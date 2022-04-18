High school sports highlights: Bailee Judd, Avery Feek lead McFarland softball to first conference win

Stars of the night

Bailee Judd, McFarland softball: The junior catcher went 3-for-3 with a home run in the Spartans' 11-3 win against Whippets. Judd recorded two RBIs and scored two runs. Freshman Avery Feek also went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

Gianna Burke, Lodi girls soccer: The sophomore forward scored four times and had an assist in a 7-0 win over Mauston. Burke scored in the 11th and 22nd minutes during the first half, and the 44th and 52nd of the second half. Teammates Grasyn Schmidt and Lea Traeder had a goal and assist apiece, and Anna Balfanz was the other goal scorer. Lodi is now 2-2-2.