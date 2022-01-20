High school sports highlights: Beaver Dam's Gabby Wilke scores 22 against Monona Grove

Here's who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Paige Lambe, Verona girls basketball: Lambe scored 18 points in the Wildcats' 74-16 over Madison West (1-9, 0-8 Big Eight). Three other Wildcats scored in double figures: Megan Murphy (13), Reagan Briggs (11) and Abbi Rupnow (10). Verona (10-3, 7-2) is currently on a seven-game winning streak.
Delaney Nyenhuis, Oregon girls basketball: The sophomore scored a career-high 20 points in the Panthers' 79-42 win over Baraboo (2-13, 1-7 Badger West). Nyenhuis scored 18 of her 20 in the first half. Emily Mortenson also scored 12, and Katelyn Studebaker chipped in 10. Oregon’s (10-6, 7-2) next game is on the road Saturday against Sauk Prairie.
Kylee Grabarski, Waunakee girls basketball: Grabarski scored 20 points in a 74-35 win over Fort Atkinson. The Warrior made five 3-pointers. Senior Ashley Sawicki recorded 19 points, and fellow senior Lauren Meudt added 12. The Warriors’ (11-5, 7-2 Badger East) next game is a non-conference home game Saturday against Platteville.
JJ Wiebusch, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: Wiebusch had three goals and an assist in the Crusaders’ (11-3-0, 6-0-0 Badger West) 10-0 win over Baraboo/Portage (3-15-0, 1-6-0). He scored a goal in each period as the Crusaders picked up their fourth-straight win. He leads the team with 25 goals on the season.
Annika Rufenacht, Verona gymnastics: A Level 10 gymnast, Rufenacht won the all-around with 36.925 as the Wildcats defeated Madison Memorial 142.400-132.125. She won the vault event with a 9.20, the floor with a 9.35 and balance beam with 9.425.
Rylan Oberg, DeForest girls basketball: Oberg scored a career-high 21 points in the Norskies’ 74-48 win over Stoughton (8-8, 5-4 Badger East). The sophomore scored 12 of her 21 in the second half and made three 3s. Aspin Kelliher and Jocie Pickhardt also scored in double figures with 11 and 10, respectively. DeForest’s (11-6, 5-4) next game is on the road Jan. 25 against Monona Grove.
Gabby Wilke, Beaver Dam girls basketball: Wilke scored 22 points in the Golden Beavers’ 62-49 win over Monona Grove (9-6, 7-2 Badger East). Kylie Wittnebel also added 14 points for Beaver Dam (16-2, 8-1), which took over the top spot in the Badger East.
From the box
- Waunakee boys wrestling’s Jack Schweitzer won his 220-pound match over Brayden Lee by fall in 37 seconds. The Warriors lost the dual 64-9 to Milton.
- Monona Grove senior boys swimmer Cameron Tejada won two individual events and was a member of two winning relay teams. The Silver Eagle won the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.92) and the 100 fly (52.30). Tejada, a senior, swam the first leg of the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:38.29) with Hayden McGlynn, Sam Steenhagen and Caleb Jondle. Tejada also swam the anchor leg of the winning 400 freestyle team (3:15.29) along with Jondle, Jonah Elfers and Ethan Johnson.
- Teagan Mallegni scored 11 points for McFarland girls basketball in its 48-34 loss to Jefferson.
- Middleton boys hockey goaltender Connor Fauchner recorded 38 saves in the Cardinals 2-1 win over Sun Prairie.
- Middleton gymnastics' Jayden Mathias scored a 9.000 and won the vault event in the Cardinals 129.600-128.725 dual-meet win over Janesville Craig.
- Sauk Prairie’s Nick Mast and Micah Hansen both had three goals in the Eagles' 6-5 win over Oregon in boys hockey. The win extends the Eagles' winning streak to 10 games.
- Madison West gymnastics Alexa Harris won the all-around with a 34.000 to lead the Regents to a 124.050-114.150 win over Janesville Parker. She won the vault (8.350), bars (8.850), beam (7.700) and floor exercise (9.100).
- Monona Grove girls basketball's Emily Clevidence scored 13 points in the Silver Eagles' 62-49 loss to Beaver Dam. Taylor Moreau added 10 points.
- Samaria Ownby of Madison La Follette/East took the all-around with 36.550 as United defeated Sun Prairie 134.425-131.375. Her high score on the night came on the vault (9.55). Fellow La Follette/East gymnast Thea Bender finished second in the all-around with 35.45.
