High school sports highlights: Avery Poole scores career-high 33 points, Monna Grove edges McFarland

Here are the highlights from Saturday's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Tyler Genschaw, Monona Grove boys hockey: Genschaw scored two of his three goals in the opening period in a 5-4 loss to Cedarburg. He has seven goals through the four games he’s played.
Avery Poole, Monona Grove girls basketball: Poole led the Silver Eagles with a career-high 33 points in a 69-64 win over McFarland. She made three 3-pointers and went 14-for-17 from line. Poole is averaging 19.9 points per game for the Silver Eagles (7-0).
Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: In the championship game of the 608 tournament, Weisbrod had 25 points and four assists for the Norskies (5-1) in a 63-47 loss to La Crosse Central. The Northern Michigan commit is averaging 26.7 points per game.
Arhman Lewis, Madison La Follette boys basketball: He provided 22 points and four rebounds in the 86-84 win over Yorkville Christian in the 608 tournament consolation game. The senior had two clutch shots in Friday’s overtime loss to La Crosse Central. He is averaging 14.3 points per game.
Ta-Shun Pender, Madison West boys basketball: The forward had 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Regents (4-2) in the 77-45 win over Milwaukee Washington. Teammate JR Brown had 21 points.
From the box
- Middleton's Ryan Inman scored two goals in an 8-1 win over Madison West in boys hockey. The senior defender has five goals and eight assists through eight games.
- Junior forward Maggie Hartwig scored 21 points for Sauk Prairie (5-4) in the 64-16 win over Portage.
- Madison East’s Massi Malterer scored 28 points in the 74-48 boys basketball win over Milwaukee Washington. Madison East scored 50 second-half points, 14 from Malterer.
- Alexa Harris took second best all-around at the Watertown Gosling Invite in girls gymnastics. Her 33.950 led Madison West in overall scoring and her 8.900 on the balance beam took first place.
- Addy Milota had two goals in the Stoughton co-op's overtime loss to Onalaska 4-3 in girls hockey. Milota has seven goals through seven games. Teammate Katelynn Weeks had two assists.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Saturday's action
Boys basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;4-0;7-1
Waunakee;4-0;6-1
DeForest;4-0;5-1
Milton;3-1;6-2
Watertown;3-1;3-3
Stoughton;2-2;2-3
Monona Grove;1-3;3-4
Fort Atkinson;1-3;2-5
BADGER WEST
Monroe;4-1;5-1
Mount Horeb;3-1;3-1
Oregon;2-2;5-2
Reedsburg;1-3;2-4
Portage;0-3;2-4
Baraboo;0-4;1-5
Sauk Prairie;0-4;1-5
Edgewood;0-5;2-6
BIG EIGHT
Middleton;6-0;6-0
Madison La Follette;4-0;5-1
Madison East;3-1;5-2
Janesville Craig;3-2;3-4
Janesville Parker;3-3;5-3
Madison West;2-4;3-4
Verona;2-4;4-4
Madison Memorial;1-3;3-3
Sun Prairie;1-3;2-3
Beloit Memorial;0-5;1-6
ROCK VALLEY
Big Foot;5-0;6-1
Brodhead;4-0;5-0
East Troy;3-1;6-2
Turner;2-1;3-1
McFarland;3-2;3-2
Evansville;2-3;3-4
Edgerton;2-3;2-4
Clinton;1-4;1-5
Whitewater;1-4;1-5
Jefferson;0-5;0-6
Saturday's results
Madison East 74, Milwaukee Washington 48
Waunakee 58, Randolph 42
La Crosse Central 63, DeForest 47
Madison La Follette 86, Yorkville Christian (IL) 84
Tomah 58, Reedsburg 56
Green Bay East 81, Monona Grove 64
