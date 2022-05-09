High school sports highlights: Beaver Dam's Audriana Edwards's three RBIs lead victory over Monona Grove

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Audriana Edwards, Beaver Dam softball: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs and three RBIs in a 5-0 win over Monona Grove. Junior Riley Czarnecki pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts.
Morgan Reierson, DeForest softball: She went 2-for-5 with three RBIs in a 13-8 win over Stoughton. Halle Melter, Desirae Kalstrom, Gracie Hamele and Trysten Schroeder also recorded multiple hits.
From the box
- Stoughton softball’s Teagan Pickett went 3-for-4 in the 13-8 loss to DeForest.
- Monroe softball’s Brinley Roidt went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a home run in a 5-2 win over Sauk Prairie.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Monday's action
Baseball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-2;6-4
DeForest;6-4;6-7
Watertown;6-5;8-5
Beaver Dam;4-5;7-5
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;6-3;6-6
Portage;2-4;3-4
Sauk Prairie;2-3;4-4
Reedsburg;1-5;4-5
Badger Southeast
Milton;10-0;13-1
Monona Grove;7-3;10-6
Fort Atkinson;2-6;2-11
Stoughton;2-8;2-10
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;8-1;10-2
Oregon;4-4;6-4
Monroe;2-7;2-8
Mount Horeb;2-8;3-10
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;10-1;11-2
Sun Prairie;8-2;10-3
Middleton;9-3;12-4
Madison Memorial;7-5;9-5
Madison West;7-5;7-7
Verona;6-5;8-7
Madison La Follette;3-7;4-7
Beloit Memorial;2-8;2-8
Madison East;2-8;2-10
Janesville Parker;1-11;1-11
Capitol North
Columbus;5-0;9-1
Lakeside Lutheran;4-2;7-6
Lake Mills;4-2,9-5
Lodi;2-4;6-8
Watertown Luther Prep;2-3;4-3
Poynette;0-6;2-8
Capitol South
New Glarus;2-0;4-2
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;3-3;4-6
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-2;1-2
Rock Valley
Edgerton;9-1;11-1
Turner;7-1;7-1
Jefferson;7-3;7-5
McFarland;6-5;8-6
Evansville;3-2;4-3
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
Big Foot;2-6;2-6
Brodhead/Juda;1-4;3-5
Clinton;1-5;1-5
East Troy;1-7;1-7
Monday's results
Milton 13, Mount Horeb 2
McFarland 9, Lodi 8
Softball
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;12-1;15-2
Watertown;9-2;11-3
Waunakee;4-6;5-11
DeForest;2-10;2-14
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-5;6-7
Baraboo;6-5;7-9
Reedsburg;3-6;7-7
Portage;4-8;7-9
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;11-1;15-2
Milton;7-4;9-5
Fort Atkinson;4-6;4-8
Stoughton;1-10;1-14
Badger Southwest
Mount Horeb;7-2;7-3
Oregon;8-2;10-3
Monroe;4-8;8-13
Edgewood;1-9;1-10
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;13-0;18-1
Janesville Parker;5-2;6-2
Madison Memorial;8-2;8-3
Verona;8-3;9-3
Middleton;5-3;6-5
Beloit Memorial;3-3;3-3
Janesville Craig;3-7;4-8
Madison East;2-8;2-9
Madison West;1-10;1-10
Madison La Follette;0-10;0-10
Capitol North
Lake Mills;7-1;14-1
Poynette;7-1;10-2
Columbus;4-3;13-3
Lakeside Lutheran;3-4;9-4
Watertown Luther Prep;0-6;0-8
Lodi;0-6;2-10
Capitol South
Waterloo;5-0;8-2
Cambridge;4-2;7-3
Marshall;3-3;8-5
Wisconsin Heights;1-3;1-7
Belleville;0-5;1-8
Rock Valley
Brodhead;13-2;15-2
Jefferson;12-1;14-1
Turner;9-2;10-2
McFarland;7-4;9-7
Edgerton;5-5;5-8
Clinton;6-7;6-9
East Troy;5-10;5-10
Big Foot;2-9;3-9
Whitewater;2-13;3-13
Evansville;1-9;1-10
Monday's results
DeForest 13, Stoughton 8
Columbus 10, Madison East 0
Lakeside Lutheran 5, Marshall 4
Beaver Dam 5, Monona Grove 0
Monroe 5, Sauk Prairie 2
Oregon 4, Portage 1
Girls soccer
Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;5-0-0;9-0-1
Waunakee;3-1-0;6-1-2
Watertown;1-4-1;2-6-1
Beaver Dam;0-2-1;0-3-1
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;4-1-0;6-2-1
Baraboo;0-2-1;2-3-1
Reedsburg;2-3-0;4-4-1
Portage/Poynette;0-6-0;1-8-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;4-0-0;5-3-0
Milton;1-3-0;2-3-1
Fort Atkinson;0-1-0;1-3-0
Stoughton;0-5-0;2-7-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;8-0-0;11-0-0
Edgewood;5-1-0;9-2-0
Mount Horeb;3-4-0;4-5-0
Monroe;1-4-0;1-4-0
Big Eight
Madison West;0-1-0;3-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-1-0;2-3-0
Madison Memorial;3-0-0;6-0-2
Middleton;2-1-0;4-4-1
Verona;3-0-0;4-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-1-0;1-4-1
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-2-0
Madison East;0-1-0;0-6-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-4-0
Capitol
Lodi;3-0-1;4-3-2
Sugar River;3-0-0;3-1-1
Columbus;1-0-1;3-2-3
Lake Mills;1-1-0;5-1-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-2-0;3-3-1
Watertown Luther Prep;1-2-0;2-5-2
Lakeside Lutheran;0-2-0;1-4-0
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-3-0;0-4-1
Rock Valley
McFarland;3-0-0;7-0-1
Evansville;2-0-0;5-0-0
Big Foot/Williams Bay;1-0-1;1-0-3
Edgerton;1-1-0;2-1-0
East Troy;0-1-1;2-4-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;0-1-0;1-3-1
Clinton/Turner;0-1-0;0-2-0
Jefferson;0-3-0;0-6-0
Monday's result
Hustisford/Dodgeland 3, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Boys tennis
Monday's results
Big Foot 6, McFarland 1
Sun Prairie 7, Janesville Parker 0
University School of Milwaukee 4, Edgewood 3
Boys golf
Monday's results
Spartan Invite (Through Round 1): Madison Memorial 324, Middleton 328, Arrowhead 336, Verona 338, Stoughton 343, Abundant Life 346, Oregon 347, Sun Prairie 352, Madison West 353, DeForest 354, Beloit Memorial 356, Janesville Parker 357, Lodi 360, Marquette 363, Madison Memorial B, 377, Madison La Follette 393, Madison East 430.