High school sports highlights: Aidan Baccus' walk-off hit leads Madison West baseball past La Follette

Aidan Baccus Madison West baseball

Here's who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Aidan Baccus, Madison West baseball: The UW-La Crosse commit went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, capped by a walk-off single to beat Madison La Follette 9-8. He scored two runs and pitched the final two innings without giving up an earned run (two unearned). Jacob Mohoney went 2-for-4 with a double, and Joe Marcin hit a two-run double in the sixth to start West’s rally from a three-run deficit.

Hilary Bloomberg, Verona softball: The junior pitched a one-hit shutout in the 10-0 six-inning win for the Wildcats (3-2, 2-2 Big Eight) over Madison West (1-8, 1-8). Bloomberg struck out 17 and went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Senior teammate Odalys Rivera also had three RBIs, finishing a double short of hitting for the cycle.

Max Brud, Waunakee boys golf: The senior won the individual title at the Morgan Stanley shootout with a score of 72. The only team's lone player to finish in the top five, he led the Warriors to a second place finish, 11 strokes behind Madison Memorial.

Madeline Hogan, Monona Grove girls track and field: Hogan won four events at the Watertown triangular. The Silver Eagles, with 69 points, finished three points behind Watertown. The junior placed first in the 200-meter dash (27.78), 100-meter hurdles (15.98), 300-meter hurdles (52.15) and high jump (4 feet, 10 inches).

Ethan Tranel, Mount Horeb baseball: He  pitched a complete-game shutout with five strikeouts, allowing four hits and two walks, in a 9-0 win over Monroe. He also went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ethan Steinhoff went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Ray Woller went 2-for-5 with a triple and RBI.

Jacie Jones, Sauk Prairie softball: Jones pitched a complete game with three strikeouts and allowed six hits, three walks and one earned run in a 5-2 win over Baraboo. She went 2-for-3 with an RBI, run and walk. Teammate Emma Zick hit a double and drove in three runs, and Morgan Larsen went 2-for-4 with a run for the Eagles. Madee Strampe went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Baraboo.

From the box

  • Verona girls soccer's Lilliah Blum recorded a hat trick in a 4-0 win over Sun Prairie. She also had an assist, and scored all three goals within the first 48 minutes. 
  • Sun Prairie baseball’s Isaac Wendler tallied a team-high six total bases in the 18-1 victory for the Cardinals’ (5-2, 5-2 Big Eight) over Beloit Memorial (1-4, 1-4). Wendler went 4-for-5 with three RBIs.
  • Edgewood baseball’s Steffen Mello allowed one earned run in a complete-game effort as the Crusaders (6-0, 5-0 Badger West) defeated Oregon (5-3, 4-3) 9-3. Mello surrendered 10 hits and walked three, while striking out two. He went 3-for-4 with a team leading three RBIs.
  • Edgewood’s girls soccer’s Sonoma Bever was involved in three consecutive goals in a 10-0 win over Portage/Poynette. She recorded a goal and two assists in eight minutes between the 18th and 26th minute.
  • Verona baseball’s Seth Tobie went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the 13-8 win for the Wildcats over Middleton (6-1, 4-1 Big Eight).
  • Beaver Dam’s softball’s Carlee Lapen went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run in the Golden Beavers’ 4-1 win over Waunakee (0-7, 0-5 Badger Northeast).
  • DeForest baseball’s Nolan Hawk delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly as the Norskies (5-5, 5-3 Badger East) completed the come-from-behind win 8-7 over Watertown (6-4, 4-4). Hawk also earned the win, pitching the final two innings. He gave up two hits, allowing one earned run and walking four.
  • Poynette softball’s Holly Lowenberg pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and allowed four hits, one earned run and no walks in a 7-2 win over Columbus. She also went 2-for-3 with a run and RBI. Laken Wagner hit 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. EmmaJo Peck hit a two-run homer for Columbus.
  • Lodi baseball’s Owen Wendt struck out seven and allowed five hits and four walks in a complete game to lead Lodi past Watertown Luther Prep 6-2. Wendt drove in a run, going 2-for-3. Keegan Fleischman went 3-for-4 with a triple and RBI, and Eli Schneider went 2-for-4 for the Blue Devils.
  • Beaver Dam baseball’s Logan Thomas went 2-for-4 with a triple and RBI in a 3-1 win over Waunakee. Daelen Johnson struck out four over six innings and allowed one run.
  • Monona Grove softball’s Karlie McKenzie struck out 16 and allowed one hit and two walks in a complete game to lead the Silver Eagles past Milton 3-1. The run she allowed was unearned. Emma Lee went 2-for-3 with a run and Paige Hanson went 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run for MG.
