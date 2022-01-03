 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Baraboo's Taylor Pfaff scores 20 points in matchup with Jefferson
High school sports highlights: Baraboo's Taylor Pfaff scores 20 points in matchup with Jefferson

Taylor Pfaff
Here are the highlights from Monday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Taylor Pfaff, Baraboo girls basketball: The junior led Baraboo in scoring with 20 points in the Thunderbirds’ 57-44 loss to Jefferson. Pfaff made five 3-pointers, four of them coming in the second half. The 5-foot-7 guard also scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half. Emma Fluette was the only other Thunderbird to score more than 10 points, with 12. The Thunderbirds’ (2-9, 1-5 Badger West) next game is Tuesday night at home against Poynette.

From the box

  • Poynette’s Grace Gavinski scored 15 points in the Pumas’ 57-44 loss to Cambridge. The freshman more than doubled her previous career high of seven points, set against Pecatonia.
