running back Makhi Jackson had 87 yards.
- Kooper Misna ran for 119 yards on 26 carries in Lakeside Lutheran’s 14-7 win over Watertown Luther Prep. Teammate Nathan Yaroch, ran for 71 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.
- Waterloo quarterback Cal Hush completed 8 of 12 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns in the Pirates’ 48-12 win over Milwaukee Academy of Science. Running back Eugene Wolff also ran 12 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.
- Freshman Kellen Diercks scored a goal and added an assist in Oregon’s 4-0 win over Hudson in boys soccer. It was the seventh straight shutout by the Panthers.
- Logan Parrish scored to lift Sun Prairie to a 1-0 victory over Eau Claire Memorial in boys soccer.
- Lakeside Lutheran’s Kyle Main recorded a goal and an assist in the Warriors 2-2 tie with Edgerton in boys soccer.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Friday's action
Football
BADGER LARGE
Team;Overall;Conf.
Waunakee;7-0;5-0
DeForest;6-1;4-1
Beaver Dam;4-3;3-2
Janesville Craig;3-4;3-2
Watertown;3-4;2-3
Milton;2-5;1-4
Janesville Parker;2-5;1-4
Oregon;2-5;0-5
BADGER SMALL
Team;Overall;Conf.
Fort Atkinson;6-1;5-0
Mount Horeb/Barneveld;6-1;4-1
Baraboo;5-2;3-2
Monona Grove;5-2;3-2
Portage;5-2;3-2
Reedsburg;2-5;2-3
Stoughton;1-6;0-5
Sauk Prairie;0-7;0-5
BIG EIGHT
Team;Overall;Conf.
Sun Prairie;7-0;5-0
Middleton;5-2;5-0
Verona;5-2;3-2
Madison Memorial;3-4;2-3
Madison La Follette;2-5;2-3
Beloit Memorial;2-5;1-4
Madison East;1-6;1-4
Madison West;1-6;1-4
CAPITOL
Team;Overall;Conf.
Columbus;6-1;4-1
Lodi;6-1;4-1
Lake Mills;5-2;4-1
Lakeside Lutheran;3-4;3-2
Watertown Luther Prep;4-3;2-3
Big Foot;3-5;2-3
Turner;3-4;1-4
Horicon/Hustisford;0-7;0-5
ROCK VALLEY
Team;Overall;Conf.
Edgewood;7-0;5-0
Monroe;6-1;5-0
McFarland;3-4;3-2
Jefferson;4-2;3-2
Evansville;3-4;2-3
East Troy;1-6;1-4
Edgerton;1-6;1-4
Whitewater;1-6;0-5
Friday's results
DeForest 42, Milton 6
Beaver Dam 38, Janesville Craig 27
Waunakee 52, Oregon 7
Janesville Parker 46, Watertown 28
Fort Atkinson 34, Stoughton 28
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 26, Monona Grove 24
Reedsburg 21, Baraboo 20
Portage 36, Sauk Prairie 14
Madison West 25, Beloit Memorial 0
Sun Prairie 55, Madison East 13
Madison La Follette 18, Madison Memorial 13
Middleton 30, Verona 0
Columbus 40, Lodi 7
Lake Mills 28, Walworth Big Foot 24
Lakeside Lutheran 14, Watertown Luther Prep 7
Marshall 27, Southern Door 0
Waterloo 48, Milwaukee Academy of Science 12
Madison Edgewood 59, East Troy 0
Edgerton 13, Whitewater 6
Monroe 42, Evansville 14
Jefferson 27, McFarland 21
Poynette 2, Montello co-op 0 (forfeit)
Platteville 28, New Glarus/Monticello 12
Prairie du Chien 21, River Valley 0
Belleville 42, Fennimore 14
Deerfield 48, Delafield St. Johns 22
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;9-4-2;4-1-1;9
Sauk Prairie;7-7-1;3-2-1;7
Reedsburg;4-11-0;2-4-0;4
Portage/Poynette;5-9-2;0-5-1;1
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;11-0-2;4-0-1;9
Mount Horeb;8-1-4;2-0-1;8
Madison Edgewood;7-4-3;3-2-1;7
Monroe;0-6-3;0-4-1;1
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;12-2-4;5-1-0;10
DeForest;8-3-2;5-2-0;8
Beaver Dam;2-8-1;1-4-1;3
Watertown;4-5-1;0-3-1;1
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Monona Grove;6-7-2;5-1-1;11
Fort Atkinson;5-4-1;4-2-0;8
Milton;4-8-0;2-4-0;4
Stoughton;0-10-2;0-4-1;1
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Verona;8-1-1;5-0-1;16
Middleton;7-3-2;5-1-0;15
Madison West;7-4-1;4-1-1;13
Sun Prairie;9-1-4;4-1-0;12
Madison Memorial;7-5-1;4-2-0;12
Beloit Memorial;5-7-1;2-3-1;7
Madison East;1-7-0;2-3-1;7
Madison La Follette;1-7-1;0-5-0;0
Janesville Craig;2-8-1;0-4-0;0
Janesville Parker;0-9-0;0-4-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Evansville;12-0-3;3-0-2;11
McFarland;5-3-2;3-1-1;10
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-1;2-1-2;8
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-4-1;2-1-1;7
Edgerton;2-4-5;1-1-1;6
Whitewater;2-5-0;1-4-0;3
Jefferson;0-8-2;0-4-1;1
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;8-1-2;5-0-0;15
Wisconsin Dells;7-1-0;5-1-0;15
Lake Mills;11-1-1;4-1-0;12
Watertown Luther Prep;6-5-0;3-3-0;9
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-6-0;2-3-0;6
Lodi;4-5-3;1-3-2;5
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-5-2;0-1-1;1
Lakeside Lutheran;6-2-2;0-3-1;1
Columbus;2-9-0;0-5-0;0
Friday's results
Sun Prairie 1, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Lakeside Lutheran 2, Edgerton 2
Oregon 4, Hudson 0