High school sports highlights: Beaver Dam's Gabby Wilke scores 16 points in matchup with Lakeside Lutheran
Gabby Wilke

Beaver Dam sophomore Gabby Wilke (right) scored a game-high 28 points, including two on a pair of free throws to force overtime, in the Golden Beavers' 85-82 loss to Milwaukee Academy of Sciences on Tuesday night in Milwaukee. 

 SEAN DAVIS, Capital Newspapers Archives

Here are the highlights from Thursday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Aidan Chisholm and Dadon Gillen, McFarland boys basketball: Chisholm scored a team-high 22 points and Gillen had 19 as the Spartans defeated Monona Grove 60-54. The game was tied 23-23 at half before the Spartans pulled away for their fifth consecutive wins. Gillen is averaging 19.9 points through seven games.

Gabby Wilke, Beaver Dam girls basketball: Wilke scored 16 points in the Golden Beavers' 66-39 win over Lakeside Lutheran. It marked the ninth time that Wilke has scored more than 15 points this season. Anni Salettel and Kylie Wittnebel each scored 12 points for the Golden Beavers (10-2, 5-1 Badger East). The Golden Beavers’ next game is Dec. 29 against West Bend West in the Kewaskum Holiday Tournament.

Nick Mast, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Mast recorded five points in Sauk Prairie’s 9-4 non-conference win over La Crosse Aquinas. Mast scored the first two goals for the Eagles (5-2) and recorded an assist on the third. Erik Petersen and Luke Mast each recorded two points.

Aaron Uttich, Columbus boys basketball: Uttich scored 23 points in Columbus’ 57-35 win over Portage (3-5). Uttich was the only player for the Cardinals (5-2) to score in double figures.

From the box

  • The Middleton boys hockey trio of Ryan Carr, Brendan Julius and Brady Engelkes all had two goals each as the Cardinals defeated Madison East/La Follette 13-0. Julius also picked up an assist. Cam Haynes made 15 saves for the Cardinals (6-4).
