High school sports highlights: Annika Rufenacht of Verona/Edgewood gymnastics sweeps individual events in dual meet

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Annika Rufenacht, Verona/Madison Edgewood gymnastics: She placed first in every event during a 143.825-128.725 victory over Middleton. She scored 9.600 on the balance beam, 9.350 on the floor exercise, 9.350 on the uneven bars and 8.900 in vaulting to total 37.200 points all-around.
Sydney Cherney, Reedsburg girls basketball: The sophomore led the Beavers with 29 points in an 85-21 win over Baraboo (5-16, 3-10 Badger West). Mahra Wieman scored 25 points for Reedsburg (22-0, 13-0). The Beavers' next game is at home Friday night against Portage.
Andrew Jicha, Oregon boys hockey: The Panthers forward scored four goals in their 7-1 win over McFarland (13-10-0, 8-5-0 Badger East). Jicha scored all of his goals in the first two periods. Kyle Roher recorded an assist on each of Jicha’s goals.
Parker Murn, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: Murn recorded a hat trick in Edgewood’s 8-0 win over Middleton (15-8). Cody Menzel and J.J. Wiebusch each had two goals for the Crusaders (19-3). All the goals were scored at even strength.
Maddie Reott, Stoughton girls basketball: Reott scored a career-high 25 points in a 57-49 win over Monona Grove (12-8, 9-4 Badger East). The junior’s previous best was 21 points. Annie Tangeman was the only other Vikings player to score in double figures with 12.
Zoey Parker, Mount Horeb girls basketball: Parker scored a career-high 21 points on seven 3-pointers in a 68-42 win over Monroe (1-19, 1-12 Badger West). Parker’s previous career high was nine points.
From the box
- McFarland girls basketball’s Adrienne Kirch scored 21 points in a 68-55 loss to Clinton. The only other scorer in double digits was Hailey Testolin, with 18.
- Portage boys basketball’s Kyan Reichoff scored 15 points in the Warriors' 78-23 non-conference win over Nekoosa. Senior Logan Mael had 13 points.
- Sun Prairie girls basketball’s Avree Antony scored 10 points in an 82-20 win over Janesville Parker (1-20, 1-14 Big Eight). Freshman Payton Beck also scored 10 for the Cardinals (17-3, 12-2), who took over first place in the Big Eight as a result of Verona’s loss.
- Madison West boys hockey’s Aidan Baccus and Quinn Smith each tallied a goal and assist in a 3-0 win over Beloit Memorial (3-17, 1-12 Big Eight). Smith scored on a power play late in the first period, and Baccus had the game’s final goal just over midway through the second for West (6-15, 5-8).
- DeForest girls basketball’s Rylan Oberg scored 19 points in a 53-48 loss to Watertown. Aspin Kelliher added 13 points for the Norskies.
- Waunakee boys basketball’s Joey Fuhremann scored 17 points in a 67-42 win over Stoughton (8-10, 4-7 Badger). Andrew Keller added 13 for the Warriors (16-5, 10-2 Badger). Luke Fernholz led the Vikings with 17.
- Monona Grove girls basketball’s Taylor Moreau and Avery Poole each scored 14 points for the Silver Eagles (12-8, 9-4 Badger East) in a 57-49 loss to Stoughton (10-12, 7-6).
- Columbus boys basketball’s Jack Fritz scored 17 points in a 52-47 win over Monona Grove. John Bittner led the Silver Eagles (5-14) with 10 points.
- Beaver Dam girls basketball’s Anni Salettel scored 15 points in the Golden Beavers’ 53-45 win over Waunakee (15-7, 9-4 Badger East). Gabby Wilke and Kylie Wittnebel each provided 11.
- Waunakee girls basketball’s Kylee Grabarski scored 15 points in the Warriors' loss to Beaver Dam (20-2, 12-1 Badger East). The only other Warriors player to score in double figures was Ashley Sawicki, with 10.
- Lodi girls basketball’s Dylann Harrington scored 16 points in a 51-41 loss to Lake Mills. She scored 11 points in the first half.
- Columbus girls basketball’s Emma Paulson scored 15 points in a 66-60 win over Poynette. Junior Amy Theilen scored 11 of her 14 points in the second half.
- Lodi boys basketball’s Jaylen Montgomery led the Blue Devils with 13 points in a 54-45 loss to Monroe.
- Madison East girls basketball’s Ava Erhlinger scored 24 points in a 76-42 win over Madison West (2-16, 1-14 Big Eight). Madison East (6-11, 5-10) travels to Verona on Friday.
- Sara Nehring of Sauk Prairie gymnastics placed second in the all-around with a score of 32.800 in a 130.915-127.775 loss to Watertown. She placed second in the uneven bars (8.200) and tied for second in the floor exercise (8.900).
- Sauk Prairie boys hockey’s Luke Mast recorded a goal and tallied assists in the Eagles’ 6-2 win over Tomah/Sparta. His brother Nick recorded two goals and added an assist for the Eagles.
- Reedsburg co-op boys hockey’s Caden Bradt recorded four goals in a 9-3 win over Janesville. Clayton Pfaff had four assists.
- Sauk Prairie girls basketball's Olivia Paukner scored 14 points in a 55-24 win over Portage (3-19, 0-13 Badger). Maggie Hartwig added 10 for the Eagles (15-7, 7-6), and Estella Brees led Portage with 14.