- Reedsburg’s Macie Wieman had 19 points in the win over Monroe girls basketball 93-20. The Beavers improve to 17-0.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;7-1;13-2
DeForest;6-1;11-3
Waunakee;6-2;11-5
Watertown;5-2;7-7
Beaver Dam;4-3;7-6
Fort Atkinson;3-4;6-6
Stoughton;3-4;5-6
Monona Grove;1-6;5-9
BADGER WEST
Monroe;7-0;13-1
Mount Horeb;4-2;7-4
Oregon;3-4;8-4
Sauk Prairie;3-4;7-6
Portage;3-5;6-7
Reedsburg;1-6;5-8
Baraboo;1-7;4-9
Edgewood;0-6;4-9
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;8-1;9-2
Middleton;8-1;9-3
Madison East;6-2;8-3
Sun Prairie;5-4;7-5
Verona;3-4;7-5
Janesville Craig;3-5;4-8
Janesville Parker;4-6;7-7
Madison West;3-7;4-8
Madison Memorial;2-7;5-7
Beloit Memorial;1-6;5-8
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;8-0;11-3
McFarland;6-2;8-3
East Troy;5-2;9-3
Turner;5-2;6-3
Big Foot;6-3;8-6
Evansville;5-4;8-6
Edgerton;4-5;5-9
Whitewater;2-6;2-9
Clinton;1-9;2-12
Jefferson;0-9;0-14
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;8-1;16-2
Waunakee;7-2;11-5
Monona Grove;7-2;9-6
DeForest;5-4;11-6
Stoughton;5-4;8-8
Watertown;3-4;11-5
Milton;2-6;8-9
Fort Atkinson;1-7;6-9
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;9-0;17-0
Oregon;7-2;10-6
Edgewood;6-2;9-5
Sauk Prairie;4-5;11-5
Mount Horeb;3-6;5-9
Baraboo;1-7;2-13
Portage;0-8;3-11
Monroe;0-8;0-13
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;7-1;11-2
Madison La Follette;7-2;9-2
Janesville Craig;8-2;9-5
Verona;7-2;10-3
Middleton;5-5;6-9
Madison Memorial;4-5;4-8
Beloit Memorial;3-5;4-7
Madison East;3-6;4-6
Janesville Parker;1-8;1-13
Madison West;0-8;1-9
Rock Valley
Brodhead;10-0;13-2
Jefferson;8-3;9-5
McFarland;8-3;12-3
Edgerton;7-2;11-2
Clinton;6-4;9-6
Evansville;4-6;5-10
East Troy;2-7;2-10
Turner;1-8;3-9
Big Foot;2-7;5-9
Whitewater;1-9;2-12
Thursday's results
Jefferson 47, McFarland 34
Sun Prairie at Madison La Follette, 7:15 p.m. ppd
Janesville Craig 41, Madison Memorial 38
Madison East 50, Middleton 48
Verona 74, Madison West 16
Oregon 79, Baraboo 42
Reedsburg 93, Monroe 20
Madison Edgewood at Portage, 7:30 p.m.
Sauk Prairie 45, Mount Horeb 33
DeForest 72, Stoughton 48
Waunakee 74, Fort Atkinson 35
Beaver Dam 62, Monona Grove 49
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;8-0-0;14-2-0
Beaver Dam;7-2-0;11-5-0
McFarland;5-2-0;7-7-0
DeForest;3-3-1;4-6-1
Monona Grove;3-5-0;6-10-0
Milton;3-6-1;7-8-1
Stoughton;0-11-0;1-15-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;6-0-0;11-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;6-3-0;14-6-0
Oregon;5-4-0;12-7-0
Sauk Prairie;4-2-0;13-2-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-6-0;3-15-0
Monroe;0-7-0;2-15-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;9-0-0;11-4-0
Janesville;7-3-0;10-6-0
Middleton;6-4-0;12-5-0
Madison Memorial;6-4-0;7-7-0
Sun Prairie;4-4-0;6-8-0
Madison West;4-6-0;5-11-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-7-0;2-10-0
Beloit Memorial;0-9-0;0-14-0
Thursday's results
Middleton 2, Sun Prairie 1
Reedsburg/Wis. Dells/Mauston 11, Monroe 1
Waunakee 9, Stoughton 1
Beloit Memorial at Madison La Follette/East, 7:30 p.m. no report
Madison Edgewood 10, Baraboo/Portage 0
DeForest 4, Milton 3
Sauk Prairie 6, Oregon 5
Cedarburg at McFarland 7 p.m.
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;6-0-0;13-1-0
Viroqua;6-1-0;7-3-0
Cap City Cougars;5-3-0;8-9-0
Icebergs;5-4-0;7-6-0
Rock County;4-5-0;6-10-2
Badger Lightning;3-5-0;4-6-0
Beaver Dam;0-11-0;0-13-0
Boys wrestling
Boys wrestling
Thursday's results
Milton 64, Waunakee 9
Lodi 34, Marshfield 33
Gymnastics
Gymnastics
Thursday's results
Madison West 124.050, Janesville Parker 114.150
Verona High School 142.400, Madison Memorial 131.125
Sun Prairie at Madison La Follette/East, 6 p.m.
Mount Horeb 142.100, Watertown 131.325
Middleton 129.600, Janesville Craig 128.725
Reedsburg at Milton, 6:30 p.m.
Boys swimming
Boys swimming
Thursday's results
McFarland 98, Sauk Prairie 72
Monona Grove 122, Watertown 48