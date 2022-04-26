High school sports highlights: Aidan Baccus' walk-off hit leads Madison West baseball past La Follette

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Aidan Baccus, Madison West baseball: The UW-La Crosse commit went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, capped by a walk-off single to beat Madison La Follette 9-8. He scored two runs and pitched the final two innings without giving up an earned run (two unearned). Jacob Mohoney went 2-for-4 with a double, and Joe Marcin hit a two-run double in the sixth to start West’s rally from a three-run deficit.

Hilary Bloomberg, Verona softball: The junior pitched a one-hit shutout in the 10-0 six-inning win for the Wildcats (3-2, 2-2 Big Eight) over Madison West (1-8, 1-8). Bloomberg struck out 17 and went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Senior teammate Odalys Rivera also had three RBIs, finishing a double short of hitting for the cycle.

Max Brud, Waunakee boys golf: The senior won the individual title at the Morgan Stanley shootout with a score of 72. The only team's lone player to finish in the top five, he led the Warriors to a second place finish, 11 strokes behind Madison Memorial.

Madeline Hogan, Monona Grove girls track and field: Hogan won four events at the Watertown triangular. The Silver Eagles, with 69 points, finished three points behind Watertown. The junior placed first in the 200-meter dash (27.78), 100-meter hurdles (15.98), 300-meter hurdles (52.15) and high jump (4 feet, 10 inches).

Ethan Tranel, Mount Horeb baseball: He pitched a complete-game shutout with five strikeouts, allowing four hits and two walks, in a 9-0 win over Monroe. He also went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ethan Steinhoff went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Ray Woller went 2-for-5 with a triple and RBI.

Jacie Jones, Sauk Prairie softball: Jones pitched a complete game with three strikeouts and allowed six hits, three walks and one earned run in a 5-2 win over Baraboo. She went 2-for-3 with an RBI, run and walk. Teammate Emma Zick hit a double and drove in three runs, and Morgan Larsen went 2-for-4 with a run for the Eagles. Madee Strampe went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Baraboo.

From the box

Verona girls soccer's Lilliah Blum recorded a hat trick in a 4-0 win over Sun Prairie. She also had an assist, and scored all three goals within the first 48 minutes.

Sun Prairie baseball’s Isaac Wendler tallied a team-high six total bases in the 18-1 victory for the Cardinals’ (5-2, 5-2 Big Eight) over Beloit Memorial (1-4, 1-4). Wendler went 4-for-5 with three RBIs.

Edgewood baseball’s Steffen Mello allowed one earned run in a complete-game effort as the Crusaders (6-0, 5-0 Badger West) defeated Oregon (5-3, 4-3) 9-3. Mello surrendered 10 hits and walked three, while striking out two. He went 3-for-4 with a team leading three RBIs.

Edgewood’s girls soccer’s Sonoma Bever was involved in three consecutive goals in a 10-0 win over Portage/Poynette. She recorded a goal and two assists in eight minutes between the 18th and 26th minute.

Verona baseball’s Seth Tobie went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the 13-8 win for the Wildcats over Middleton (6-1, 4-1 Big Eight).

Beaver Dam’s softball’s Carlee Lapen went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run in the Golden Beavers’ 4-1 win over Waunakee (0-7, 0-5 Badger Northeast).

DeForest baseball’s Nolan Hawk delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly as the Norskies (5-5, 5-3 Badger East) completed the come-from-behind win 8-7 over Watertown (6-4, 4-4). Hawk also earned the win, pitching the final two innings. He gave up two hits, allowing one earned run and walking four.

Poynette softball’s Holly Lowenberg pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and allowed four hits, one earned run and no walks in a 7-2 win over Columbus. She also went 2-for-3 with a run and RBI. Laken Wagner hit 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. EmmaJo Peck hit a two-run homer for Columbus.

Lodi baseball’s Owen Wendt struck out seven and allowed five hits and four walks in a complete game to lead Lodi past Watertown Luther Prep 6-2. Wendt drove in a run, going 2-for-3. Keegan Fleischman went 3-for-4 with a triple and RBI, and Eli Schneider went 2-for-4 for the Blue Devils.

Beaver Dam baseball’s Logan Thomas went 2-for-4 with a triple and RBI in a 3-1 win over Waunakee. Daelen Johnson struck out four over six innings and allowed one run.

Monona Grove softball’s Karlie McKenzie struck out 16 and allowed one hit and two walks in a complete game to lead the Silver Eagles past Milton 3-1. The run she allowed was unearned. Emma Lee went 2-for-3 with a run and Paige Hanson went 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run for MG.