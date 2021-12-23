High school sports highlights: Beaver Dam's Gabby Wilke scores 16 points in matchup with Lakeside Lutheran

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Aidan Chisholm and Dadon Gillen, McFarland boys basketball: Chisholm scored a team-high 22 points and Gillen had 19 as the Spartans defeated Monona Grove 60-54. The game was tied 23-23 at half before the Spartans pulled away for their fifth consecutive wins. Gillen is averaging 19.9 points through seven games.
Gabby Wilke, Beaver Dam girls basketball: Wilke scored 16 points in the Golden Beavers' 66-39 win over Lakeside Lutheran. It marked the ninth time that Wilke has scored more than 15 points this season. Anni Salettel and Kylie Wittnebel each scored 12 points for the Golden Beavers (10-2, 5-1 Badger East). The Golden Beavers’ next game is Dec. 29 against West Bend West in the Kewaskum Holiday Tournament.
Nick Mast, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Mast recorded five points in Sauk Prairie’s 9-4 non-conference win over La Crosse Aquinas. Mast scored the first two goals for the Eagles (5-2) and recorded an assist on the third. Erik Petersen and Luke Mast each recorded two points.
Aaron Uttich, Columbus boys basketball: Uttich scored 23 points in Columbus’ 57-35 win over Portage (3-5). Uttich was the only player for the Cardinals (5-2) to score in double figures.
From the box
- The Middleton boys hockey trio of Ryan Carr, Brendan Julius and Brady Engelkes all had two goals each as the Cardinals defeated Madison East/La Follette 13-0. Julius also picked up an assist. Cam Haynes made 15 saves for the Cardinals (6-4).
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-0;7-2
DeForest;4-0;6-1
Beaver Dam;4-1;7-2
Milton;4-1;7-2
Watertown;3-2;3-4
Fort Atkinson;2-3;3-5
Stoughton;2-3;2-4
Monona Grove;1-4;3-6
BADGER WEST
Monroe;5-1;6-1
Mount Horeb;3-1;3-1
Oregon;2-3;5-3
Portage;1-3;3-5
Reedsburg;1-4;2-5
Sauk Prairie;1-4;2-5
Edgewood;0-5;2-6
Baraboo;0-5;1-6
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;6-0;6-0
Madison La Follette;4-0;5-1
Madison East;3-1;5-2
Janesville Craig;3-2;3-4
Janesville Parker;3-3;5-3
Verona;2-4;4-4
Madison West;2-4;3-4
Madison Memorial;2-3;4-3
Sun Prairie;1-3;2-3
Beloit Memorial;0-6;1-7
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;4-0;5-0
McFarland;4-1;5-1
Big Foot;4-1;5-2
East Troy;3-1;6-2
Turner;2-1;3-1
Edgerton;2-3;2-4
Evansville;2-3;3-4
Clinton;1-4;1-5
Whitewater;1-4;1-5
Jefferson;0-5;0-6
Thursday's results
McFarland 60, Monona Grove 54
Columbus 57, Portage 35
Stoughton 90, Lodi 76
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;6-0;7-1
Beaver Dam;5-1;10-2
Stoughton;4-2;6-4
Waunakee;4-2;5-3
DeForest;3-3;6-4
Watertown;2-3;6-4
Milton;2-4;4-5
Fort Atkinson;1-5;3-5
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;6-0;9-0
Oregon;4-2;7-3
Edgewood;4-2;6-2
Mount Horeb;3-3;4-4
Sauk Prairie;2-4;6-4
Baraboo;1-5;2-7
Portage;0-5;3-6
Monroe;0-6;0-6
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;5-1;8-1
Janesville Craig;5-1;5-4
Verona;4-2;6-3
Madison La Follette;4-2;5-2
Middleton;4-2;4-3
Madison Memorial;4-2;4-4
Beloit Memorial;2-4;2-5
Madison East;0-5;1-5
Janesville Parker;1-5;1-7
Madison West;0-6;1-7
Rock Valley
Brodhead;6-0;9-0
Jefferson;6-0;6-1
Edgerton;5-1;7-1
McFarland;5-2;6-3
Clinton;2-4;3-5
East Troy;2-4;2-5
Evansville;1-4;2-5
Turner;1-5;3-6
Big Foot;1-5;3-7
Whitewater;1-5;1-7
Thursday's result
Beaver Dam 66, Lakeside Lutheran 39
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Waunakee;5-0-0;8-1-0
Beaver Dam;5-1-0;7-2-0
McFarland;3-3-0;4-5-0
Monona Grove;2-3-0;3-5-0
Milton;1-3-1;3-5-1
DeForest;1-3-1;2-4-1
Stoughton;0-5-0;0-7-1
BADGER WEST
Edgewood;4-0-0;6-1-0
Oregon;3-2-0;7-4-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;3-2-0;6-5-0
Sauk Prairie;3-2-0;5-3-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-2-0;2-6-0
Monroe;0-5-0;1-10-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;6-0-0;8-1-0
Janesville;4-1-0;5-2-0
Middleton;4-3-0;6-4-0
Sun Prairie;3-3-0;3-4-0
Madison Memorial;3-3-0;4-6-0
Madison West;2-4-0;2-7-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-5-0;2-7-0
Beloit Memorial;0-4-0;0-7-0
Thursday's results
Middleton 13, Madison La Follette/East 0
Beaver Dam 3, Waupun 2
Sauk Prairie 9, Avalanche 4
Sun Prairie 4, Madison Memorial 2
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Metro Lynx;3-0-0;8-0-0
Icebergs;3-1-0;4-2-1
Viroqua;3-1-0;4-3-0
Cap City Cougars;3-2-0;6-5-0
Badger Lightning;3-3-0;4-3-0
Rock County;2-3-0;4-5-1
Beaver Dam;0-7-0;0-8-0
Thursday's result
Cedarburg at Stoughton, 7:15 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Boys wrestling
Thursday's results
Edgerton 58, Madison La Follette 24