High school sports highlights: Ashleigh Johnson leads Reedsburg to first girls golf conference championship in school history

Here are the highlights from Tuesday night's high school sports action.
Stars of the night
Ashleigh Johnson, Reedsburg: She finished with the top individual score at the Badger West girls conference tournament with an 81 to help the Beavers claim their first girls golf conference title in school history. Teammate Elizabeth Carey’s 94 was also valuable in claiming the Badger West conference tournament.
Kylee Doherty, Wisconsin Heights: She had a game-high 24 kills in the Vanguards' win over Cambridge in girls volleyball. Emily Van Riper led both teams with 13 digs.
Connor Gage, Verona: He scored a hat trick in the Wildcats' 7-0 win over Janesville Craig in boys soccer. Alex Klimm, who assisted all three of Gage’s goals, also chipped in a goal and finished with four assists.
Kimmy Quinn, Verona: She led both teams with 36 digs in the Wildcats' five-set win over Janesville Craig in girls volleyball. Reagan McIntosh had 41 assists for Verona.
From the box
- Nate Haberli had two goals and fellow junior Milo Kohl added another as Monona Grove defeated Milton 3-1 in boys soccer.
- Madison La Follette’s Annalise Yang defeated Janesville Parker’s Martha Jacobsen 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match in girls tennis. Lancers No. 2 player Emily Zamber was also victorious to help guide La Follette to a 6-1 win.
- Carson Wormet, Drew Lavold, Isaiah Jakel and Stepan Khamenka each recorded one goal and one assist as Waunakee defeated Beaver Dam 7-1 in boys soccer.
- McFarland’s Hannah Rounds finished with 12 kills as the Spartans defeated Walworth Big Foot 25-23, 25-8, 25-9 in girls volleyball. Maddy Fortune had 27 assists, and Ava Dean had 13 digs for McFarland.
- Grace Qian won the No. 1 singles match for Madison West 6-2, 6-4 as the Regents beat Madison Memorial 5-2 in girls tennis.
- Verona’s Naisha Nagpal swept the No. 1 singles match as the Wildcats defeated Beloit Memorial 7-0 in girls tennis. Verona swept all four singles matches and only lost two games across all three doubles matches.
- Joanna Wells won the No. 1 singles match as DeForest defeated Reedsburg 4-3 in girls tennis. Kaiya Hegarty won the No. 2 singles match 6-7 (6), 6-1, 10-5 for DeForest.
- Sauk Prairie’s Jack Beorger won the boys cross country race with a time of 16:02 to help the Eagles take second as a team at the Thunderbird Challenge in Baraboo. Tucker Johnson took third individually with a time of 17:17 to lead Poynette to the win.
- Catherine Gregg took second place individually in the girls cross country race with a time of 20:34.0 to help Sauk Prairie to a first-place finish as a team at the Thunderbird Challenge in Baraboo. Sauk Prairie finished with four of the top 10 finishers in the girls division.
- Fort Atkinson’s Caleb Strayer scored two goals in the first 12 minutes of the game as the Blackhawks defeated Stoughton 2-0 in boys soccer. Strayer’s first goal came courtesy of an assist from Arion Dommershausen, and his second goal came via penalty kick.
Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;6-2-2;2-0-0;4
Sauk Prairie;4-7-1;1-1-0;2
Reedsburg;4-8-0;1-1-0;2
Portage/Poynette;4-5-2;0-2-0;0
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;8-0-2;1-0-1;3
Madison Edgewood;6-3-1;1-1-0;2
Mount Horeb;5-1-3;0-0-1;1
Monroe;0-4-2;0-1-0;0
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;8-0-4;2-0-0;4
DeForest;7-1-2;2-0-0;4
Watertown;2-5-1;0-2-0;0
Beaver Dam;1-6-1;0-2-0;0
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Fort Atkinson;4-1-1;2-0-0;4
Monona Grove;1-6-2;2-0-0;4
Milton;3-6-0;0-2-0;0
Stoughton;0-6-2;0-2-0;0
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Middleton;5-2-2;3-0-0;6
Verona;6-1-1;2-0-1;5
Madison Memorial;4-3-1;2-1-0;4
Beloit Memorial;5-5-1;2-1-0;4
Madison West;3-3-1;1-0-1;3
Sun Prairie;6-1-2;2-1-0;2
Janesville Craig;1-6-1;0-2-0;0
Janesville Parker;0-4-0;0-2-0;0
Madison La Follette;0-4-1;0-2-0;0
Madison East;0-6-0;0-2-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
McFarland;5-3-1;2-0-1;7
Evansville;8-0-3;2-0-1;5
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-4-1;1-2-0;2
Edgerton;2-3-2;0-0-1;1
Whitewater;1-5-0;0-2-0;0
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;0-3-0;0-1-0;0
Jefferson;0-7-0;0-1-0;0
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;7-1-2;4-0-0;8
Lake Mills;10-1-1;2-1-0;4
Wisconsin Dells;5-0-0;2-0-0;4
Watertown Luther Prep;4-2-0;2-1-0;4
Lakeside Lutheran;8-2-1;1-2-0;2
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;2-4-0;1-1-0;2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-5-1;0-1-1;1
Lodi;1-4-1;0-2-1;1
Columbus;2-6-0;0-3-0;0
Tuesday's results
Middleton 2, Madison Memorial 0
Sun Prairie 2, Madison East 0
Oregon 2, Madison Edgewood 0
Beloit Memorial 4, Madison La Follette 1
Verona 7, Janesville Craig 0
Waunakee 7, Beaver Dam 1
DeForest 3, Watertown 0
Monona Grove 3, Milton 1
Baraboo 3, Sauk Prairie 1
Reedsburg 2, Portage/Poynette 1
Fort Atkinson 2, Stoughton 0
Sugar River 2, Lake Mills 1
Watertown Luther Prep 1, Lakeside Lutheran 0
Cambridge/Deerfield 2, Lodi 2
Girls volleyball
Tuesday's results
Madison La Follette 3, Beloit Memorial 0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-21)
Middleton 3, Madison Memorial 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-18)
Verona 3, Janesville Craig 2 (26-24, 18-25, 31-29, 25-8, 15-8)
Sun Prairie 3, Madison East 0
McFarland 3, Big Foot 0 (25-23, 25-8, 25-9)
Wisconsin Heights 3, Cambridge 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-22)
Waterloo 3, New Glarus 0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-19)
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Lodi 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-9)
Parkview 3, Deerfield 1 (25-15, 25-16, 21-25, 25-18)
Belleville 3, Marshall 0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-23)
Lake Mills 3, Poynette 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-15)
River Valley 3, Lancaster 0
Girls tennis
Tuesday's results
Madison West 5, Madison Memorial 2
Madison La Follette 6, Janesville Parker 1
Verona 7, Beloit Memorial 0
Janesville Craig 6, Madison East 1
DeForest 4, Reedsburg 3
Sauk Prairie 7, Monroe 0
Girls golf
Tuesday's results
Badger East Conference Tournament: Waunakee 342, Milton 387, DeForest 420, Fort Atkinson 427, Monona Grove 432, Beaver Dam 461, Stoughton 461, Watertown 496
Badger West Conference Tournament: Reedsburg 368, Oregon 378, Mount Horeb 402, Baraboo 402, Madison Edgewood 413, Portage 464
Girls swimming
Tuesday's results
Monroe/New Glarus 98, Lodi 72
Baraboo 94, McFarland 75
Sauk Prairie 128, Portage 28
Burlington 105, Edgerton/Evansville 65
Boys cross country
Tuesday's results
Thunderbird Challenge: Poynette 54, Sauk Prairie 63, Mauston 65, Baraboo 68, Lodi 121, Reedsburg 135
Girls cross country
Tuesday's results
Thunderbird Challenge: Sauk Prairie 36, Lodi 63, Baraboo 66, Poynette 77, Mauston 100