Sun Prairie 77, Stoughton 52
Oconomowoc 75, Janesville Craig 58
Girls basketball
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Monona Grove;6-0;7-0
Beaver Dam;5-1;9-2
Waunakee;4-2;5-3
Stoughton;4-2;5-4
DeForest;3-3;5-4
Watertown;2-3;6-4
Milton;2-4;4-5
Fort Atkinson;1-5;3-5
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;6-0;9-0
Oregon;4-2;7-3
Edgewood;4-2;6-2
Mount Horeb;3-3;3-4
Sauk Prairie;2-4;5-4
Baraboo;1-5;2-6
Portage;0-5;3-6
Monroe;0-6;0-6
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;5-1;7-1
Janesville Craig;5-1;5-4
Verona;4-2;6-3
Madison La Follette;4-2;5-2
Middleton;4-2;4-3
Madison Memorial;4-2;4-4
Beloit Memorial;2-4;2-5
Madison East;1-5;1-5
Janesville Parker;1-5;1-7
Madison West;0-6;1-7
Rock Valley
Brodhead;6-0;9-0
Jefferson;6-0;6-1
Edgerton;5-1;7-1
McFarland;4-2;5-3
Clinton;2-4;3-5
East Troy;2-4;2-5
Turner;1-4;3-5
Evansville;1-4;2-5
Big Foot;1-5;3-7
Whitewater;1-5;1-7
Saturday's results
Monona Grove 69, McFarland 64
Sauk Prairie 64, Portage 16
Milwaukee Reagan 41, Madison West 39
Mount Horeb 55, Monroe 32
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Waunakee;5-0-0;7-1-0
Beaver Dam;5-1-0;6-2-0
McFarland;3-3-0;4-4-0
Monona Grove;2-3-0;3-4-0
DeForest;1-3-1;2-3-1
Milton;1-3-1;3-5-1
Stoughton;0-5-0;0-7-1
BADGER WEST
Edgewood;4-0-0;6-1-0
Oregon;3-1-0;7-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;3-2-0;5-5-0
Sauk Prairie;1-2-0;3-2-0
Baraboo/Portage;1-2-0;2-6-0
Monroe;0-5-0;1-10-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;6-0-0;7-1-0
Janesville;4-0-0;5-1-0
Middleton;3-3-0;5-4-0
Madison Memorial;2-2-0;3-5-0
Sun Prairie;2-3-0;2-3-0
Madison West;2-4-0;2-7-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-4-0;2-5-0
Beloit Memorial;0-4-0;0-7-0
Saturday's results
Cedarburg 5, Monona Grove 4
Middleton 8, Madison West 1
Fond du Lac 1, Oregon 0
Beaver Dam 4, DeForest 0
Verona 6, Sun Prairie 1
Girls hockey
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
Metro Lynx;3-0-0;8-0-0
Icebergs;3-1-0;4-2-1
Viroqua;3-1-0;4-3-0
Badger Lightning;3-3-0;4-3-0
Cap City Cougars;2-2-0;5-5-0
Rock County;2-3-0;4-5-1
Beaver Dam;0-6-0;0-7-0
Saturday's results
Onalaska 4, Icebergs 3 (OT)
Boys wrestling
Saturday's results
Badger State Invitational: Fenimore 246, Stoughton 208, Iowa-Grant 179, Hickman (MO) 164.5, Darlington 141, DC Everest 140, Laona-Wabeno 122, Waunakee 120, Viroqua 110.5, Brookfield East 102, Pewaukee 97.5, Sugar River 71.5, Madison La Follette 61, Kettle Moraine 58.5, Badger 55, Racine St. Cats/Lutheran/CC 50.5, Lake Mills 44, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 43
Fond du Lac Invite: Wausau West 268, Lodi 206, Evansville 193, Random Lake 167.5, Oak Creek 155, Stevens Point 152.5, Bay Port 133, Menomonie 111, Burlington 102, Port Washington 101.5, Kiel 96.5, Kewaskum 91, Denmark 62.5, Homestead 60, Manitowoc Lincoln 60, Sauk Prairie 58, Kenosha Bradford 54, Mosinee 51, Menomonee Falls 43, Sheboygan Falls 26, Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian 20, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 16, Cedarburg 14, Sheboygan North 6, Fond du Lac 4
Gymnastics
Saturday's results
Watertown Gosling Invite: Sun Prairie 135, Watertown 128.550, Manitowoc Lincoln 128.025, Brookfield East/Central 126.275, Madison West 125.775, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 123.675