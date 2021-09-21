 Skip to main content
High school sports highlights: Ashleigh Johnson leads Reedsburg to first girls golf conference championship in school history
High school sports highlights: Ashleigh Johnson leads Reedsburg to first girls golf conference championship in school history

Here are the highlights from Tuesday night's high school sports action.

Stars of the night

Ashleigh Johnson, Reedsburg: She finished with the top individual score at the Badger West girls conference tournament with an 81 to help the Beavers claim their first girls golf conference title in school history. Teammate Elizabeth Carey’s 94 was also valuable in claiming the Badger West conference tournament.

Kylee Doherty, Wisconsin Heights: She had a game-high 24 kills in the Vanguards' win over Cambridge in girls volleyball. Emily Van Riper led both teams with 13 digs.

Connor Gage, Verona: He scored a hat trick in the Wildcats' 7-0 win over Janesville Craig in boys soccer. Alex Klimm, who assisted all three of Gage’s goals, also chipped in a goal and finished with four assists. 

Kimmy Quinn, Verona: She led both teams with 36 digs in the Wildcats' five-set win over Janesville Craig in girls volleyball. Reagan McIntosh had 41 assists for Verona.

From the box

  • Nate Haberli had two goals and fellow junior Milo Kohl added another as Monona Grove defeated Milton 3-1 in boys soccer.
  • Madison La Follette’s Annalise Yang defeated Janesville Parker’s Martha Jacobsen 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match in girls tennis. Lancers No. 2 player Emily Zamber was also victorious to help guide La Follette to a 6-1 win.
  • Carson Wormet, Drew Lavold, Isaiah Jakel and Stepan Khamenka each recorded one goal and one assist as Waunakee defeated Beaver Dam 7-1 in boys soccer.
  • McFarland’s Hannah Rounds finished with 12 kills as the Spartans defeated Walworth Big Foot 25-23, 25-8, 25-9 in girls volleyball. Maddy Fortune had 27 assists, and Ava Dean had 13 digs for McFarland.
  • Grace Qian won the No. 1 singles match for Madison West 6-2, 6-4 as the Regents beat Madison Memorial 5-2 in girls tennis.
  • Verona’s Naisha Nagpal swept the No. 1 singles match as the Wildcats defeated Beloit Memorial 7-0 in girls tennis. Verona swept all four singles matches and only lost two games across all three doubles matches.
  • Joanna Wells won the No. 1 singles match as DeForest defeated Reedsburg 4-3 in girls tennis. Kaiya Hegarty won the No. 2 singles match 6-7 (6), 6-1, 10-5 for DeForest.
  • Sauk Prairie’s Jack Beorger won the boys cross country race with a time of 16:02 to help the Eagles take second as a team at the Thunderbird Challenge in Baraboo. Tucker Johnson took third individually with a time of 17:17 to lead Poynette to the win.
  • Catherine Gregg took second place individually in the girls cross country race with a time of 20:34.0 to help Sauk Prairie to a first-place finish as a team at the Thunderbird Challenge in Baraboo. Sauk Prairie finished with four of the top 10 finishers in the girls division.
  • Fort Atkinson’s Caleb Strayer scored two goals in the first 12 minutes of the game as the Blackhawks defeated Stoughton 2-0 in boys soccer. Strayer’s first goal came courtesy of an assist from Arion Dommershausen, and his second goal came via penalty kick.
