High school sports highlights: Avery Poole scores career-high 33 points, Monona Grove edges McFarland

Here are the highlights from Saturday's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Tyler Genschaw, Monona Grove boys hockey: Genschaw scored two of his three goals in the opening period in a 5-4 loss to Cedarburg. He has seven goals through the four games he’s played.

Avery Poole, Monona Grove girls basketball: Poole led the Silver Eagles with a career-high 33 points in a 69-64 win over McFarland. She made three 3-pointers and went 14-for-17 from line. Poole is averaging 19.9 points per game for the Silver Eagles (7-0).

Max Weisbrod, DeForest boys basketball: In the championship game of the 608 tournament, Weisbrod had 25 points and four assists for the Norskies (5-1) in a 63-47 loss to La Crosse Central. The Northern Michigan commit is averaging 26.7 points per game.

Arhman Lewis, Madison La Follette boys basketball: He provided 22 points and four rebounds in the 86-84 win over Yorkville Christian in the 608 tournament consolation game. The senior had two clutch shots in Friday’s overtime loss to La Crosse Central. He is averaging 14.3 points per game.