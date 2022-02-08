High school sports highlights: Annika Rufenacht of Verona/Edgewood gymnastics sweeps individual events in dual meet

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Annika Rufenacht, Verona/Madison Edgewood gymnastics: She placed first in every event during a 143.825-128.725 victory over Middleton. She scored 9.600 on the balance beam, 9.350 on the floor exercise, 9.350 on the uneven bars and 8.900 in vaulting to total 37.200 points all-around.

Sydney Cherney, Reedsburg girls basketball: The sophomore led the Beavers with 29 points in an 85-21 win over Baraboo (5-16, 3-10 Badger West). Mahra Wieman scored 25 points for Reedsburg (22-0, 13-0). The Beavers' next game is at home Friday night against Portage.

Andrew Jicha, Oregon boys hockey: The Panthers forward scored four goals in their 7-1 win over McFarland (13-10-0, 8-5-0 Badger East). Jicha scored all of his goals in the first two periods. Kyle Roher recorded an assist on each of Jicha’s goals.

Parker Murn, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: Murn recorded a hat trick in Edgewood’s 8-0 win over Middleton (15-8). Cody Menzel and J.J. Wiebusch each had two goals for the Crusaders (19-3). All the goals were scored at even strength.

Maddie Reott, Stoughton girls basketball: Reott scored a career-high 25 points in a 57-49 win over Monona Grove (12-8, 9-4 Badger East). The junior’s previous best was 21 points. Annie Tangeman was the only other Vikings player to score in double figures with 12.

Zoey Parker, Mount Horeb girls basketball: Parker scored a career-high 21 points on seven 3-pointers in a 68-42 win over Monroe (1-19, 1-12 Badger West). Parker’s previous career high was nine points.

From the box

McFarland girls basketball’s Adrienne Kirch scored 21 points in a 68-55 loss to Clinton. The only other scorer in double digits was Hailey Testolin, with 18.

Portage boys basketball’s Kyan Reichoff scored 15 points in the Warriors' 78-23 non-conference win over Nekoosa. Senior Logan Mael had 13 points.

Sun Prairie girls basketball’s Avree Antony scored 10 points in an 82-20 win over Janesville Parker (1-20, 1-14 Big Eight). Freshman Payton Beck also scored 10 for the Cardinals (17-3, 12-2), who took over first place in the Big Eight as a result of Verona’s loss.

Madison West boys hockey’s Aidan Baccus and Quinn Smith each tallied a goal and assist in a 3-0 win over Beloit Memorial (3-17, 1-12 Big Eight). Smith scored on a power play late in the first period, and Baccus had the game’s final goal just over midway through the second for West (6-15, 5-8).

DeForest girls basketball’s Rylan Oberg scored 19 points in a 53-48 loss to Watertown. Aspin Kelliher added 13 points for the Norskies.

Waunakee boys basketball’s Joey Fuhremann scored 17 points in a 67-42 win over Stoughton (8-10, 4-7 Badger). Andrew Keller added 13 for the Warriors (16-5, 10-2 Badger). Luke Fernholz led the Vikings with 17.

Monona Grove girls basketball’s Taylor Moreau and Avery Poole each scored 14 points for the Silver Eagles (12-8, 9-4 Badger East) in a 57-49 loss to Stoughton (10-12, 7-6).

Columbus boys basketball’s Jack Fritz scored 17 points in a 52-47 win over Monona Grove. John Bittner led the Silver Eagles (5-14) with 10 points.

Beaver Dam girls basketball’s Anni Salettel scored 15 points in the Golden Beavers’ 53-45 win over Waunakee (15-7, 9-4 Badger East). Gabby Wilke and Kylie Wittnebel each provided 11.

Waunakee girls basketball’s Kylee Grabarski scored 15 points in the Warriors' loss to Beaver Dam (20-2, 12-1 Badger East). The only other Warriors player to score in double figures was Ashley Sawicki, with 10.

Lodi girls basketball’s Dylann Harrington scored 16 points in a 51-41 loss to Lake Mills. She scored 11 points in the first half.

Columbus girls basketball’s Emma Paulson scored 15 points in a 66-60 win over Poynette. Junior Amy Theilen scored 11 of her 14 points in the second half.

Lodi boys basketball’s Jaylen Montgomery led the Blue Devils with 13 points in a 54-45 loss to Monroe.

Madison East girls basketball’s Ava Erhlinger scored 24 points in a 76-42 win over Madison West (2-16, 1-14 Big Eight). Madison East (6-11, 5-10) travels to Verona on Friday.

Sara Nehring of Sauk Prairie gymnastics placed second in the all-around with a score of 32.800 in a 130.915-127.775 loss to Watertown. She placed second in the uneven bars (8.200) and tied for second in the floor exercise (8.900).

Sauk Prairie boys hockey’s Luke Mast recorded a goal and tallied assists in the Eagles’ 6-2 win over Tomah/Sparta. His brother Nick recorded two goals and added an assist for the Eagles.

Reedsburg co-op boys hockey’s Caden Bradt recorded four goals in a 9-3 win over Janesville. Clayton Pfaff had four assists.

Sauk Prairie girls basketball's Olivia Paukner scored 14 points in a 55-24 win over Portage (3-19, 0-13 Badger). Maggie Hartwig added 10 for the Eagles (15-7, 7-6), and Estella Brees led Portage with 14.