High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Tuesday's action
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;9-1;16-2
Waunakee;10-2;16-5
DeForest;8-2;15-4
Beaver Dam;6-4;9-9
Watertown;6-5;8-11
Fort Atkinson;4-6;10-8
Stoughton;4-7;8-10
Monona Grove;1-10;5-14
BADGER WEST
Monroe;10-0;16-2
Mount Horeb;6-4;9-9
Oregon;6-4;15-4
Sauk Prairie;4-6;9-10
Edgewood;4-6;10-9
Portage;3-8;8-11
Reedsburg;1-9;6-12
Baraboo;1-10;5-14
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette;12-2;13-3
Middleton;11-3;13-6
Sun Prairie;9-5;12-6
Madison East;9-5;11-6
Verona;5-7;10-8
Janesville Parker;6-9;9-10
Madison Memorial;5-8;9-8
Janesville Craig;5-9;7-12
Madison West;5-9;6-10
Beloit Memorial;1-11;5-13
ROCK VALLEY
Brodhead;10-2;13-5
East Troy;10-2;14-3
McFarland;9-3;11-6
Turner;8-3;10-5
Big Foot;8-5;11-8
Evansville;7-6;10-8
Edgerton;7-7;8-12
Whitewater;2-10;3-14
Clinton;2-12;4-15
Jefferson;0-13;0-18
Tuesday's result
Waunakee 67, Stoughton 42
Columbus 52, Monona Grove 47
Middleton 69, Janesville Craig 61
Portage 78, Nekooska 23
Baraboo 59, Mauston 50
Dodgeville 55, Sauk Prairie 54
BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;12-1;20-2
Waunakee;9-4;15-7
Watertown;9-4;17-5
Monona Grove;9-4;12-8
Stoughton;7-6;10-12
DeForest;6-7;12-10
Milton;2-10;8-13
Fort Atkinson;1-11;7-13
BADGER WEST
Reedsburg;13-0;22-0
Edgewood;10-3;15-6
Oregon;8-5;11-10
Sauk Prairie;7-6;15-7
Mount Horeb;6-7;8-11
Baraboo;3-10;5-16
Monroe;1-12;1-19
Portage;0-13;3-19
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;12-2;17-3
Verona;12-3;16-4
Janesville Craig;12-3;15-6
Madison Memorial;9-5;9-9
Madison La Follette;9-5;10-6
Middleton;7-8;8-13
Beloit Memorial;5-9;6-11
Madison East;5-10;6-11
Madison West;1-14;2-16
Janesville Parker;1-14;1-20
Rock Valley
Brodhead;14-0;18-2
Edgerton;11-2;17-2
Jefferson;11-3;14-6
Clinton;9-6;12-8
McFarland;9-6;14-6
Evansville;5-9;7-13
Whitewater;4-10;5-15
East Troy;3-11;3-16
Turner;2-11;7-12
Big Foot;2-12;5-14
Tuesday's results
Madison La Follette 71, Verona 51
Sun Prairie 82, Janesville Parker 20
Beaver Dam 53, Waunakee 45
Madison Edgewood 53, Oregon 50
Clinton 68, McFarland 55
Mount Horeb 68, Monroe 42
Reedsburg 85, Baraboo 21
Watertown 53, DeForest 48
Columbus 66, Poynette 60
Stoughton 57, Monona Grove 49
Madison East 76, Madison West 42
Lake Mills 51, Lodi 41
Janesville Craig 72, Middleton 60
Sauk Prairie 55, Portage 24
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Waunakee;11-0-0;19-3-0
Beaver Dam;10-2-0;15-7-0
McFarland;8-5-0;13-10-0
Monona Grove;5-7-0;8-14-0
DeForest;4-6-1;5-10-1
Milton;3-9-1;8-12-1
Stoughton;0-13-0;1-19-1
BADGER WEST
Madison Edgewood;9-0-0;19-3-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;7-3-0;18-6-0
Sauk Prairie;5-3-0;16-3-0
Oregon;6-5-0;15-9-0
Baraboo/Portage;2-8-0;4-18-0
Monroe;0-9-0;2-19-0
BIG EIGHT
Verona;14-0-0;16-5-1
Middleton;9-5-0;15-8-0
Madison Memorial;9-5-0;12-10-0
Janesville;8-5-0;12-10-0
Sun Prairie;7-6-0;12-11-0
Madison West;5-8-0;6-15-0
Madison La Follette/East;1-13-0;3-17-0
Beloit Memorial;1-12-0;3-17-0
Tuesday's result
Oregon 7, McFarland 1
Edgewood 8, Middleton 0
Sun Prairie 13, Madison La Follette/East 0
Madison West 3, Beloit Memorial 0
Sauk Prairie 6, Tomah/Sparta 2
Reedsburg co-op 9, Janesville 3
BADGER
Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)
Metro Lynx;10-0-0;18-3-0
Cap City Cougars;8-3-1;11-10-1
Viroqua;7-4-0;9-8-0
Icebergs;6-5-1;8-11-1
Rock County;5-6-0;7-13-2
Badger Lightning;5-9-0;8-12-0
Beaver Dam;0-14-0;0-18-0
Tuesday's results
Icebergs 4, Cap City Cougars 4 (OT)
Gymnastics
Tuesday's results
Verona/Madison Edgewood 143.825, Middleton 128.725
Watertown 130.915, Sauk Prairie 127.775