High school sports highlights: Avery Poole scores career-high 33 points, Monna Grove edges McFarland
Max Weisbrod

DeForest's Max Weisbrod attacks the basket during Thursday's WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal loss to Mount Horeb at Baraboo High School.

Here are the highlights from Saturday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Tyler Genschaw, Monona Grove boys hockey: Genschaw scored two of his three goals in the opening period in a 5-4 loss to Cedarburg. He has seven goals through the four games he’s played.

Avery Poole, Monona Grove girls basketball: Poole led the Silver Eagles with a career-high 33 points in a 69-64 win over McFarland. She made three 3-pointers and went 14-for-17 from line. Poole is averaging 19.9 points per game for the Silver Eagles (7-0).

Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: In the championship game of the 608 tournament, Weisbrod had 25 points and four assists for the Norskies (5-1) in a 63-47 loss to La Crosse Central. The Northern Michigan commit is averaging 26.7 points per game.

Arhman Lewis, Madison La Follette boys basketball: He provided 22 points and four rebounds in the 86-84 win over Yorkville Christian in the 608 tournament consolation game. The senior had two clutch shots in Friday’s overtime loss to La Crosse Central. He is averaging 14.3 points per game.

Ta-Shun Pender, Madison West boys basketball: The forward had 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Regents (4-2) in the 77-45 win over Milwaukee Washington. Teammate JR Brown had 21 points. 

From the box

  • Middleton's Ryan Inman scored two goals in an 8-1 win over Madison West in boys hockey. The senior defender has five goals and eight assists through eight games.
  • Junior forward Maggie Hartwig scored 21 points for Sauk Prairie (5-4) in the  64-16 win over Portage.
  • Madison East’s Massi Malterer scored 28 points in the 74-48 boys basketball win over Milwaukee Washington. Madison East scored 50 second-half points, 14 from Malterer.
  • Alexa Harris took second best all-around at the Watertown Gosling Invite in girls gymnastics. Her 33.950 led Madison West in overall scoring and her 8.900 on the balance beam took first place.
  • Addy Milota had two goals in the Stoughton co-op's overtime loss to Onalaska 4-3 in girls hockey. Milota has seven goals through seven games. Teammate Katelynn Weeks had two assists.
