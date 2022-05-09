 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports highlights: Beaver Dam's Audriana Edwards's three RBIs lead victory over Monona Grove

Here's who shined in Monday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Audriana Edwards, Beaver Dam softball: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs and three RBIs in a 5-0 win over Monona Grove. Junior Riley Czarnecki pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts.

Morgan Reierson, DeForest softball: She went 2-for-5 with three RBIs in a 13-8 win over Stoughton. Halle Melter, Desirae Kalstrom, Gracie Hamele and Trysten Schroeder also recorded multiple hits.

From the box

  • Stoughton softball’s Teagan Pickett went 3-for-4 in the 13-8 loss to DeForest.
  • Monroe softball’s Brinley Roidt went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a home run in a 5-2 win over Sauk Prairie.
