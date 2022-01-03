High school sports highlights: Baraboo's Taylor Pfaff scores 20 points in matchup with Jefferson

Here are the highlights from Monday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Taylor Pfaff, Baraboo girls basketball: The junior led Baraboo in scoring with 20 points in the Thunderbirds’ 57-44 loss to Jefferson. Pfaff made five 3-pointers, four of them coming in the second half. The 5-foot-7 guard also scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half. Emma Fluette was the only other Thunderbird to score more than 10 points, with 12. The Thunderbirds’ (2-9, 1-5 Badger West) next game is Tuesday night at home against Poynette.
From the box
- Poynette’s Grace Gavinski scored 15 points in the Pumas’ 57-44 loss to Cambridge. The freshman more than doubled her previous career high of seven points, set against Pecatonia.
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-0;9-2
DeForest;4-0;6-2
Beaver Dam;4-1;7-4
Milton;4-1;8-2
Watertown;3-2;3-5
Fort Atkinson;2-3;4-5
Stoughton;2-3;3-4
Monona Grove;1-4;4-6
BADGER WEST
Monroe;5-0;9-1
Mount Horeb;3-1;5-1
Oregon;2-3;5-3
Portage;1-3;3-5
Reedsburg;1-4;4-5
Sauk Prairie;1-4;2-6
Edgewood;0-4;2-6
Baraboo;0-5;2-7
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;6-0;7-1
Madison La Follette;5-0;6-1
Madison East;4-2;6-3
Janesville Craig;3-3;4-6
Janesville Parker;3-3;6-3
Sun Prairie;2-3;4-3
Madison Memorial;2-4;5-4
Madison West;2-4;3-4
Verona;2-4;5-4
Beloit Memorial;0-6;3-8
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;4-0;6-3
Big Foot;4-1;5-3
McFarland;4-1;6-1
East Troy;3-1;6-2
Turner;2-1;3-2
Edgerton;2-3;3-6
Evansville;2-3;4-5
Clinton;1-4;2-7
Whitewater;1-4;1-7
Jefferson;0-5;0-9
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;6-0;8-2
Beaver Dam;5-1;12-2
Waunakee;4-2;6-4
Stoughton;4-2;6-4
DeForest;3-3;7-5
Watertown;2-3;9-4
Milton;2-4;6-6
Fort Atkinson;1-5;4-6
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;6-0;11-0
Oregon;4-2;7-5
Edgewood;4-2;7-3
Mount Horeb;3-3;4-4
Sauk Prairie;2-4;6-4
Baraboo;1-5;2-9
Portage;0-5;3-7
Monroe;0-6;0-9
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;5-1;7-4
Sun Prairie;5-1;8-2
Verona;4-2;7-3
Madison La Follette;4-2;5-2
Middleton;4-2;5-4
Madison Memorial;4-2;4-5
Beloit Memorial;2-4;3-6
Janesville Parker;1-5;1-10
Madison East;1-5;2-5
Madison West;0-6;1-7
Rock Valley
Brodhead;6-0;10-2
Edgerton;6-1;10-1
Jefferson;6-1;7-3
McFarland;5-2;7-3
Clinton;3-4;5-6
Evansville;2-4;3-7
East Troy;2-4;2-5
Turner;1-5;3-6
Big Foot;1-5;3-8
Whitewater;1-6;1-8
Monday's results
Jefferson 58, Baraboo 47
Cambridge 57, Poynette 44
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;5-0-0;10-1-0
Beaver Dam;5-1-0;8-3-0
McFarland;3-2-0;5-7-0
Milton;2-3-1;5-5-1
Monona Grove;2-3-0;4-7-0
DeForest;1-3-1;2-4-1
Stoughton;0-6-0;1-9-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;4-0-0;7-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;3-2-0;9-5-0
Oregon;3-2-0;9-5-0
Sauk Prairie;2-2-0;8-2-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-2-0;2-9-0
Monroe;0-5-0;1-12-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;6-0-0;8-3-0
Janesville;5-1-0;8-3-0
Middleton;4-3-0;8-4-0
Madison Memorial;3-3-0;4-6-0
Sun Prairie;3-3-0;5-5-0
Madison West;3-4-0;4-9-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-5-0;2-8-0
Beloit Memorial;0-6-0;0-11-0
Monday's result
DeForest at Stoughton, 7:15 p.m. late
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Icebergs;4-1-0;6-3-0
Metro Lynx;3-0-0;10-1-0
Viroqua;3-1-0;4-3-0
Cap City Cougars;3-2-0;7-7-0
Badger Lightning;3-4-0;4-4-0
Rock County;2-3-0;4-7-2
Beaver Dam;0-7-0;0-8-0